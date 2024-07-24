Our best 6 is also probably our best 8 and our backup 6 is extremely average so a loan would be silly. If he can be consistently fit there are a lot of minutes on the table for him this season. Unless we sign another 6 of course, which we probably should.
I think Dom and Curtis are our best 8s in terms of all round ability/athleticism and those attributes are hugely important on a week to week basis. I still think Mac could be used as a 10 almost in the way Bobby was, I want him further up the pitch but not necessarily pulling as wide as our 8s usually do. Hes definitely our best 6 at present and I still think that he, Dom and Curtis are our first choice 3, however you want to dress it up.
Im just thinking more for Stefans development, he could really do with getting long, consistent minutes in his legs, hes still only 19 but I think hes past the point of making cameos and only starting in league cups. Even if its just until January, given how much football hes missed. If the plan is Macs the first choice 6, hes second choice and Endo moves more into a Milner role, ie closing games off the bench, starting in cups with younger lineups, hed benefit more. He needs to play, though, and theres an awful lot of competition for places at the moment, it wouldnt be the worst move guaranteeing him minutes elsewhere if he isnt strongly considered a potential starter for the early part of the season.