Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1760 on: July 24, 2024, 01:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 24, 2024, 01:23:31 pm
Well, Bajcetic's early games back suggested he has the potential to put up huge interception numbers, and we know he isn't afraid of a tackle. This idea he can't be the deepest lying midfielder seems to be linked to him not looking like a physical beast. I don't get the point of trying him further forward because we already have plenty of players who can play there and who have the potential to be top class in that position.
what are the stats for him so far - do they even compile them for friendlies?

it's a tiny data sample though, right?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1761 on: July 24, 2024, 01:40:21 pm »
Well yeah, but we're talking about a teenage holding midfielder. There's only so much that stats can tell you, you have to look at what the players do and how they move and approach situations on the pitch.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1762 on: July 24, 2024, 01:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 24, 2024, 01:40:21 pm
Well yeah, but we're talking about a teenage holding midfielder. There's only so much that stats can tell you, you have to look at what the players do and how they move and approach situations on the pitch.
absolutely, I thought you were talking about stats though.

the eye test shows me that Stefan has enormous potential. 
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1763 on: July 24, 2024, 02:02:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 24, 2024, 01:43:43 pm
absolutely, I thought you were talking about stats though.

the eye test shows me that Stefan has enormous potential. 

What about his stool test? Any good? :)
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1764 on: July 24, 2024, 02:10:32 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on July 24, 2024, 02:02:49 pm
What about his stool test? Any good? :)

Similar. Enormous pootential.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1765 on: July 24, 2024, 02:10:57 pm »
This thread has gone down the shitter.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1766 on: July 24, 2024, 02:11:06 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 24, 2024, 02:10:32 pm
Similar. Enormous pootential.

That pun stinks...
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1767 on: July 24, 2024, 02:12:05 pm »
Is Endo shit?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1768 on: July 24, 2024, 02:13:32 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 24, 2024, 02:12:05 pm
Is Endo shit?

No, but he's probably turd choice now.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1769 on: July 24, 2024, 02:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July 24, 2024, 01:28:08 pm
3 of the great "6"s of the last 10 years are Busquets, Rodri, Fabinho all bean poles! Huge engines clearly but so much of it was intelligence and movement.

The key to play 6 at the elite level is not just the defensive side it's releasing the ball incredibly quickly once we recover it. Bajcetic seemed to be able to do that by passing or breaking the lines with movement.

Rodri seems much more solidly built than the other 2. But your point remains.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1770 on: July 24, 2024, 02:30:38 pm »
Nick will be here soon, always fond of dumping his thoughts.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1771 on: July 24, 2024, 02:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July 24, 2024, 02:30:38 pm
Nick will be here soon, always fond of dumping his thoughts.

Laced with fetid whiff of satire, most probably...
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1772 on: July 24, 2024, 02:54:44 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 24, 2024, 02:37:31 pm
Laced with fetid whiff of satire, most probably...

Dont be faecestious.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1773 on: July 24, 2024, 03:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 24, 2024, 02:54:44 pm
Dont be faecestious.

Crap, as expected.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1774 on: July 24, 2024, 03:10:27 pm »
what a scuttery slope you guys have started now
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1775 on: July 24, 2024, 03:16:46 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 24, 2024, 03:10:27 pm
what a scuttery slope you guys have started now

repetitive bilge...
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1776 on: July 24, 2024, 03:24:27 pm »
well im done with this shite talk off to the Trump thread
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1777 on: July 24, 2024, 04:15:21 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 24, 2024, 03:24:27 pm
well im done with this shite talk off to the Trump thread

Wait a second.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1778 on: July 24, 2024, 04:16:31 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 24, 2024, 03:24:27 pm
well im done with this shite talk off to the Trump thread
Quote from: newterp on July 24, 2024, 04:15:21 pm
Wait a second.
Yeah thats too much movement for my liking
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1779 on: July 24, 2024, 05:14:04 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on July 24, 2024, 02:02:49 pm
What about his stool test? Any good? :)
I DNAe know, laddie.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1780 on: July 24, 2024, 05:46:13 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on July 24, 2024, 01:18:13 pm
we really have a glut of midfielder and total imbalance

the only proper "destroyer" is endo.

no idea how we might even line up with a slot midfield and what is expected of a slot midfield and what roles each players may play. maybe we see a baj,jones,macca with all 3 defending their zones.

Contrary to popular perception (and a pleasing aesthetic what with occasional crunching tackle and the mouthguard thing), Endo isnt a great destroyer.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1781 on: July 24, 2024, 06:18:46 pm »
Think hes one who stands to gain a lot from the next few weeks.

I dont doubt hes good enough to become a really important player for us, if he can stay fit theres a massive opportunity there for him to challenge for a regular place in the team.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1782 on: July 24, 2024, 10:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on July 24, 2024, 12:50:30 pm
The issue though is that he has barely been fit for the last three seasons. He was out for 6 months with aback injury in 21/22 and then has had abdominal and abductor injuries since then.

He has barely played 50 games in his time here and needs minutes to catch up on the development he has lost.

You do realize that he wasn't actually injured for most of that time? He was only growing up ...
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1783 on: Yesterday at 12:17:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on July 24, 2024, 10:53:24 pm
You do realize that he wasn't actually injured for most of that time? He was only growing up ...

You do realise that the majority of players manage to play games in their late teens whilst still managing to grow.

Bajcetic may have been the victim of an extreme growth spurt that left his body unbalanced. The same thing happened to Gerrard. That doesn't mean he will come through it and become an elite player.

The issue with Bajcetic is that he is almost certainly going to be asked to adapt his game to a new role whilst playing very little football. That is a huge ask.

He is a massive talent who has basically lost a couple of years of development.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1784 on: Yesterday at 01:47:28 am »
For nearly a year I could be running full pelt and my knees would give way, I'd go down like I'd been shot and then get back up and run again.

My point being that not all growth spurt issues are the same, can't remember what mine was called.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1785 on: Yesterday at 02:18:11 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:47:28 am
For nearly a year I could be running full pelt and my knees would give way, I'd go down like I'd been shot and then get back up and run again.

My point being that not all growth spurt issues are the same, can't remember what mine was called.

Tubthumping?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1786 on: Yesterday at 03:53:03 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:18:11 am
Tubthumping?

You're never gonna keep WAP down...
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1787 on: Yesterday at 03:58:45 am »
 ;D

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1788 on: Yesterday at 08:48:57 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:17:19 am
You do realise that the majority of players manage to play games in their late teens whilst still managing to grow.

Bajcetic may have been the victim of an extreme growth spurt that left his body unbalanced. The same thing happened to Gerrard. That doesn't mean he will come through it and become an elite player.

The issue with Bajcetic is that he is almost certainly going to be asked to adapt his game to a new role whilst playing very little football. That is a huge ask.

He is a massive talent who has basically lost a couple of years of development.

Ive long felt a loan away and getting regular starts under his belt would probably be best for his development and long term future here. Maybe the manager sees it differently and thinks he had a good chance of ousting Endo as the starting/second choice 6 this season, but if the plans to use him as an 8 with Jones, Harvey, Dom, Gravenberch, Clark potentially Mac and maybe even Trent being used in those roles, for me hed be much better off catching up with lost time on loan, even if its only until January, as cameos off the bench and league cup starts arent really enough given the vast level of talent he has.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1789 on: Yesterday at 09:15:19 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:48:57 am
Ive long felt a loan away and getting regular starts under his belt would probably be best for his development and long term future here. Maybe the manager sees it differently and thinks he had a good chance of ousting Endo as the starting/second choice 6 this season, but if the plans to use him as an 8 with Jones, Harvey, Dom, Gravenberch, Clark potentially Mac and maybe even Trent being used in those roles, for me hed be much better off catching up with lost time on loan, even if its only until January, as cameos off the bench and league cup starts arent really enough given the vast level of talent he has.

Our best 6 is also probably our best 8 and our backup 6 is extremely average so a loan would be silly. If he can be consistently fit there are a lot of minutes on the table for him this season. Unless we sign another 6 of course, which we probably should.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1790 on: Yesterday at 10:52:45 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:15:19 am
Our best 6 is also probably our best 8 and our backup 6 is extremely average so a loan would be silly. If he can be consistently fit there are a lot of minutes on the table for him this season. Unless we sign another 6 of course, which we probably should.

I think Dom and Curtis are our best 8s in terms of all round ability/athleticism and those attributes are hugely important on a week to week basis. I still think Mac could be used as a 10 almost in the way Bobby was, I want him further up the pitch but not necessarily pulling as wide as our 8s usually do. Hes definitely our best 6 at present and I still think that he, Dom and Curtis are our first choice 3, however you want to dress it up.

Im just thinking more for Stefans development, he could really do with getting long, consistent minutes in his legs, hes still only 19 but I think hes past the point of making cameos and only starting in league cups. Even if its just until January, given how much football hes missed. If the plan is Macs the first choice 6, hes second choice and Endo moves more into a Milner role, ie closing games off the bench, starting in cups with younger lineups, hed benefit more. He needs to play, though, and theres an awful lot of competition for places at the moment, it wouldnt be the worst move guaranteeing him minutes elsewhere if he isnt strongly considered a potential starter for the early part of the season.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1791 on: Yesterday at 12:53:07 pm »
On the basis of last season theres really no argument about our best 8, its MacAllister easily. Id love Jones to stay injury free enough and Szoboslai to perform more consistently in order to shove Mac down the pecking order but at the moment MacAllister is in the first 11 at 6 or 8 for me. As for Bacjetic, I agree he needs to play. But as long as Endo isnt preferred ahead of him, hell play lots.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1792 on: Yesterday at 11:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:53:07 pm
On the basis of last season theres really no argument about our best 8, its MacAllister easily. Id love Jones to stay injury free enough and Szoboslai to perform more consistently in order to shove Mac down the pecking order but at the moment MacAllister is in the first 11 at 6 or 8 for me. As for Bacjetic, I agree he needs to play. But as long as Endo isnt preferred ahead of him, hell play lots.

I think you also have to look at the blend of the midfield. Macca is quality but for me he needs legs around him. When you are playing a 4-3-3 with three out and out forwards then you are generally a man short in midfield and against a low block often two men short in midfield.

Last season for me when everyone was fit and in form then Macca, Jones and Szobo was our best midfield. Jones and Szobo negated Macca's lack of athleticism. Whenever Endo and Macca were paired we had huge issues defending counterattacks.

I think one of the issues will be whether a Bajcetic, Macca +1 midfield will be athletic enough to deal with the transitions.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1793 on: Today at 12:14:44 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:47:28 am
For nearly a year I could be running full pelt and my knees would give way, I'd go down like I'd been shot and then get back up and run again.

My point being that not all growth spurt issues are the same, can't remember what mine was called.
Think that one was called being a c*nt. It's a shame but very common. I wouldn't know anything about it. Just found out by doing research.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1794 on: Today at 06:32:13 am »
If he stays injury free he can be the next Rodri.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1795 on: Today at 07:48:22 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 06:32:13 am
If he stays injury free he can be the next Rodri.

No pressure then  ;D
