Stefan Bajčetić

Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1560 on: Today at 12:00:24 am
So frustrating that hes been out for so long. Looked like such a prospect, but when players got absent for so long at a young age, you always insider how they will come back.

farawayred

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1561 on: Today at 12:41:38 am
He's got to grow, Tepid. Frustrating indeed, but no way around it.
classycarra

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1562 on: Today at 12:49:09 am
is it definitely growing. last i remember was when he returned for a game or two and i think they said he had a small calf thing so would be out again for a bit (months ago)

am sure it's been said somewhere but i've missed it all
jckliew

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1563 on: Today at 12:55:33 am
I remember Michael Owen had growing problems too, didn't he?
But not our super Stevie. I cannot recall Stevie having growing pains.
classycarra

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1564 on: Today at 01:17:00 am
thought it was the other way round?
Marys Donkey

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1565 on: Today at 01:28:12 am
This from Van Dijk sums it up.


At 16, I was a right-back and I wasnt good enough to play as a centre-back. I never stood out as a player until I got to the U19s and was named captain, he admitted.

Sometimes I played as a full-back, other times in the middle. From there, everything got much better. I played for the U23s and everything accelerated.

One of the reasons Van Dijk was able to transform into the player he is today was a sudden growth spurt, making him much more physically imposing.

However, while that obviously benefits his game now, it wasnt so easy for him to adapt to his new body to begin with.

He explained: When I was young I wasnt so tall until I had a growth spurt. At 16, my little brother was taller than me, but during the summer I turned 17 I grew 18cms!

I struggled to run normally. My knee was a little unstable. I had problems with my groin. I needed rehabilitation work and was out for six weeks.

It was like living in another body. After all that, I started to play well.
