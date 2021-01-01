So frustrating that hes been out for so long. Looked like such a prospect, but when players got absent for so long at a young age, you always insider how they will come back.







This from Van Dijk sums it up.At 16, I was a right-back and I wasnt good enough to play as a centre-back. I never stood out as a player until I got to the U19s and was named captain, he admitted.Sometimes I played as a full-back, other times in the middle. From there, everything got much better. I played for the U23s and everything accelerated.One of the reasons Van Dijk was able to transform into the player he is today was a sudden growth spurt, making him much more physically imposing.However, while that obviously benefits his game now, it wasnt so easy for him to adapt to his new body to begin with.He explained: When I was young I wasnt so tall until I had a growth spurt. At 16, my little brother was taller than me, but during the summer I turned 17 I grew 18cms!I struggled to run normally. My knee was a little unstable. I had problems with my groin. I needed rehabilitation work and was out for six weeks.It was like living in another body. After all that, I started to play well.