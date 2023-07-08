« previous next »
We've got a big fat gem on our hands.
I assume that sports bra is a DDD, the fat bastard
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July  4, 2023, 08:13:40 am
Whens he expected to return from injury?
Stefan Bajcetic has revealed that hes already three weeks into his rehabilitation programme ahead of a return to pre-season with Liverpool.
Quote from: rocco on July  9, 2023, 11:01:59 am
Stefan Bajcetic has revealed that hes already three weeks into his rehabilitation programme ahead of a return to pre-season with Liverpool.

Great to have him back, hopefully ready for the start of the season.
Stefan Fatčetić
With all the changes in midfield, thought this might need a little bump.
May be recency bias but this lad came in last season and was pretty much our best player whenever he played, even at 17. Everyone has him like 5th or 6th in their list of starting midfielders but I believe he'll play a hell of a lot more than that. I think he might just be our no.6 even though he played more as an 8 by the time he got injured. With the more attack minded players playing ahead of him, he might be a very good aggressive 6 and rotate with Lavia. Regardless, if he stays fit, I think we'll see a lot of him next season.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on July 27, 2023, 05:22:10 am
With all the changes in midfield, thought this might need a little bump.
May be recency bias but this lad came in last season and was pretty much our best player whenever he played, even at 17. Everyone has him like 5th or 6th in their list of starting midfielders but I believe he'll play a hell of a lot more than that. I think he might just be our no.6 even though he played more as an 8 by the time he got injured. With the more attack minded players playing ahead of him, he might be a very good aggressive 6 and rotate with Lavia. Regardless, if he stays fit, I think we'll see a lot of him next season.
agree completely.  there were times last season times when he came in when he was dominating the midfield and hardly putting a foot wrong.  he's a huge talent, can't wait to see more of him.
Very excited to see him again.

Clearly some areas to work on in his game, but so much raw talent.

Do wonder if something like this would be interesting at some point. Realise there are other options up front, just in terms of a basic formation.

        Allison

Trent  Konate  Van Dijk   Robbo

      Lavia      Bajcetic

Salah      Gakpo     Diaz

              Nunez
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Quote from: Gus 1855 on July 27, 2023, 02:43:35 pm
Very excited to see him again.

Clearly some areas to work on in his game, but so much raw talent.

Do wonder if something like this would be interesting at some point. Realise there are other options up front, just in terms of a basic formation.

        Allison

Trent  Konate  Van Dijk   Robbo

      Lavia      Bajcetic

Salah      Gakpo     Diaz

              Nunez

Like our two new shiny signings?
Quote from: Aldo1988 on July 27, 2023, 05:02:20 pm
Like our two new shiny signings?

Yes, as said, just the shape that's interesting. Can readily slot either in there.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Just a shame that his injury (and Thiago's for that matter) have ticked over into pre-season. Both are likely to be at least a month behind the rest of the squad and will need to get up to speed before being considered for selection when the season kicks off.

First international break is September 4th -12th. Would hope one or both might be fit after that?
Quote from: Gus 1855 on July 27, 2023, 02:43:35 pm
Very excited to see him again.

Clearly some areas to work on in his game, but so much raw talent.

Do wonder if something like this would be interesting at some point. Realise there are other options up front, just in terms of a basic formation.

        Allison

Trent  Konate  Van Dijk   Robbo

      Lavia      Bajcetic

Salah      Gakpo     Diaz

              Nunez

Could happen but equally could see Mac Allister in a double pivot with Lavia instead - if what we were going for was more in attack I reckon Mac has enough defensively that he'd get the nod instead of Bajcetic
How havnt people grasped we don't play 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 or whatever you want say anymore . it's 3-2-2-3 . We are signing players and building a squad play that at since end last season . Granted we still defend in a 4-3-3 but I don't know how many people are actually grasping way we play now .
hopefully the lad is ready for Chelsea or Bournemouth games, I expecting good things from him this season
Quote from: dutchkop on July 31, 2023, 09:32:46 am
hopefully the lad is ready for Chelsea or Bournemouth games, I expecting good things from him this season

even if he is "ready" for Chelsea - he isn't starting. He's going to be eased back in.
Has he bulked up any from last season?
Quote from: DaveyHughes on August  4, 2023, 06:23:11 pm
Has he bulked up any from last season?

Yeah, he's a proper little fatty now.  Go back a few pages and you can read all about it.
 8)

Great, he's a fucking caffeine fiend.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:20:54 pm
Great, he's a fucking caffeine fiend.
Will that interfere with the inhalers?
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:32:28 pm
Will that interfere with the inhalers?

Augment
Those trotters are awful mind you
