Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Stefan Bajčetić
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
16
17
18
19
20
[
21
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Stefan Bajčetić (Read 55174 times)
RedSetGo
Main Stander
Posts: 132
After FSG...?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
«
Reply #800 on:
Yesterday
at 11:39:28 pm »
Emerging talent. Bajcetic vs Everton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQbnXZ8z71s
Logged
deano2727
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,513
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
«
Reply #801 on:
Yesterday
at 11:42:10 pm »
Tidy player. If he can keep this up for the rest of the season it will be looking good for us and the lad.
Logged
Bobinhood
RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,534
Hand over the Trophy
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
«
Reply #802 on:
Today
at 12:03:47 am »
Hes no Charlie Adam though.
https://youtu.be/8Qyu5KGYt5E
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!
"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
Bill Shepherd
Main Stander
Posts: 88
Works well under constant supervision.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
«
Reply #803 on:
Today
at 12:05:14 am »
Love the guy. He's the absolute spit of my 14 year old lad (that plays DM/AM for his team). That's the name on his shirt sorted for his birthday.
Seems a nice kid too. Unlike Harry, who can be a complete twat.
Logged
On the outskirts of nowhere, on the ring road to somewhere. On the verge of indecision, I'll always take the roundabout way.
stockdam
The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,515
Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
«
Reply #804 on:
Today
at 12:13:35 am »
Imagine being 18 and playing for Liverpool. Imagine being 18 and getting the MOTM award. Imagine being 18 and hearing that you have been our best player recently by Mo Salah. Wow.
Logged
#JFT97
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,376
Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
«
Reply #805 on:
Today
at 12:14:29 am »
Spain are going to build their 2026 World Cup side around him.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Print
Pages:
1
...
16
17
18
19
20
[
21
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Stefan Bajčetić
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2