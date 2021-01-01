« previous next »
Emerging talent. Bajcetic vs Everton

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQbnXZ8z71s
Tidy player. If he can keep this up for the rest of the season it will be looking good for us and the lad.
Hes no Charlie Adam though.

https://youtu.be/8Qyu5KGYt5E

Love the guy. He's the absolute spit of my 14 year old lad (that plays DM/AM for his team). That's the name on his shirt sorted for his birthday.

Seems a nice kid too. Unlike Harry, who can be a complete twat.  ;D
Imagine being 18 and playing for Liverpool. Imagine being 18 and getting the MOTM award. Imagine being 18 and hearing that you have been our best player recently by Mo Salah. Wow.
Spain are going to build their 2026 World Cup side around him.
