It's slightly frightening to think how much pressure and now expectancy there is on such young shoulders due to a lack of form elsewhere, and viable alternatives.

It's the nature of the game isn't it? Klopp will manage the expectations well enough, but they are not totally unfounded. He is starting to dominate the midfield against high-quality midfielders. Thiago may play a very important role in managing expectations, too. Remarkable how many times they played themselves out of trouble with clever little passes to each other and unexpected turns, feints, and touches. I'm not sure how well he will be able to play himself out of trouble with Henderson or Fabinho. Hope Thiago stays fit!