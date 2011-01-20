Daft question from old boy department here How do you get the squiggles and accents on the lad's surname?
I use 'Alt Code' sites like this one - https://www.alt-codes.net/ Other similar sites are available.Once you have the correct code you press 'Alt' at bottom left on the keyboard then type the code in via the numbers on the right of the keyboard, not the numbers across the top. I hope this helps.
Oh I do hope he gets the moniker 'The Badger'
It's slightly frightening to think how much pressure and now expectancy there is on such young shoulders due to a lack of form elsewhere, and viable alternatives.
Even though it's nothing like his name sounds? A very British thing to do, to double down on an incorrect pronounciation.Just write it 'Bajcetic'. You're writing in English so you don't necesserily need the various diacritics. English is not particularly phonetic
Oh I do hope he gets the moniker 'The Badger' ... it's no wonder my Dad's generation called Berry Nieuwenhuys 'Nivvy'
On the plus side, the rest of the midfield have really lowered the bar this season.
Crosby Nick never fails.
It Badger Tits is deemed a bit rude, may I propose Bergerac?
The Bajcetic Bounce....coming soon to a concourse near you<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NL6CDFn2i3I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NL6CDFn2i3I</a>
