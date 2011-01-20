« previous next »
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 02:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on January 18, 2023, 11:16:05 am
Daft question from old boy department here  :-\

How do you get the squiggles and accents on the lad's surname?  :o
I use 'Alt Code' sites like this one -   https://www.alt-codes.net/   Other similar sites are available.
Once you have the correct code you press 'Alt' at bottom left on the keyboard then type the code in via the numbers on the right of the keyboard, not the numbers across the top.

I hope this helps.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 03:08:28 pm »
He looks incredibly well rounded, I think we should be using him weekly for the rest of the season and ideally pairing him with Keita/Jones/Thiago as much as possible.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 03:20:28 pm »
It's slightly frightening to think how much pressure and now expectancy there is on such young shoulders due to a lack of form elsewhere, and viable alternatives.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 03:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:43:58 pm
I use 'Alt Code' sites like this one -   https://www.alt-codes.net/   Other similar sites are available.
Once you have the correct code you press 'Alt' at bottom left on the keyboard then type the code in via the numbers on the right of the keyboard, not the numbers across the top.

I hope this helps.

Cheers Spion, that's even better :thumbup

Oh I do hope he gets the moniker 'The Badger' ... it's no wonder my Dad's generation called Berry Nieuwenhuys 'Nivvy'  ;D
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 03:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 03:21:59 pm
Oh I do hope he gets the moniker 'The Badger'
Even though it's nothing like his name sounds? A very British thing to do, to double down on an incorrect pronounciation.

Just write it 'Bajcetic'. You're writing in English so you don't necesserily need the various diacritics. English is not particularly phonetic
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 03:30:13 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:20:28 pm
It's slightly frightening to think how much pressure and now expectancy there is on such young shoulders due to a lack of form elsewhere, and viable alternatives.

It's the nature of the game isn't it? Klopp will manage the expectations well enough, but they are not totally unfounded. He is starting to dominate the midfield against high-quality midfielders. Thiago may play a very important role in managing expectations, too. Remarkable how many times they played themselves out of trouble with clever little passes to each other and unexpected turns, feints, and touches. I'm not sure how well he will be able to play himself out of trouble with Henderson or Fabinho. Hope Thiago stays fit!     
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 03:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:30:06 pm
Even though it's nothing like his name sounds? A very British thing to do, to double down on an incorrect pronounciation.

Just write it 'Bajcetic'. You're writing in English so you don't necesserily need the various diacritics. English is not particularly phonetic

Probably the best solution  ;D
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 03:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:30:06 pm
You're writing in English so you don't necesserily need the various diacritics. English is not particularly phonetic
If it was, phonteic would be spelt with an 'f'.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 04:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:30:06 pm
Even though it's nothing like his name sounds? A very British thing to do, to double down on an incorrect pronounciation.

Just write it 'Bajcetic'. You're writing in English so you don't necesserily need the various diacritics. English is not particularly phonetic

No need to be unnecessarily diacritical...
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 05:00:54 pm »
The Bajcetic Bounce....coming soon to a concourse near you

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NL6CDFn2i3I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NL6CDFn2i3I</a>
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 05:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 03:21:59 pm
Oh I do hope he gets the moniker 'The Badger' ... it's no wonder my Dad's generation called Berry Nieuwenhuys 'Nivvy'  ;D
It's badger tits or nothing for me.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 05:56:41 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:20:28 pm
It's slightly frightening to think how much pressure and now expectancy there is on such young shoulders due to a lack of form elsewhere, and viable alternatives.

On the plus side, the rest of the midfield have really lowered the bar this season.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 09:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:56:41 pm
On the plus side, the rest of the midfield have really lowered the bar this season.

Can Pickford touch it yet?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 09:27:48 pm »
It Badger Tits is deemed a bit rude, may I propose Bergerac?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 10:26:56 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:20:28 pm
It's slightly frightening to think how much pressure and now expectancy there is on such young shoulders due to a lack of form elsewhere, and viable alternatives.

I don't think there is much pressure really. Expectations are as low as you can get at this point. If you ever wanted to break into a first team like Liverpool now is the ideal time really.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:27:48 pm
It Badger Tits is deemed a bit rude, may I propose Bergerac?

If we're looking at literary variants, how about Woman in the Attic?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 11:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:56:41 pm
On the plus side, the rest of the midfield have really lowered the bar this season.

exactly. 
The only expectation is to do the basics.  Heck, just show up and run around, Forest Gump style and we would be impressed.
Great chance for a young midfielder to break through.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #457 on: Today at 05:25:56 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 05:00:54 pm
The Bajcetic Bounce....coming soon to a concourse near you

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NL6CDFn2i3I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NL6CDFn2i3I</a>

Copycat!...

;D
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #458 on: Today at 07:22:33 am »
Badger tits. I finally get the joke. You guys should be on stage.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #459 on: Today at 09:04:51 am »
First stage otta here.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #460 on: Today at 08:36:44 pm »
Hi lads,  :wave

I'm new to the forums - although I've read the/your posts here for many years.

I just hope Stefan (and Naby) start the Chelsea game.

So much more energy.

 :)
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #461 on: Today at 08:38:56 pm »
Welcome. I hope at least one of them starts.
