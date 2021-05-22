Fair. But considering our current predicament, we would have used him as a 6, I reckon.



I think we have made a definite decision for him to play as an 8 because he simply isn't good enough in the air to play as a 6 in a Klopp side.Bajcetic is a centre-back encouraged to play as a 6.Ansolutely critical to the way that Klopp wants to play the game is that the 6 has to drop in between the centre back when the counter press is beaten. The six makes it three at the back. If you go three at the back then the central player in the three has to be aerially dominant.It has to be that way because one of your usual centre-backs will typically be drawn out to defend the channels. The other will cover the back post and the 6 will be up against their 9.