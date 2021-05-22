Fair. But considering our current predicament, we would have used him as a 6, I reckon.
18 or not, would he really be doing a worse job than Fabinho currently?
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Play him in the starting lineup till the break.
You know things are bad when this lad is meant to be our saviour. He may be a good player but I suspect it will be more throwing fresh meat to the wolves more than anything.
He played an hour for the u-21 yesterday at WHU,we were 3-0 up when he got subbed out.
Nice little cameo from him. Looks very well accomplished especially considering his age.Tackles well, calm on the ball spreads it around nicely. Maybe lacking a bit of pace but future is definitely bright for this lad.
Struggled a little with the pace of the game tonight
Really think thats harsh
I just dont think he struggled with the pace of it. I thought he did well. It was a bit frenetic with them coming onto us and I thought he showed resistance. We can agree to disagree!
The CL commentator seemed to pronounce his name the way I assume it should be pronounced. No batches involved
Don't know how the guy pronounced it, but this is how it should be pronounced:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xl4V8L6W0q8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xl4V8L6W0q8</a>As it's Stefan Bajcetic's dad I would assume it's the same for his son...
Should definitely get a start against Derby but I still think he's a year or two off getting into our first team squad on a consistent basis. Struggled a little with the pace of the game tonight, but when he did have a little time, you could see his quality.
Yep, 'Buy-Chet-Itch'. Based on my experience of the language and the region his family originally hail from, that's how I'd pronounce it, and how the CL commentator pronounced it.But I've heard lots of people opting for 'Batch-a-tich' - so many that I wondered whether his family had taken on an odd pronunciation at some point.Thanks for the vid. Hadn't seen that before.
