Stefan Bajčetić
« on: Yesterday at 07:52:54 am »
Figured that this fella could do with his own thread because he looks like quite the prospect.

17 year old. Plays like hes older than that.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/stefan-bajcetic-liverpool-best-place-me-develop

Quote
INTERVIEW  Stefan Bajcetic: Liverpool is the best place for me to develop
PUBLISHED 23RD JULY 2022
By Glenn Price in Austria

Stefan Bajcetic believes there's no better place for him to continue developing as a footballer than Liverpool.

The 17-year-old is currently in Austria with Jürgen Klopp's first team as preparations for the 2022-23 campaign ramp up.

Bajcetic, who stayed with the squad after featuring in the pre-season tour of Asia, feels such opportunities justify the bold step he took by making the switch from Celta Vigo in February 2021.

"It's paid off, because I learned a lot as well in the Academy," Bajcetic told Liverpoolfc.com in his first interview since becoming a Red. "I think this is the best club for me to develop and I'm happy  I've always been happy.

"It was difficult to leave all my friends, my family and the place I was living for all my life.

"But I love the football here and that's my dream."

On his summer so far, the Spaniard continued: "It's been very good. It's a very good experience for young lads to play in Thailand and Singapore and travel with the team. It's been good.

"Everyone has been good with me. Luckily, I can speak Spanish as well, so I can speak with everyone really. 

"Obviously [my family and friends] are very happy and buzzing. They always try to watch the games and if there's something on social media, they try to look at it. I'm very happy."

Bajcetic has appeared in all three of the Reds' warm-up fixtures so far, impressing in a defensive-midfield position that's typically occupied by Fabinho.

A versatile option, Bajcetic is also more than able to drop into the backline, where he's played in the Academy set-up.

"It's been good," he said of operating in the holding role. "I always played centre-back growing up but now I think I'm capable of playing there. If they give me the opportunity, I will.

"To be honest, I don't mind [where I play]. I just want to play football. If the staff and coach thinks I'm needed there, I will play there.

"Especially for this club, the way he [Fabinho] plays, I think, is the best, and I always try to look at him and learn from him.

"It's obviously tough to play like him but I always try to look at him and learn from his positioning, his pressing and all that."

Bajcetic is remaining level-headed when setting his targets for the new season.

Whether it's with the senior team, U23s or U18s, the teenager just wants regular game time after a recent spell out on the sidelines.

He finished: "To be honest, I just want to stay fit and be able to play games  if it's in the Academy or first team.

"I just want to play football and stay fit because last year I was injured at the end of the season. I just want to be fit, playing and trying to impress."

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:04:50 am »
Really promising player.  Has a great touch, good awareness and is surprisingly strong in the tackle (a bit like Thiago).

He ran out of steam in the last match and was caught out positionally a couple of times, but that will come with experience.

Think he's one of the youngsters with the most potential out of this current crop.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:14:10 am »
His passing ability stands out. He doesnt seem to be flustered when pressed which is a very good sign for someone at this age. The way he switched plays was not something i expected.

I hope he gets to train with the first team once the season starts.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:33:35 am »
Showing from last night v Salzburg (from a compilation also showing Mabaya). Starts 3m 20s in,

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Md8dbiWz05g#t=3m20s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Md8dbiWz05g#t=3m20s</a>


And the Leipzig game.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BsDN8IEMRfQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BsDN8IEMRfQ</a>
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:35:26 am »
I was being cautious about jumping aboard this particular hype train as I feel midfield is where we've had a lot of promising non-starters over the years but some of his play in the first half last night was brilliant. Uses his body to shift out of the way and gets his passes away early, some of them didn't even look on to me from the TV vantage point so no idea how he saw them.

Consider the train boarded.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:47:20 am »
Was the stand out in that Salzburg game, very composed and confident as a 17yr old playing a very demanding role that doesnt allow for many mistakes

Reads the game really well it looks, antcipiated a bunch of passes and intercepted them
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:59:14 am »

Looks really good. He has an excellent, confident range of passing and good pressing ability.

As Tubby said, he did seem to run out of steam a bit and lose focus later on, but that will improve with time and good coaching.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:42:55 am »
Far better than Morton or Clarkson
A real prospect Mabaya is as well
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:48:47 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:42:55 am
Far better than Morton or Clarkson
A real prospect Mabaya is as well

Absolutely no point or need in comparing them.

A few seasons ago Ejaria looked the real deal in pre-season, as did Koumetio the other year.

It looks promising for Bajcetic but like with all young players he will have to keep progressing and will also need a fair share of luck.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:12:08 am »
What sort of height is he? Presume he's still got some growing to do - think Klopp likes his 6 to have a decent physical presence, which both Fabinho and Henderson have. Might be his future is as more of an 8 than a 6 though.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:23:43 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:42:55 am
Far better than Morton or Clarkson
A real prospect Mabaya is as well

Based on what exactly?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:31:36 am »
Another son of a former pro footballer in the academy, I think that makes four? He looks tidy and aggressive and well beyond at 17-year-old.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:33:11 am »
Him and Mabaya look the business
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:46:33 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 10:23:43 am
Based on what exactly?
Based on his performanes in pre season & in the academy highlights I have seen
More mobile more comfortable on the ball imo.

Mabaya too has exceptional pace. 2 great prospects who at the very least will make a good profit in the transfer market
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:22:40 am »
I'd agree it's a bit pointless comparing him with someone like Morton, who's already impressed a few times in the first team and is probably going to get a loan move and play his first proper minutes at a good level most weeks.

Bajcetic has looked very good in pre-season so far and he'll probably get another run out on Sunday at Anfield. I'd say from what I've seen there's a few similarities to his game that could be compared with Thiago, it'll be good for him to learn what he can from him. I think it'd be harder to compare him to Fabinho but if he was to kick on from here he could find himself in the reckoning for minutes over the next couple of years.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:37:35 am »
As has been mentioned before, he has that pretty Balkans first touch and technique and you can see his Spanish education in his awareness and intelligent passing. Am still shocked by his age. But he has not been looking or playing like a young player, when he's been on the ball this pre season.

Thing about games like yesterday is it's extra challenging for the youngsters (and for players whose decision making and concentration can drop off during regular matches - main example I can think of here is probably Gomez) with the extra fatigue of double training sessions plus not having the stamina of an adult  player (early to mid twenties and up). Think this was most clear with Carvalho yesterday, who you could visibly see reach this point and being a bit more ragged/loose with the ball (which is totally fine, that's the point of the friendly).

But with Bajcetic he kept things clean and tidy almost throughout and didn't seem to make bad decisions even as he progressed through his 60 minutes and looked tired. Can only recall one slightly mishit pass all game. Also love the little things like having the presence of mind to move the ball onto the pitch to avoid a counter from a quick throw in.

Exciting prospect. Hopefully has some good fortune in his physical development and steers clear of injuries this season - I feel he'd be worth at least some sub appearances in domestic cups (if not starts)
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:42:10 am »
There is a natural elegance, balance and efficiency to his play that marks him out. His weight is seemingly always in the right place to do what he needs to do, no matter how much pressure he is being put under. One of those players that brings to mind gently flowing water when you watch him.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:24:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:48:47 am
Absolutely no point or need in comparing them.

A few seasons ago Ejaria looked the real deal in pre-season, as did Koumetio the other year.

It looks promising for Bajcetic but like with all young players he will have to keep progressing and will also need a fair share of luck.

There's always a breakout young player in pre season. He looks accomplished though.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:12:08 am
What sort of height is he? Presume he's still got some growing to do - think Klopp likes his 6 to have a decent physical presence, which both Fabinho and Henderson have. Might be his future is as more of an 8 than a 6 though.

TransferMarkt has him at 6 feet but it'll be guesswork. He's a big chap for a 17 year old though isn't he?

It's the same feeling I had with Luis Alberto. He failed at Liverpool but then went on to have a pretty brilliant career overseas. Carvalho too - just that the game's unfolding in the player's head before we see what he's about to do - the Kenny/Xabi Alonso type factor. (He's not slow or one footed like Alberto though.) Sometimes a player just oozes clever and it gives them the air of a matador, haha.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:15:50 pm »
He's really exciting.
It's a bit odd people posting that you can't compare him to other prospects that have come through ... you could watch him play for example?!
He looks a level above recent midfield prospects (maybe with the exception of Jones but obviously they're very different players). Its extremely rare to see a 17 year old CM with his level of awareness, technical ability and physical gifts. You just don't get them that young at that position being able to hang with first teamers.
Obviously he's a year or two away and a lot can go wrong so it'll be interesting to see our plan with him as there's so little chance to get him first team minutes in the next few months
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:54:25 pm »
Having seen so many young academy players deemed as the next big thing over the years, I try to temper my enthusiasm now with the young guns, but this lad has something about him that suggests he has everything needed to make it to the very top. He's totally unfazed, comfortable on the ball, great range of passing, incredible awareness, but what stands out for me is how intelligent he is for a 17 year old. Sometimes you see a lot of young lads playing purely on instinct & endeavour, but Stefan plays with his head. He's calm & composed alongside being a great reader of the game. I think we should all be justified in being very excited about this kid.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:03:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:15:50 pm
It's a bit odd people posting that you can't compare him to other prospects that have come through ... you could watch him play for example?!

It's not odd at all. It doesn't achieve anything other than, intentionally or not, putting other players down. Other players that are still with us and that will develop at their own rates and in their own time. You can big up Bajcetic without doing that. 
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:13:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:03:11 pm
It's not odd at all. It doesn't achieve anything other than, intentionally or not, putting other players down. Other players that are still with us and that will develop at their own rates and in their own time. You can big up Bajcetic without doing that. 

Yeah because they're not competing against other players who play in the same position for game time so it's a nonsense really...
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:20:23 pm »
He looks good.

Serbia desperately want him to choose them over Spain as well. I thnik he will stick with Spain though.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:29:41 pm »
Is he better than danny pacheco though? He was quality
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:40:24 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 12:48:00 pm
TransferMarkt has him at 6 feet but it'll be guesswork. He's a big chap for a 17 year old though isn't he?

It's the same feeling I had with Luis Alberto. He failed at Liverpool but then went on to have a pretty brilliant career overseas. Carvalho too - just that the game's unfolding in the player's head before we see what he's about to do - the Kenny/Xabi Alonso type factor. (He's not slow or one footed like Alberto though.) Sometimes a player just oozes clever and it gives them the air of a matador, haha.

I did have similar high hopes for Hoever at that age, just looked very accomplished. Whether it was attitude or whatever (had fallings out with the manager at Wolves) he hasn't kicked on yet as hoped) but Baj seems a high level talent. Just needs to keep developing.

Another one was Brewster at 17 who looked the business and then lost 18 months of football and key development. He's at a key age now to keep learning.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 06:57:24 pm »
If klopp doesnt big him up in interviews too much then he must be good. Its just a feeling, the exceptionally good players Klopp sort of gives a muted admiration, like with harvey, carvalho, trent, jones even morton.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:30:17 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:22:40 am
I'd agree it's a bit pointless comparing him with someone like Morton, who's already impressed a few times in the first team and is probably going to get a loan move and play his first proper minutes at a good level most weeks.

Bajcetic has looked very good in pre-season so far and he'll probably get another run out on Sunday at Anfield. I'd say from what I've seen there's a few similarities to his game that could be compared with Thiago, it'll be good for him to learn what he can from him. I think it'd be harder to compare him to Fabinho but if he was to kick on from here he could find himself in the reckoning for minutes over the next couple of years.

The lad has obviously been told to model his game on Fab.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:06:09 pm »
Very good point about Hoever.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:33:02 pm »
The stand-out attribute, for me is that he instinctively knows when to press. He seems to be able to sense when a player is going to be played into trouble and is already on the move. That is something that Klopp will absolutely love.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:33:02 pm
The stand-out attribute, for me is that he instinctively knows when to press. He seems to be able to sense when a player is going to be played into trouble and is already on the move. That is something that Klopp will absolutely love.

His early education is in the Spanish set up of the last decade and then he's been coached by Kloppo led coaches. he's bound to become a monster.  ;D
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:15:59 pm »
He's a big lad for a 17yr old if 1,85 m is correct.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:20:09 pm »
What's his hip to waist ratio?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:20:09 pm
What's his hip to waist ratio?

And quickness to pace ratio...
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:59:40 pm »
how many abs, how bronze, is his celebration memeable
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:11:11 am »
Used to be a Barca fan and my favourite player was ....Pep Guardiola ....

This lad reminds me so much of him- controlled, metronomic and assured in his passing game.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:39:01 am »
Wasn't he more of a centre half when he started with us? Vaguely remember watching some u18 matches and he was playing at the back. Seems an interesting progression, from defence to midfield, think players normally move back as opposed to forwards. I might be way off with this though.

In any case, he looks really good. I know he's young, but if he can kick on from here and become Fab's 6 backup over the course of a season or two, he could save us loads of money as this seems to be to be one of the very few "glaring" (ie not that glaring at all) holes in the squad.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #37 on: Today at 11:29:43 am »
Definitely a good Dutch 4 I think Djozer. A Rijkaard would be nice.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #38 on: Today at 11:32:51 am »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 10:39:01 am
Wasn't he more of a centre half when he started with us? Vaguely remember watching some u18 matches and he was playing at the back. Seems an interesting progression, from defence to midfield, think players normally move back as opposed to forwards. I might be way off with this though.

In any case, he looks really good. I know he's young, but if he can kick on from here and become Fab's 6 backup over the course of a season or two, he could save us loads of money as this seems to be to be one of the very few "glaring" (ie not that glaring at all) holes in the squad.

He has been a centre back previously.

You need to mostly be a real unit to play CB for us though under Klopp (Van Der berg/Rhys Williams/Nat Phillips as well as the seniors). He could take over from Morton this season as getting some games as a 6, like League Cup or CL if we qualify early, the odd league game.
