.A few videos and some info on Liverpool's 1965/66 Season
...
Wikipedia page for the 1965/66 season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1965%E2%80%9366_Liverpool_F.C._season
LFCHistory.net page for the 1965/66 season: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/7
Liverpool wiki page for the 1965/66 season: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/1965-66_seasonMatch Highlights... (or links to LFCHistory.net for match info where there are no highlights available / found)
1965 Charity Shield: 'Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/296
An article on the 1965 Charity Shield: https://playupliverpool.com/1965/08/14/manchester-united-v-liverpool-2-2-charity-shield-august-14-1965
'Holding Midfield
' are doing some fantastic work on Liverpool in the early days under Shankly
- more here: www.youtube.com/c/HoldingMidfield/videos
League Game 1: 'Leicester 1-3 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/297
League Game 2: 'Liverpool 0-1 Sheffield Utd
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/298
League Game 3: 'Sheffield Utd 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/299
League Game 4: 'Blackpool 2-3 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/300
League Game 5: 'West Ham 1-5 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/301
League Game 6: 'Liverpool 2-1 Fulham
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/302
League Game 7: 'Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/303
League Game 8: 'Spurs 2-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/304
League Game 9: 'Liverpool 5-0 Everton
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/305
League Game 10: 'Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/307
League Game 11: 'Manchester United 2-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/308
League Game 12: 'Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/310
League Game 13: 'West Brom 3-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/311
League Game 14: 'Liverpool 4-0 Nottingham Forest
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/312
League Game 15: 'Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/313
League Game 16: 'Liverpool 5-0 Northampton Town
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/314
League Game 17: 'Liverpool 5-2 Blackburn
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/315
League Game 18: 'Stoke 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/316
League Game 19: 'Liverpool 2-1 Burnley
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/317
League Game 20: 'Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/319
'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 6: Chelsea Liverpool 1965, Football League 65/66
' - by Holding Midfield:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iBitGXwhhCs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iBitGXwhhCs</a>
League Game 21: 'Liverpool 4-2 Arsenal
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/320
League Game 22: 'Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/322
League Game 23: 'Liverpool 0-1 Leeds
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/323
League Game 24: 'Leeds 0-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/324
League Game 25: 'Liverpool 2-1 Manchester United
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/325
League Game 26: 'Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JLDuj2tJ3nM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JLDuj2tJ3nM</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/326
'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 7: Arsenal Liverpool 1966, Football League 65/66
' - by Holding Midfield:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zJn3JWauBLY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zJn3JWauBLY</a>
League Game 27: 'Liverpool 2-2 West Brom
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/327
League Game 28: 'Liverpool 1-0 Leicester
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/329
League Game 29: 'Blackburn 1-4 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/330
League Game 30: 'Liverpool 4-0 Sunderland
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/331
League Game 31: 'Liverpool 4-1 Blackpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/332
League Game 32: 'Fulham 2-0 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mJdjhgDUtp0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mJdjhgDUtp0</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/333
'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 8: Fulham vs Liverpool 1966, Football League 65/66
' - by Holding Midfield:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DgprkRy1L2M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DgprkRy1L2M</a>
League Game 33: 'Liverpool 1-0 Spurs
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EdRer69cDbY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EdRer69cDbY</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/336
'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 9: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur 1966, Football League 65/66
' - by Holding Midfield:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uS1v9Hv2yzI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uS1v9Hv2yzI</a>
League Game 34: 'Everton 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/337
League Game 35: 'Aston Villa 0-3 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/338
League Game 36: 'Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/339
League Game 37: 'Northampton 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/340
League Game 38: 'Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/341
League Game 39: 'Liverpool 2-0 Stoke
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/343
League Game 40: 'Burnley 2-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/345
League Game 41: 'Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/346
League Game 42: 'Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/348Final League Table...
^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/league-division-one/27-may-1966
- with week-to-week league tables throughout the whole season.The FA Cup...
3rd Round: 'Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dz92V4RhOsQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dz92V4RhOsQ</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/328The League Cup...
Liverpool was not playing in the League Cup at this time...
Liverpool started playing consistently in the League Cup from 1967/68
- more info here... www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/ListGamesByType/3
'Substitutes were first introduced for the 1965-66 season. On 15th September 1965, Geoff Strong replaced Chris Lawler for Liverpool FC's first-ever substitution. He also scored the equalizer to earn a 1-1 draw for the Reds.' - https://twitter.com/MGMotorIn/status/1446347106361352196European Cup Winners Cup...
As always, the 'Liverpool In Europe
' website is fantastic for info on Liverpool's European (and World)
matches: www.lfcineurope.com
1st Round, 1st leg: 'Juventus 1-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/306
1st Round, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 2-0 Juventus
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/309
2nd Round, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 3-1 Standard Liege
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/318
2nd Round, 2nd leg: 'Standard Liege 1-2 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/321
3rd Round, 1st leg: 'Honved 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/334
3rd Round, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 2-0 Honved
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/335
Semi-Final, 1st leg: 'Celtic 1-0 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7k3FwSgNM9U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7k3FwSgNM9U</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/342
Semi-Final, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 2-0 Celtic
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NKUK4eN7tCE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NKUK4eN7tCE</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/344
^ for more info matches vs Celtic: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg2662913#msg2662913
The 1965/66 European Cup Winners Cup Final: 'Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Liverpool
' (8 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ygbMTFg2yqY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ygbMTFg2yqY</a>
^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/347
The 1965/66 European Cup Winners Cup Final: 'Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Liverpool
' (3 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uGMX7krLVHc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uGMX7krLVHc</a>1965-66 Cup Winners' Cup Final - Dortmund v Liverpool - full match replay
: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1vM4y1L7Dz (German commentary)
The 1965/66 European Cup Winners Cup Final: 'Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Liverpool
' (full match replay)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F_PhxS0ATeY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F_PhxS0ATeY</a>
'Goal of the Season 1965/66 | Peter Osgood - Chelsea FC v Arsenal
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zsxtaUuN7co" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zsxtaUuN7co</a>
'1965/66 Season
' - misc. matches, 66 minutes:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tAiEYD-ZDi0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tAiEYD-ZDi0</a>
a youtube playlist for misc matches played in the 1965/66 season (all teams)
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLni7HGBp3Zoval-08oGz6um-HgGa_v83a
some older Liverpool 'Club History
' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641
'Time Of Our Lives - Shankly
' (2009; SlySport program, 47 minutes. St John, Yeats, and Lawler and discuss the great man)
:-www.dailymotion.com/video/x8cvv90 (password: shankly)
^ or a 380mb download file: https://mega.nz/file/csVwxabT#bV7VdieCdILcAfH1JI-DKfaN5MuSqFwUh9uDQTtZa_Q & https://bayfiles.com/79z9v121y1/TOOL-Shanks_m4vThis is about the 1967 derby in the FA Cup - but as it features our goalkeeper through the decade, and is an amazing video - I've included it in here...
'BBC interview with former Liverpool goalkeeper - so heartwarming
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0U_PUbQGA4U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0U_PUbQGA4U</a>
^ a RAWK thread on Tommy Lawrence
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=338114.msg18246663#msg18246663A few articles on the 1965/66 season...
1966. WHEN FOOTBALL DANCED TO A MERSEY BEAT: http://readtheleague.com/the-big-feature/1966-when-football-danced-to-a-mersey-beat
The greatest moments in Liverpools history: www.thetimes.co.uk/article/are-juergen-klopps-champions-the-best-liverpool-side-in-club-history-58cbnhjlf
1966: what you might not know about the most famous year in English football: www.theguardian.com/football/the-agony-and-the-ecstasy/2016/feb/11/1966-england-league-fa-cup-west-ham-liverpool
a 4 minute tribute video to Roger Hunt: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1549681015215603712
a 4 minute tribute video Ian St John: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1366821964090908685
a 5 minute video of Saint going back to Melwood and talking with current Liverpool players: https://twitter.com/12thmanstjohns/status/1366689125521326080
a 3 minute tribute video to Tommy Lawrence: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/951063881622933504
a 1 minute tribute video to Peter Thompson: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1079764113897578499
Liverpool mourn two-time title winner Thompson: www.football365.com/news/liverpool-mourn-two-time-title-winner-thompson
Liverpool 1965/66 squad info in detail: https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-liverpool/startseite/verein/31/saison_id/1965
1965/66 European Cup Winners Cup Final match info: www.lfcineurope.com/6566-5.html
Liverpool FC legend Roger Hunt to auction off medals and memorabilia (2016): www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fc-legend-roger-hunt-11126101
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A mini-index
of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0
Some 'older
' League Titles : 1989/90
: 1987/88
: 1985/86
: 1983/84
: 1982/83
: 1981/82
: 1979/80
: 1978/79
: 1976/77
: 1975/76
: 1972/73
: 1965/66
: 1963/64
.Shankly
: Paisley
: Fagan
: Houllier
: Rafa
: Klopp
. | Clem
: Neal
: Thommo
: Hansen
: Alan Kennedy
: Barnes
: Callaghan
: Souness
: Ray Kennedy
: Rush
: Dalglish
.Lawrence
: Yeats
: Hughes
: Smith
: St John
: Hunt
: Keegan
: Tosh
: Heighway
: Case
: McDermott
: Fairclough
: Johnson
: Whelan
: Johnston
: Nicol
: Lawrenson
. Grobbelaar
: Molby
: McMahon
. | Fowler
: Berger
: Smicer
: Hyypia
: Biscan
: Garcia
: Reina
: Agger
: Aurelio
: Lucas
: Torres
: Suarez
: Sissoko
: Kuyt
: Mascherano
. Henderson
: Origi
: Firmino
. | | | Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for 'older' Liverpool match and video content)
: www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards)
& some older 'Club History' videos
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641