Liverpool's 7th league title - 1965/66 season...
.
A few videos and some info on Liverpool's 1965/66 Season...






Wikipedia page for the 1965/66 season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1965%E2%80%9366_Liverpool_F.C._season

LFCHistory.net page for the 1965/66 season: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/7

Liverpool wiki page for the 1965/66 season: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/1965-66_season





Match Highlights... (or links to LFCHistory.net for match info where there are no highlights available / found)



1965 Charity Shield: 'Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/296


An article on the 1965 Charity Shield: https://playupliverpool.com/1965/08/14/manchester-united-v-liverpool-2-2-charity-shield-august-14-1965







'Holding Midfield' are doing some fantastic work on Liverpool in the early days under Shankly - more here: www.youtube.com/c/HoldingMidfield/videos





League Game 1: 'Leicester 1-3 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/297



League Game 2: 'Liverpool 0-1 Sheffield Utd':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/298



League Game 3: 'Sheffield Utd 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/299



League Game 4: 'Blackpool 2-3 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/300



League Game 5: 'West Ham 1-5 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/301



League Game 6: 'Liverpool 2-1 Fulham':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/302



League Game 7: 'Liverpool 1-1 West Ham':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/303



League Game 8: 'Spurs 2-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/304



League Game 9: 'Liverpool 5-0 Everton':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/305



League Game 10: 'Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/307



League Game 11: 'Manchester United 2-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/308



League Game 12: 'Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/310



League Game 13: 'West Brom 3-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/311



League Game 14: 'Liverpool 4-0 Nottingham Forest':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/312



League Game 15: 'Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/313



League Game 16: 'Liverpool 5-0 Northampton Town':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/314



League Game 17: 'Liverpool 5-2 Blackburn':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/315



League Game 18: 'Stoke 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/316



League Game 19: 'Liverpool 2-1 Burnley':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/317



League Game 20: 'Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/319


'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 6: Chelsea  Liverpool 1965, Football League 65/66' - by Holding Midfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iBitGXwhhCs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iBitGXwhhCs</a>




League Game 21: 'Liverpool 4-2 Arsenal':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/320



League Game 22: 'Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/322



League Game 23: 'Liverpool 0-1 Leeds':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/323



League Game 24: 'Leeds 0-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/324



League Game 25: 'Liverpool 2-1 Manchester United':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/325



League Game 26: 'Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JLDuj2tJ3nM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JLDuj2tJ3nM</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/326


'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 7: Arsenal  Liverpool 1966, Football League 65/66' - by Holding Midfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zJn3JWauBLY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zJn3JWauBLY</a>




League Game 27: 'Liverpool 2-2 West Brom':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/327



League Game 28: 'Liverpool 1-0 Leicester':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/329



League Game 29: 'Blackburn 1-4 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/330



League Game 30: 'Liverpool 4-0 Sunderland':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/331



League Game 31: 'Liverpool 4-1 Blackpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/332



League Game 32: 'Fulham 2-0 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mJdjhgDUtp0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mJdjhgDUtp0</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/333


'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 8: Fulham vs Liverpool 1966, Football League 65/66' - by Holding Midfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DgprkRy1L2M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DgprkRy1L2M</a>




League Game 33: 'Liverpool 1-0 Spurs':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EdRer69cDbY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EdRer69cDbY</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/336


'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Episode 9: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur 1966, Football League 65/66' - by Holding Midfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uS1v9Hv2yzI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uS1v9Hv2yzI</a>




League Game 34: 'Everton 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/337



League Game 35: 'Aston Villa 0-3 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/338



League Game 36: 'Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/339



League Game 37: 'Northampton 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/340



League Game 38: 'Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/341



League Game 39: 'Liverpool 2-0 Stoke':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/343



League Game 40: 'Burnley 2-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/345



League Game 41: 'Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/346



League Game 42: 'Nottingham Forest 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/348





Final League Table...



^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/league-division-one/27-may-1966 - with week-to-week league tables throughout the whole season.























The FA Cup...



3rd Round: 'Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dz92V4RhOsQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dz92V4RhOsQ</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/328















The League Cup...



Liverpool was not playing in the League Cup at this time...

Liverpool started playing consistently in the League Cup from 1967/68 - more info here... www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/ListGamesByType/3








'Substitutes were first introduced for the 1965-66 season.  On 15th September 1965, Geoff Strong replaced Chris Lawler for Liverpool FC's first-ever substitution. He also scored the equalizer to earn a 1-1 draw for the Reds.' - https://twitter.com/MGMotorIn/status/1446347106361352196








European Cup Winners Cup...


As always, the 'Liverpool In Europe' website is fantastic for info on Liverpool's European (and World) matches: www.lfcineurope.com



1st Round, 1st leg: 'Juventus 1-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/306



1st Round, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 2-0 Juventus':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/309



2nd Round, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 3-1 Standard Liege':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/318



2nd Round, 2nd leg: 'Standard Liege 1-2 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/321



3rd Round, 1st leg: 'Honved 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/334



3rd Round, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 2-0 Honved':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/335



Semi-Final, 1st leg: 'Celtic 1-0 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7k3FwSgNM9U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7k3FwSgNM9U</a> 

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/342



Semi-Final, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 2-0 Celtic':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NKUK4eN7tCE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NKUK4eN7tCE</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/344


^ for more info matches vs Celtic: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg2662913#msg2662913





The 1965/66 European Cup Winners Cup Final: 'Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Liverpool' (8 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ygbMTFg2yqY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ygbMTFg2yqY</a>

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/347



The 1965/66 European Cup Winners Cup Final: 'Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Liverpool' (3 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uGMX7krLVHc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uGMX7krLVHc</a>



1965-66 Cup Winners' Cup Final - Dortmund v Liverpool - full match replay : www.bilibili.com/video/BV1vM4y1L7Dz (German commentary)



The 1965/66 European Cup Winners Cup Final: 'Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Liverpool' (full match replay):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F_PhxS0ATeY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F_PhxS0ATeY</a>















'Goal of the Season 1965/66 | Peter Osgood - Chelsea FC v Arsenal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zsxtaUuN7co" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zsxtaUuN7co</a>




'1965/66 Season' - misc. matches, 66 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tAiEYD-ZDi0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tAiEYD-ZDi0</a>



a youtube playlist for misc matches played in the 1965/66 season (all teams) : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLni7HGBp3Zoval-08oGz6um-HgGa_v83a



some older Liverpool 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641





'Time Of Our Lives - Shankly' (2009; SlySport program, 47 minutes. St John, Yeats, and Lawler and discuss the great man):-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x8cvv90 (password: shankly)

^ or a 380mb download file: https://mega.nz/file/csVwxabT#bV7VdieCdILcAfH1JI-DKfaN5MuSqFwUh9uDQTtZa_Q & https://bayfiles.com/79z9v121y1/TOOL-Shanks_m4v





This is about the 1967 derby in the FA Cup - but as it features our goalkeeper through the decade, and is an amazing video - I've included it in here...

'BBC interview with former Liverpool goalkeeper - so heartwarming':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0U_PUbQGA4U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0U_PUbQGA4U</a>

^ a RAWK thread on Tommy Lawrence : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=338114.msg18246663#msg18246663







A few articles on the 1965/66 season...


1966. WHEN FOOTBALL DANCED TO A MERSEY BEAT: http://readtheleague.com/the-big-feature/1966-when-football-danced-to-a-mersey-beat

The greatest moments in Liverpools history: www.thetimes.co.uk/article/are-juergen-klopps-champions-the-best-liverpool-side-in-club-history-58cbnhjlf

1966: what you might not know about the most famous year in English football: www.theguardian.com/football/the-agony-and-the-ecstasy/2016/feb/11/1966-england-league-fa-cup-west-ham-liverpool

a 4 minute tribute video to Roger Hunt: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1549681015215603712

a 4 minute tribute video Ian St John: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1366821964090908685

a 5 minute video of Saint going back to Melwood and talking with current Liverpool players: https://twitter.com/12thmanstjohns/status/1366689125521326080

a 3 minute tribute video to Tommy Lawrence: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/951063881622933504

a 1 minute tribute video to Peter Thompson: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1079764113897578499

Liverpool mourn two-time title winner Thompson: www.football365.com/news/liverpool-mourn-two-time-title-winner-thompson

Liverpool 1965/66 squad info in detail: https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-liverpool/startseite/verein/31/saison_id/1965

1965/66 European Cup Winners Cup Final match info: www.lfcineurope.com/6566-5.html

Liverpool FC legend Roger Hunt to auction off medals and memorabilia (2016): www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fc-legend-roger-hunt-11126101














-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0



Some 'older' League Titles : 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : 1982/83 : 1981/82 : 1979/80 : 1978/79 : 1976/77 : 1975/76 : 1972/73 : 1965/66 : 1963/64.

Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa : Klopp. | Clem : Neal : Thommo : Hansen : Alan Kennedy : Barnes : Callaghan : Souness : Ray Kennedy : Rush : Dalglish.

Lawrence : Yeats : Hughes : Smith : St John : Hunt : Keegan : Tosh : Heighway : Case : McDermott : Fairclough : Johnson : Whelan : Johnston : Nicol : Lawrenson.

Grobbelaar : Molby : McMahon. | Fowler : Berger : Smicer : Hyypia : Biscan : Garcia : Reina : Agger : Aurelio : Lucas : Torres : Suarez : Sissoko : Kuyt : Mascherano.

Henderson : Origi : Firmino. | | | Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for 'older' Liverpool match and video content) : www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos

'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641

.
Re: Liverpool's 7th league title - 1965/66 season...
^ Updated to include the 'A Tactical History of Liverpool' videos for the 1965/66 Season - from the quality 'Holding Midfield' youtube channel.


www.youtube.com/c/HoldingMidfield : www.holdingmidfield.com : https://twitter.com/askewjt : www.facebook.com/HoldingMidfield
.
