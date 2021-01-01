.A few videos and some info on Liverpool's 1972/73 Season
Wikipedia page for the 1972/73 season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1972%E2%80%9373_Liverpool_F.C._season
LFCHistory.net page for the 1972/73 season: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/14
Liverpool wiki page for the 1972/73 season: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/1972-73_seasonMatch Highlights... (or links to LFCHistory.net for match info where there are no highlights available / found)
League Game 1: 'Liverpool 2-0 Manchester City
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/679
League Game 2: 'Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/680
League Game 3: 'Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/681
League Game 4: 'Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/682
League Game 5: 'Liverpool 3-2 West Ham
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/683
League Game 6: 'Leicester 3-2 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/684
League Game 7: 'Derby 2-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/685
League Game 8: 'Liverpool 4-2 Wolves
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NccNfyh4V7o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NccNfyh4V7o</a>
League Game 9: 'Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/689
League Game 10: 'Liverpool 5-0 Sheffield United
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/691
League Game 11: 'Leeds 1-2 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mRWGAaQDAAU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mRWGAaQDAAU</a>
League Game 12: 'Liverpool 1-0 Everton
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/695
League Game 13: 'Southampton 1-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/697
League Game 14: 'Liverpool 2-1 Stoke
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jeXXC7VQQbc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jeXXC7VQQbc</a>
^ 'After losing the sight in his right eye after a car crash goalkeeper Gordon Banks was forced to retire from Football. As a mark of respect Bill Shankly took him on a lap of honour around Anfield before the game against Stoke City' - https://twitter.com/BradYNWA6/status/1535177171144155136
League Game 15: 'Norwich 1-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/700
League Game 16: 'Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/702
League Game 17: 'Manchester Utd 2-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/704
League Game 18: 'Liverpool 3-2 Newcastle
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/705
League Game 19: 'Spurs 1-2 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/707
League Game 20: 'Liverpool 4-3 Birmingham
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j6LlnvV0y5o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j6LlnvV0y5o</a>
League Game 21: 'West Brom 1-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/712
League Game 22: 'Ipswich 1-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/714
League Game 23: 'Liverpool 2-0 Coventry
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/715
League Game 24: 'Sheffield Utd 0-3 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/716
League Game 25: 'Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/717
League Game 26: 'West Ham 0-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/718
League Game 27: 'Liverpool 1-1 Derby
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lnqt3nvT8pg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lnqt3nvT8pg</a>
League Game 28: 'Wolves 2-1 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hlHDJ8VToiw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hlHDJ8VToiw</a>
League Game 29: 'Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nToZhd3fudY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nToZhd3fudY</a>
League Game 30: 'Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iC8KKrZ0FrE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iC8KKrZ0FrE</a>
League Game 31: 'Liverpool 2-1 Ipswich
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/727
League Game 32: 'Everton 0-2 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/728
League Game 33: 'Liverpool 3-2 Southampton
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/730
League Game 34: 'Stoke 0-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/731
League Game 35: 'Liverpool 3-1 Norwich
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/733
League Game 36: 'Liverpool 1-1 Spurs
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/734
League Game 37: 'Birmingham 2-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/735
League Game 38: 'Liverpool 1-0 West Brom
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/737
League Game 39: 'Coventry 1-2 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/738
League Game 40: 'Newcastle 2-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/739
League Game 41: 'Liverpool 2-0 Leeds
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/740
League Game 42: 'Liverpool 0-0 Leicester
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/742
'Shanks and the Kop celebrates the '73 Championship
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8YUu8BMYA5I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8YUu8BMYA5I</a>The FA Cup...
3rd Round: 'Burnley 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/719
3rd Round replay: 'Liverpool 3-0 Burnley
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/720
4th Round: 'Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/723
4th Round replay: 'Manchester City 2-0 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ALILuXp_PTI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ALILuXp_PTI</a>The League Cup...
2nd Round: 'Carlisle 1-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/686
2nd Round replay: 'Liverpool 5-1 Carlisle
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/690
3rd Round: 'West Brom 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/694
3rd Round replay: 'Liverpool 2-1 West Brom
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/696
4th Round: 'Liverpool 2-2 Leeds
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/701
4th Round replay: 'Leeds 0-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/706
5th Round: 'Liverpool 1-1 Spurs
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/710
5th Round replay: 'Spurs 3-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/711Uefa Cup...
1st Round, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/688
1st Round, 2nd leg: 'Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/692
2nd Round, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 3-0 AEK Athens
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/699
2nd Round, 2nd leg: 'AEK Athens 1-3 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7laTjvJPu-c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7laTjvJPu-c</a>
3rd Round, 1st leg: 'Dynamo Berlin 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/708
3rd Round, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 3-1 Dynamo Berlin
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hHJPVJF71_c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hHJPVJF71_c</a>
4th Round, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 2-0 Dynamo Dresden
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/729
4th Round, 2nd leg: 'Dynamo Dresden 0-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/732
Semi-Final, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Yxf45mAJSWA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Yxf45mAJSWA</a>
Semi-Final, 2nd leg: 'Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nNBFlaQ5CvY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nNBFlaQ5CvY</a>
The 1975/76 UEFA Cup Final, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 3-0 Borussia Moenchengladbach
' (6 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Yp9mtHTiME4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Yp9mtHTiME4</a>
The 1975/76 Uefa Cup Final, 2nd leg: 'Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 Liverpool
' (9 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zrYWwD8uCa0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zrYWwD8uCa0</a>
a RAWK 'audio / video
' post covering all of Liverpool's UEFA Cup Final Wins
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg17175721Liverpool manager Bill Shankly with the Bells Whisky Trophy for Manager of the Year...
'Goal of the Season 1972/73 | Peter Osgood - Chelsea FC v Arsenal
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zsxtaUuN7co" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zsxtaUuN7co</a>
'Match Of The 70's : 1972/73
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-diW2FfoS-M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-diW2FfoS-M</a>
'1972-73 Season (ITV)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tGsLAqd97SU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tGsLAqd97SU</a>
some older 'Club History
' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641A few articles on the 1972/73 season...
1973 UEFA Cup Final page: http://lfcineurope.com/7273-6.htmlmore coming soon...
