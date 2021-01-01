« previous next »
Liverpool's 8th league title, and 1st UEFA Cup - 1972/73 season...
A few videos and some info on Liverpool's 1972/73 Season...







Wikipedia page for the 1972/73 season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1972%E2%80%9373_Liverpool_F.C._season

LFCHistory.net page for the 1972/73 season: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/14

Liverpool wiki page for the 1972/73 season: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/1972-73_season





Match Highlights... (or links to LFCHistory.net for match info where there are no highlights available / found)



League Game 1: 'Liverpool 2-0 Manchester City':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/679



League Game 2: 'Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/680



League Game 3: 'Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/681



League Game 4: 'Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/682



League Game 5: 'Liverpool 3-2 West Ham':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/683



League Game 6: 'Leicester 3-2 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/684



League Game 7: 'Derby 2-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/685



League Game 8: 'Liverpool 4-2 Wolves':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NccNfyh4V7o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NccNfyh4V7o</a>



League Game 9: 'Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/689



League Game 10: 'Liverpool 5-0 Sheffield United':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/691



League Game 11: 'Leeds 1-2 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mRWGAaQDAAU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mRWGAaQDAAU</a>



League Game 12: 'Liverpool 1-0 Everton':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/695



League Game 13: 'Southampton 1-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/697



League Game 14: 'Liverpool 2-1 Stoke':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jeXXC7VQQbc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jeXXC7VQQbc</a>



^ 'After losing the sight in his right eye after a car crash goalkeeper Gordon Banks was forced to retire from Football. As a mark of respect Bill Shankly took him on a lap of honour around Anfield before the game against Stoke City' - https://twitter.com/BradYNWA6/status/1535177171144155136







League Game 15: 'Norwich 1-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/700



League Game 16: 'Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/702



League Game 17: 'Manchester Utd 2-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/704



League Game 18: 'Liverpool 3-2 Newcastle':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/705



League Game 19: 'Spurs 1-2 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/707



League Game 20: 'Liverpool 4-3 Birmingham':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j6LlnvV0y5o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j6LlnvV0y5o</a>



League Game 21: 'West Brom 1-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/712



League Game 22: 'Ipswich 1-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/714



League Game 23: 'Liverpool 2-0 Coventry':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/715



League Game 24: 'Sheffield Utd 0-3 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/716



League Game 25: 'Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/717



League Game 26: 'West Ham 0-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/718



League Game 27: 'Liverpool 1-1 Derby':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lnqt3nvT8pg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lnqt3nvT8pg</a>



League Game 28: 'Wolves 2-1 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hlHDJ8VToiw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hlHDJ8VToiw</a>



League Game 29: 'Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nToZhd3fudY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nToZhd3fudY</a> 



League Game 30: 'Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iC8KKrZ0FrE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iC8KKrZ0FrE</a>



League Game 31: 'Liverpool 2-1 Ipswich':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/727



League Game 32: 'Everton 0-2 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/728



League Game 33: 'Liverpool 3-2 Southampton':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/730



League Game 34: 'Stoke 0-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/731



League Game 35: 'Liverpool 3-1 Norwich':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/733



League Game 36: 'Liverpool 1-1 Spurs':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/734



League Game 37: 'Birmingham 2-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/735



League Game 38: 'Liverpool 1-0 West Brom':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/737



League Game 39: 'Coventry 1-2 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/738



League Game 40: 'Newcastle 2-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/739



League Game 41: 'Liverpool 2-0 Leeds':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/740



League Game 42: 'Liverpool 0-0 Leicester':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/742























'Shanks and the Kop celebrates the '73 Championship':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8YUu8BMYA5I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8YUu8BMYA5I</a>







The FA Cup...



3rd Round: 'Burnley 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/719



3rd Round replay: 'Liverpool 3-0 Burnley':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/720



4th Round: 'Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/723



4th Round replay: 'Manchester City 2-0 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ALILuXp_PTI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ALILuXp_PTI</a>


















The League Cup...



2nd Round: 'Carlisle 1-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/686



2nd Round replay: 'Liverpool 5-1 Carlisle':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/690



3rd Round: 'West Brom 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/694



3rd Round replay: 'Liverpool 2-1 West Brom':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/696



4th Round: 'Liverpool 2-2 Leeds':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/701



4th Round replay: 'Leeds 0-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/706



5th Round: 'Liverpool 1-1 Spurs':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/710



5th Round replay: 'Spurs 3-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/711















Uefa Cup...



1st Round, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/688



1st Round, 2nd leg: 'Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/692



2nd Round, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 3-0 AEK Athens':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/699



2nd Round, 2nd leg: 'AEK Athens 1-3 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7laTjvJPu-c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7laTjvJPu-c</a>



3rd Round, 1st leg: 'Dynamo Berlin 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/708



3rd Round, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 3-1 Dynamo Berlin':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hHJPVJF71_c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hHJPVJF71_c</a>



4th Round, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 2-0 Dynamo Dresden':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/729



4th Round, 2nd leg: 'Dynamo Dresden 0-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/732



Semi-Final, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Yxf45mAJSWA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Yxf45mAJSWA</a>



Semi-Final, 2nd leg: 'Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nNBFlaQ5CvY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nNBFlaQ5CvY</a>





The 1975/76 UEFA Cup Final, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 3-0 Borussia Moenchengladbach' (6 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Yp9mtHTiME4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Yp9mtHTiME4</a>



The 1975/76 Uefa Cup Final, 2nd leg: 'Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 Liverpool' (9 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zrYWwD8uCa0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zrYWwD8uCa0</a>



a RAWK 'audio / video' post covering all of Liverpool's UEFA Cup Final Wins : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg17175721



























Liverpool manager Bill Shankly with the Bells Whisky Trophy for Manager of the Year...








'Goal of the Season 1972/73 | Peter Osgood - Chelsea FC v Arsenal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zsxtaUuN7co" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zsxtaUuN7co</a>



'Match Of The 70's : 1972/73':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-diW2FfoS-M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-diW2FfoS-M</a>



'1972-73 Season (ITV)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tGsLAqd97SU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tGsLAqd97SU</a>



some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641







A few articles on the 1972/73 season...


1973 UEFA Cup Final page: http://lfcineurope.com/7273-6.html


more coming soon...



















-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

Re: Liverpool's 8th league title, and 1st UEFA Cup - 1972/73 season...
These are great threads Jason. Cheers mate.
