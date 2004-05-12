« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season  (Read 18036 times)

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #960 on: May 23, 2023, 08:54:13 pm »
Week Seven Tables

Gambler of the Week goes to Black Bull Nova for their 2nd of this season and moves to the top of the Premier League in the process with only 1 week of the season to go with the help of Nottm Forest win over Arsenal to win £275.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 4 )   £533.57            £275.00 Black Bull Nova (2 GoW)
  2.( 1 )   £446.50                £0.00 Joezydudek
  3.( 2 )   £369.63                £0.00 Ollyfrom.tv
  4.( 3 )   £306.25                £0.00 The G in Gerrard
  5.( 6 )   £296.25              £62.50 Mickitez
  6.( 5 )   £242.50                £0.00 Buck Pete (1 GoW)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.( 8 )   £204.50              £75.00 Smithy
  8.( 7 )   £172.50                £0.00 Gerry Attrick
  9.( 9 )     £78.50             -£25.00 Bryanod
10.( 10 )   £50.00                £0.00 Gary75



CHAMPIONSHIP

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 1 )   £527.14                £0.00 Redforlife (1 GoW)
  2.( 2 )   £459.65              £85.00 Skittle (1 GoW)
  3.( 3 )   £410.00              £62.50 Bradders1011 (1 GoW)
  4.( 6 )   £408.29            £170.00 GMac1984
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.( 4 )   £319.64                £0.00 Sameold
  6.( 10 ) £288.03              £97.50 Mivi
  7.( 5 )   £279.77                £0.00 RobbieRedman
  8.( 8 )   £275.68              £75.00 Vishwa Atma
  9.( 12 ) £238.18            £170.00 Barneylfc
10.( 7 )   £208.33                £0.00 Vivabobbygraham
11.( 9 )   £195.17                £0.00 Youngest Son Of Skittle (1 GoW)
12.( 11 )   £98.33             -£25.00 Jackh (1 GoW)
13.( 13 )  -£50.00                £0.00 Dublin Red
14.( 14 )  -£50.00                £0.00 Son Of Skittle
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #961 on: May 23, 2023, 08:55:40 pm »
BBDL Cup Final Result

Redforlife   (£0.00)   drew with   Ollyfrom.tv   (£0.00)
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #962 on: May 23, 2023, 08:57:28 pm »
BBDL Cup Final Replay

Redforlife v Ollyfrom.tv

In the event of a further tie, whoever posts first will win. If neither person posts the tie will be decided by a toss of a coin as has been done in the past.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,702
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #963 on: May 23, 2023, 09:18:54 pm »
All on Man City please
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,128
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #964 on: May 24, 2023, 04:14:08 pm »
25 each Brentford/Palace
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,729
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #965 on: May 24, 2023, 04:17:14 pm »
Wolves win please
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #966 on: May 24, 2023, 04:23:57 pm »
50 on Chelsea. Cheers
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #967 on: May 24, 2023, 04:55:05 pm »
50 on Newcastle
Logged

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 584
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #968 on: May 24, 2023, 09:09:29 pm »
50 on Mancheater shitty please. (Yeah, I know its childish)

Thanks for running this for the previous seasons  Skittle,  I've enjoyed taking part. :thumbsup
Logged

Offline catterfeld

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,958
  • BBDL Champion 2004/05/12/13/15
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #969 on: May 24, 2023, 11:11:24 pm »
As the season draws to a close I'd like to take the opportunity to thank Skittle, Son of Skittle, Hitman007 and Youngest Son Of Skittle for running it for all these years.  I have drifted away from the competition this year and won't re-enter next season, but it was a constant fun distraction for the 20 years I've been involved.

I first took part in 2003 over on liverpoolfc.tv.  After about a season I took over running BBDL and imported it over to RAWK8) For a while I maintained a roll of honour, where I see I won the Premiership (as it was then known) in 2003/04 and Skittle won the Championship.  :champ

Skittle and family took over at the start of 2015/16 and have been doing a great job.  I have such fond memories of the competition, such as in the pre-smartphone days having to call my dad, getting him to log into RAWK and place my bets for me ahead of the deadline.  I also remember printing all the threads and inputting the results to the spreadsheet at my in-laws on a Sunday evening (they were bemused by what I was doing).

A wife and three daughters later I have more distractions than I need, and BBDL has slipped my mind more times that I would like, but thanks for always being there.  :-*
Logged

Offline GMac1984

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #970 on: May 25, 2023, 10:14:52 am »
50 Man U win please
Logged

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,873
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #971 on: May 25, 2023, 12:25:30 pm »
Absolute collapse from me, even tried hedging between two 'bankers' last week and still couldn't win anything!

50 Brentford

Thanks all for your hard work
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,651
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #972 on: May 25, 2023, 01:11:23 pm »
50 Wolves

cheers
Logged

Offline smithy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,008
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #973 on: May 25, 2023, 01:22:40 pm »
All on Man United please
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,984
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #974 on: May 25, 2023, 04:11:35 pm »
missed voodoo hahahhaa jesus.

All in eve scrape draw and stay up....
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,563
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #975 on: May 26, 2023, 08:48:30 am »
50 Wolves

cheers Team Skittle
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #976 on: May 26, 2023, 03:58:10 pm »
Try to go out on a high. Bournemouth please
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,989
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #977 on: May 26, 2023, 06:21:53 pm »
25 each on Newcastle and Bournemouth.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,672
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #978 on: May 26, 2023, 11:58:03 pm »
All on Brentford to beat the cheats ta and thank you for such a well organised competition, much appreciated
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,726
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #979 on: May 27, 2023, 04:46:15 am »
Quote from: gary75 on May 24, 2023, 09:09:29 pm
50 on Mancheater shitty please. (Yeah, I know its childish)

Thanks for running this for the previous seasons  Skittle,  I've enjoyed taking part. :thumbsup

Thank you.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Online SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,726
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #980 on: May 27, 2023, 04:49:42 am »
Quote from: catterfeld on May 24, 2023, 11:11:24 pm
As the season draws to a close I'd like to take the opportunity to thank Skittle, Son of Skittle, Hitman007 and Youngest Son Of Skittle for running it for all these years.  I have drifted away from the competition this year and won't re-enter next season, but it was a constant fun distraction for the 20 years I've been involved.

I first took part in 2003 over on liverpoolfc.tv.  After about a season I took over running BBDL and imported it over to RAWK8) For a while I maintained a roll of honour, where I see I won the Premiership (as it was then known) in 2003/04 and Skittle won the Championship.  :champ

Skittle and family took over at the start of 2015/16 and have been doing a great job.  I have such fond memories of the competition, such as in the pre-smartphone days having to call my dad, getting him to log into RAWK and place my bets for me ahead of the deadline.  I also remember printing all the threads and inputting the results to the spreadsheet at my in-laws on a Sunday evening (they were bemused by what I was doing).

A wife and three daughters later I have more distractions than I need, and BBDL has slipped my mind more times that I would like, but thanks for always being there.  :-*

Thanks from all at Team Skittle.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Online SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,726
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #981 on: May 27, 2023, 04:52:15 am »
Villa draw @ 14/5.

Everton draw @ 15/4.

£25 on each.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,830
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #982 on: May 27, 2023, 02:30:10 pm »
All on Fulham, please.Ta. Thanks a lot the Skittle crew. Lot's of fun and frolics had by all thanks to your sterling work, guys. All the very best
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,124
  • "Long live the King"
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #983 on: May 27, 2023, 10:12:03 pm »
All on Bournemouth.

Ta.
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,621
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #984 on: May 28, 2023, 09:25:18 am »
21 Bournemouth
19 Newcastle
10 Chelsea / Newcastle draw
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #985 on: May 28, 2023, 03:29:15 pm »
Bournemouth   Win   6/1   50vp.
Logged

Online SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,726
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #986 on: May 28, 2023, 03:53:16 pm »
Villa draw @ 14/5.
Leeds draw @ 14/5.

£25 on each.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #987 on: May 28, 2023, 06:36:45 pm »
Quote from: redforlife on May 28, 2023, 09:25:18 am
21 Bournemouth
19 Newcastle
10 Chelsea / Newcastle draw
Congratulations mate
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,621
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #988 on: May 29, 2023, 09:57:53 am »
Cheers Olly
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #989 on: May 31, 2023, 11:29:31 pm »
Week Eight Tables

In the final week of the season Gambler of the Week is shared between the new Premier League Champion - Black Bull Nova and Joezydudek who finished 2nd and both earning £237.50 by going with a Brentford win against Man City.

Finishing in the bottom 4 of the Premier League are: Buck Pete, Gerry Attrick, Bryanod and Gary75.

Picking up the Championship title is: Redforlife who was able to maintain the lead and collect another star.

Rounding out the top 4 in the Championship were: GMac1984, Skittle and Bradders1011.

Thank you all for playing this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 1 )   £771.07            £237.50 Black Bull Nova (3 GoW)
  2.( 2 )   £684.00            £237.50 Joezydudek (1 GoW)
  3.( 3 )   £369.63                £0.00 Ollyfrom.tv
  4.( 4 )   £306.25                £0.00 The G in Gerrard
  5.( 5 )   £296.25                £0.00 Mickitez
  6.( 7 )   £276.76              £72.22 Smithy
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.( 6 )   £242.50                £0.00 Buck Pete (1 GoW)
  8.( 8 )   £172.50                £0.00 Gerry Attrick
  9.( 9 )     £78.50                £0.00 Bryanod
10.( 10 )    £50.00               £0.00 Gary75



CHAMPIONSHIP

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 1 )   £527.14                £0.00 Redforlife (1 GoW)
  2.( 4 )   £480.51              £72.22 GMac1984
  3.( 2 )   £459.65                £0.00 Skittle (1 GoW)
  4.( 3 )   £410.00                £0.00 Bradders1011 (1 GoW)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.( 6 )   £406.78             £118.75 Mivi
  6.( 5 )   £294.64             -£25.00 Sameold
  7.( 7 )   £279.77                £0.00 RobbieRedman
  8.( 8 )   £250.68             -£25.00 Vishwa Atma
  9.( 9 )   £238.18                £0.00 Barneylfc
10.( 10 )  £208.33               £0.00 Vivabobbygraham
11.( 11 )  £195.17               £0.00 Youngest Son Of Skittle (1 GoW)
12.( 12 )   £73.33             -£25.00 Jackh
13.( 13 )  -£50.00                £0.00 Dublin Red
14.( 14 )  -£50.00                £0.00 Son Of Skittle
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #990 on: May 31, 2023, 11:30:26 pm »
BBDL Cup Final Replay Result

Redforlife   (£37.00)   beat   Ollyfrom.tv   (£0.00)
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,672
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #991 on: June 2, 2023, 12:15:41 am »
Bizarre, I have never won anything in my life and that looked set to continue two weeks ago so there you go. It's typical that when I do win something it disappears from sight.
Thanks to all the Skittles for an excellent competition, really well managed and run, you did a great job and thank you.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,726
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #992 on: Today at 03:44:41 pm »
Hope you take a screenshot and then you'll have the proof forever.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 