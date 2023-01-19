Please
Topic: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season (Read 8735 times)
GMac1984
Anny Roader
Posts: 286
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
«
Reply #520 on:
January 19, 2023, 04:10:41 pm »
50 Fulham win
Logged
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,277
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
«
Reply #521 on:
January 19, 2023, 06:53:21 pm »
50 Chelsea
Logged
redforlife
For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,554
We Are Liverpool
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
«
Reply #522 on:
January 20, 2023, 06:57:34 am »
50 Southampton please
Logged
Didi Hamann
In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary. I know that I only met one genius. He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard. His name was Rafael Benitez.
smithy
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,989
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
«
Reply #523 on:
January 20, 2023, 12:26:46 pm »
All on Arsenal Man United draw please
Logged
ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,514
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
«
Reply #524 on:
January 20, 2023, 02:25:21 pm »
50 on Leicester. Cheers
Logged
SKITTLE
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,651
One of the "older" brigade.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
«
Reply #525 on:
January 20, 2023, 04:11:29 pm »
Bournemouth draw @ 21/10.
Southampton draw @ 23/10.
£25 on each.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.
The G in Gerrard
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 40,354
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
«
Reply #526 on:
January 20, 2023, 10:12:00 pm »
50 on West Ham.
Logged
sameold
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,090
"Long live the King"
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
«
Reply #527 on:
January 20, 2023, 10:34:11 pm »
All on Leicester draw.
Ta.
Logged
Running the 2021 Belfast & London Marathons for Mencap
https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=PaulLamb8&pageUrl=1
Charity Last Man Standing Competition
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347092.0
joezydudek
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,827
We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
«
Reply #528 on:
Yesterday
at 10:24:45 am »
50 Arsenal
Logged
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,432
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
«
Reply #529 on:
Yesterday
at 02:03:22 pm »
Bournemouth Draw 21/10 25vp
Brentford Win 9/5 25vp.
Logged
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 48,051
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
«
Reply #530 on:
Today
at 05:48:33 am »
All on Arsenal please
Logged
