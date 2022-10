PREMIER LEAGUE

1.( 1 )

2.( 3 )

3.( 4 )

4.( 7 )

5.( 6 )

6.( 5 )

7.( 2 )

8.( 8 )

9.( 10 )

10.( 9 )

CHAMPIONSHIP

1.( 1 )

2.( 2 )

3.( 3 )

4.( 4 )

5.( 8 )

6.( 7 )

7.( 5 )

8.( 6 )

9.( 9 )

10.( 10 )

11.( 11 )

12.( 12 )

13.( 13 )

14.( 14 )

15.( 15 )

16.( 16 )

17.( 17 )

Gambler of the Week is shared between Vivabobbygraham and Jackh who both went for Liverpool to beat Man City. This win confirms Vivabobbygraham as the Premier League champion and claims a 3rd Gambler of the Week honour in this season. However, at the other end of the table the Liverpool win wasn't enough to keep Jackh in the top tier.Slipping down to the Championship with Jackh will be: Redforlife, The G in Gerrard and Barneylfc.The championship title is claimed by Bryanod despite having a blank week takes the title by over 250 from Gerry Attrick. The top 4 positions remained the same and going up to the Premier League with Bryanod and Gerry Attrick are: Bradders1011 and Hitman007 with nobody below the line able to catch up with any of the top 4 players.Pos Total Last Week210.00 Vivabobbygraham (3 GoW)137.50 Gary7590.00 Mickitez (1 GoW)102.00 GMac198490.00 Ollyfrom.tv75.00 Mivi--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------0.00 Redforlife (1 GoW)185.00 The G in Gerrard210.00 Jackh (2 GoW)0.00 BarneylfcPos Total Last Week0.00 Bryanod (2 GoW)75.00 Gerry Attrick92.50 Bradders1011 (1 GoW)105.00 Hitman007-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------185.00 Skittle92.50 Youngest Son Of Skittle-25.00 Rushyman0.00 Smithy (1 GoW)0.00 Son Of Skittle0.00 RobbieRedman0.00 Sameold0.00 Catterfeld0.00 Joezydudek0.00 Black Bull Nova (1 GoW)-25.00 Buck Pete0.00 Vishwa Atma0.00 Dublin Red