Liverpool's 10th league title and 1st European Cup - 1976/77 season...

Liverpool's 10th league title and 1st European Cup - 1976/77 season...
A few videos and some info on Liverpool's 1976/77 Season - our 10th league title and 1st European Cup...






Wikipedia page for the 1976/77 season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976%E2%80%9377_Liverpool_F.C._season

LFCHistory.net page for the 1976/77 season: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/18

Liverpool wiki page for the 1976/77 season: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/1976-77_season





Match Highlights... (or links to LFCHistory.net for match info where there are no highlights available / found)



The 1976 Charity Shield: 'Liverpool 1-0 Southampton':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o1poczHdAl4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o1poczHdAl4</a>









League Game 1: 'Liverpool 1-0 Norwich':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/919



League Game 2: 'West Brom 0-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/920



League Game 3: 'Birmingham 2-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/921



League Game 4: 'Liverpool 3-1 Coventry':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/923



League Game 5: 'Derby 2-3 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8EQx0gtqpmc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8EQx0gtqpmc</a>



League Game 6: 'Liverpool 2-0 Spurs':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/927



League Game 7: 'Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/928



League Game 8: 'Liverpool 0-0 Middlesbrough':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/930



League Game 9: 'Liverpool 3-1 Everton':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gmARPrMZ0_M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gmARPrMZ0_M</a>



League Game 10: 'Leeds 1-1 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O5wgYc9m0II" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O5wgYc9m0II</a>



League Game 11: 'Leicester 0-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/934



League Game 12: 'Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/daB9cL-zJh8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/daB9cL-zJh8</a>



League Game 13: 'Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LkaQpZ8_ESo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LkaQpZ8_ESo</a>



League Game 14: 'Liverpool 5-1 Leicester':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/938



League Game 15: 'Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8DuKdFPrVLA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8DuKdFPrVLA</a>



League Game 16: 'Liverpool 2-1 Bristol City':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/940



League Game 17: 'Ipswich 1-0 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dGB7_UwSgi0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dGB7_UwSgi0</a>



League Game 18: 'Liverpool 3-1 QPR':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k4vgzvxbl-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k4vgzvxbl-Q</a>



League Game 19: 'Aston Villa 5-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/943



League Game 20: 'West Ham 2-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/944



League Game 21: 'Liverpool 4-0 Stoke':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/945



League Game 22: 'Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/946



League Game 23: 'Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/scmIfnk2M84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/scmIfnk2M84</a>



League Game 24: 'West Brom 1-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/950



League Game 25: 'Norwich 2-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/951



League Game 26: 'Liverpool 4-1 Birmingham':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XyKeKdSG3-s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XyKeKdSG3-s</a>



League Game 27: 'Manchester Utd 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/954



League Game 28: 'Liverpool 3-1 Derby':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7qyQ5I2fj8k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7qyQ5I2fj8k</a>



League Game 29: 'Liverpool 1-0 Newcastle':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/958



League Game 30: 'Spurs 1-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/959



League Game 31: 'Middlesbrough 0-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/960



League Game 32: 'Everton 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/963



League Game 33: 'Liverpool 3-1 Leeds':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MHmmR2EhcA0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MHmmR2EhcA0</a>



League Game 34: 'Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aNJA98m-15o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aNJA98m-15o</a>



League Game 35: 'Stoke 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/967



League Game 36: 'Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DyNJyiJdjxQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DyNJyiJdjxQ</a>



League Game 37: 'Liverpool 2-1 Ipswich':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GELB1lerDJk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GELB1lerDJk</a>



League Game 38: 'Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Lep2WXoF9Xs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Lep2WXoF9Xs</a>



League Game 39: 'QPR 1-1 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/522WQpIfdjU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/522WQpIfdjU</a>



League Game 40: 'Coventry 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/975



League Game 41: 'Liverpool 0-0 West Ham':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/976



League Game 42: 'Liverpool 2-1 Bristol City':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/977







Liverpool won the 10th league title with a 0-0 home draw vs West Ham...



















The FA Cup...



3rd Round: 'Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/948



3rd Round replay: 'Crystal Palace 2-3 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/949



4th Round: 'Liverpool 3-0 Carlisle':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/952



5th Round: 'Liverpool 3-1 Oldham':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cGFBSdm1VNM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cGFBSdm1VNM</a>



6th Round: 'Liverpool 2-0 Middlesbrough':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t4zEzPygabw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t4zEzPygabw</a>



Semi-Final: 'Liverpool 2-2 Everton':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TNWVJr3x1YQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TNWVJr3x1YQ</a>



Semi-Final replay: 'Liverpool 3-0 Everton':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7ouHOhOaB2w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7ouHOhOaB2w</a>



1977 FA Cup Final: 'Liverpool 1-2 Manchester Utd':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/urRIDqSqchE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/urRIDqSqchE</a>







'Boys Pen, Anfield 1976/77. Some of the kids who shaped Liverpool into the global force they are today. #AgainstModernFootball' - https://twitter.com/TransalpinoO/status/1384771054816595970









The League Cup...



2nd Round: 'Liverpool 1-1 West Brom':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/922



2nd Round replay: 'West Brom 1-0 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rK4NO9rnq4Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rK4NO9rnq4Q</a>


















The European Cup...



1st Round, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 2-0 Crusaders':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/926



1st Round, 2nd leg: 'Crusaders 0-5 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ola64XiiwGY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ola64XiiwGY</a>



2nd Round, 1st leg: 'Trabzonspor 1-0 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RPE2woG9dNs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RPE2woG9dNs</a>



2nd Round, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 3-0 Trabzonspor':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e-PoPiWenCQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e-PoPiWenCQ</a>



3rd Round, 1st leg: 'Saint-Étienne 1-0 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xw75L33fMgk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xw75L33fMgk</a>



3rd Round, 2nd leg: '':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vZdpzXXKpp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vZdpzXXKpp8</a>


a RAWK 'audio/video' post for the Liverpool vs St Etienne match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=320211.msg17863159#msg17863159




Semi-Final, 1st leg: 'FC Zürich 1-3 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9hCIB0vz-4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9hCIB0vz-4s</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9hCIB0vz-4s



Semi-Final, 2nd leg: '':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YctQwQd8_2M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YctQwQd8_2M</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/YctQwQd8_2M





The 1977 European Cup Final: 'Liverpool 3-1 Mönchengladbach' (5 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5nRXzXbth9A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5nRXzXbth9A</a>



The 1977 European Cup Final: 'Liverpool 3-1 Mönchengladbach' (13 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NL3-DOQOAN0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NL3-DOQOAN0</a>




a RAWK post covering all of Liverpool's European Cup Final wins : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg14278814



























Emlyn Hughes was the 1976/77 Footballer Of The Year...



^ if anyone has a non-watermarked pic - or better picture similar to this - please let me know and I'll post it here instead.















'Goal of the Season 197677 | Terry McDermott - vs Everton in FA Cup semi-final, at Maine Road':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S2qTEJWmFT8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S2qTEJWmFT8</a>

^ a better quality video image can be found here - https://twitter.com/1968Tv/status/1273519002665594880



'Match Of The 70's : 1976/77, Part 1':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7H7hG398WCg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7H7hG398WCg</a>

Part 2: www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNHw_KNdnnA
Part 3: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sn5mS5doCJw
Part 4: www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX378ZI-EsM



'1976-77 Season (ITV)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Av2a1DTVOcc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Av2a1DTVOcc</a>



some older / out-of-print 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641















A few articles on the 1976/77 season...


We are the Champions: Liverpool 1976-77: https://gameofthepeople.com/2015/04/18/we-are-the-champions-liverpool-1976-77

36 years on - season that set standards: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/131032-years-on-season-that-set-standards

LFCInEurope.com - 1997 European Cup Final page: http://www.lfcineurope.com/7677-5.html

Euro Cup History '77: http://www.europeancuphistory.com/euro77.html

Liverpool icon Ian Callaghan on why 1977 Euro Cup win was turning point in club's history: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-icon-ian-callaghan-explains-22079102

Liverpool in Rome 77 - how one glorious night made the Reds the team to beat: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-in-rome-one-glorious-13087842

Flashback to Liverpool's first European Cup triumph in 1977: www.espn.co.uk/football/club/liverpool/364/blog/post/3133673/flashback-to-liverpools-first-european-cup-triumph-in-1977

Kevin Keegan: From a kiss on debut to a complicated Liverpool legacy: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/07/kevin-keegan-from-a-kiss-on-debut-to-a-complicated-liverpool-legacy

Football's Greatest Sides - Part 3 of 5: Liverpool FC (1977 to 1984): www.footyfair.com/2016/03/footballs-greatest-sides-part-3-of-5.html

The Boot Room: Liverpools engine room for European royalty  part four: https://footballbh.net/2022/07/13/boot-room-part-four

Liverpool 1976/77 squad in detail: https://www.transfermarkt.com/liverpool-fc/kader/verein/31/saison_id/1976/plus/1/sort/rn

197677 in English football: https://en-academic.com/dic.nsf/enwiki/1960266



There are many more articles on the 1976/77 Season in the 'Liverpool History Board', here : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=40.0

















 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

.
Re: Liverpool's 10th league title and 1st European Cup - 1976/77 season...
Favourite ever season. I was 10/11 during it. The momentum gradually built until the incredible climax in Rome. Kept loads of Echo pull outs/supplement during the run in. So many great games - the early season comeback 3-2 at Derby, when we scored an incredible 1/5 of our total away goals for the League season; the Villa match in October (check out the Kop when we score our late goals) - although Villa got revenge and more in the 5-1 six weeks later; the comeback in the fog v QPR, the home league games in April where Leeds, Arsenal, Man City (Jimmy Case's thunderbolt that assisted the winner was incredible) and crucially Ipswich were put to the sword. We weren't an easy watch that season - the early Paisley teams were pretty negative away from home but at Anfield it was a different matter. And of course there were the runs to Wembley and Rome - cried when we lost the Cup final but the pain was worth it four days later. Think we had our second highest home average (pre 2016) that season - pretty much 50,000+ from March onwards. Great days.
Re: Liverpool's 10th league title and 1st European Cup - 1976/77 season...
Fantastic work Jason. I shall work my through this because it's one of my favourite seasons. From March onwards our home games were played out to some of the best atmospheres ever generated by Anfield. The prospect of playing in Rome simply added to the hysteria. I'd say this was the Kop's prime season.
Re: Liverpool's 10th league title and 1st European Cup - 1976/77 season...
Thank you Sir once again.


So much in one post, what a season.





 I vote a sticky somewhere.
