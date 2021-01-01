Favourite ever season. I was 10/11 during it. The momentum gradually built until the incredible climax in Rome. Kept loads of Echo pull outs/supplement during the run in. So many great games - the early season comeback 3-2 at Derby, when we scored an incredible 1/5 of our total away goals for the League season; the Villa match in October (check out the Kop when we score our late goals) - although Villa got revenge and more in the 5-1 six weeks later; the comeback in the fog v QPR, the home league games in April where Leeds, Arsenal, Man City (Jimmy Case's thunderbolt that assisted the winner was incredible) and crucially Ipswich were put to the sword. We weren't an easy watch that season - the early Paisley teams were pretty negative away from home but at Anfield it was a different matter. And of course there were the runs to Wembley and Rome - cried when we lost the Cup final but the pain was worth it four days later. Think we had our second highest home average (pre 2016) that season - pretty much 50,000+ from March onwards. Great days.