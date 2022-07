.

Liverpool's 1976/77 Season

10th league title and 1st European Cup

Match Highlights...

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

The FA Cup...

The League Cup...

The European Cup...

A few articles on the 1976/77 season...

Wikipedia page for the 1976/77 season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976%E2%80%9377_Liverpool_F.C._season
LFCHistory.net page for the 1976/77 season: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/18
Liverpool wiki page for the 1976/77 season: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/1976-77_season

Liverpool won the 10th league title with a 0-0 home draw vs West Ham.

1977 FA Cup Final

'Boys Pen, Anfield 1976/77. Some of the kids who shaped Liverpool into the global force they are today. #AgainstModernFootball' - https://twitter.com/TransalpinoO/status/1384771054816595970

European Cup:
1st Round, 1st leg
1st Round, 2nd leg
2nd Round, 1st leg
2nd Round, 2nd leg
3rd Round, 1st leg
3rd Round, 2nd leg
Semi-Final, 1st leg: www.youtube.com/v/9hCIB0vz-4s
Semi-Final, 2nd leg: www.youtube.com/v/YctQwQd8_2M
The 1977 European Cup Final (5 minutes)
The 1977 European Cup Final (13 minutes)

Articles on the 1976/77 season:

We are the Champions: Liverpool 1976-77: https://gameofthepeople.com/2015/04/18/we-are-the-champions-liverpool-1976-77

36 years on - season that set standards: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/131032-years-on-season-that-set-standards

LFCInEurope.com - 1997 European Cup Final page: http://www.lfcineurope.com/7677-5.html

Euro Cup History '77: http://www.europeancuphistory.com/euro77.html

Liverpool icon Ian Callaghan on why 1977 Euro Cup win was turning point in club's history: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-icon-ian-callaghan-explains-22079102

Liverpool in Rome 77 - how one glorious night made the Reds the team to beat: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-in-rome-one-glorious-13087842

Flashback to Liverpool's first European Cup triumph in 1977: www.espn.co.uk/football/club/liverpool/364/blog/post/3133673/flashback-to-liverpools-first-european-cup-triumph-in-1977

Kevin Keegan: From a kiss on debut to a complicated Liverpool legacy: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/07/kevin-keegan-from-a-kiss-on-debut-to-a-complicated-liverpool-legacy

Football's Greatest Sides - Part 3 of 5: Liverpool FC (1977 to 1984): www.footyfair.com/2016/03/footballs-greatest-sides-part-3-of-5.html

The Boot Room: Liverpool's engine room for European royalty – part four: https://footballbh.net/2022/07/13/boot-room-part-four

Liverpool 1976/77 squad in detail: https://www.transfermarkt.com/liverpool-fc/kader/verein/31/saison_id/1976/plus/1/sort/rn

1976–77 in English football: https://en-academic.com/dic.nsf/enwiki/1960266