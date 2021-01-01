.A few videos and some info on Liverpool's 1976/77 Season - our 10th league title and 1st European Cup...
Wikipedia page for the 1976/77 season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976%E2%80%9377_Liverpool_F.C._season
LFCHistory.net page for the 1976/77 season: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/18
Liverpool wiki page for the 1976/77 season: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/1976-77_seasonMatch Highlights... (or links to LFCHistory.net for match info where there are no highlights available / found)The 1976 Charity Shield
: 'Liverpool 1-0 Southampton
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o1poczHdAl4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o1poczHdAl4</a>
League Game 1: 'Liverpool 1-0 Norwich
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/919
League Game 2: 'West Brom 0-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/920
League Game 3: 'Birmingham 2-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/921
League Game 4: 'Liverpool 3-1 Coventry
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/923
League Game 5: 'Derby 2-3 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8EQx0gtqpmc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8EQx0gtqpmc</a>
League Game 6: 'Liverpool 2-0 Spurs
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/927
League Game 7: 'Newcastle 1-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/928
League Game 8: 'Liverpool 0-0 Middlesbrough
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/930
League Game 9: 'Liverpool 3-1 Everton
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gmARPrMZ0_M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gmARPrMZ0_M</a>
League Game 10: 'Leeds 1-1 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O5wgYc9m0II" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O5wgYc9m0II</a>
League Game 11: 'Leicester 0-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/934
League Game 12: 'Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/daB9cL-zJh8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/daB9cL-zJh8</a>
League Game 13: 'Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LkaQpZ8_ESo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LkaQpZ8_ESo</a>
League Game 14: 'Liverpool 5-1 Leicester
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/938
League Game 15: 'Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8DuKdFPrVLA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8DuKdFPrVLA</a>
League Game 16: 'Liverpool 2-1 Bristol City
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/940
League Game 17: 'Ipswich 1-0 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dGB7_UwSgi0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dGB7_UwSgi0</a>
League Game 18: 'Liverpool 3-1 QPR
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k4vgzvxbl-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k4vgzvxbl-Q</a>
League Game 19: 'Aston Villa 5-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/943
League Game 20: 'West Ham 2-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/944
League Game 21: 'Liverpool 4-0 Stoke
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/945
League Game 22: 'Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/946
League Game 23: 'Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/scmIfnk2M84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/scmIfnk2M84</a>
League Game 24: 'West Brom 1-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/950
League Game 25: 'Norwich 2-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/951
League Game 26: 'Liverpool 4-1 Birmingham
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XyKeKdSG3-s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XyKeKdSG3-s</a>
League Game 27: 'Manchester Utd 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/954
League Game 28: 'Liverpool 3-1 Derby
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7qyQ5I2fj8k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7qyQ5I2fj8k</a>
League Game 29: 'Liverpool 1-0 Newcastle
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/958
League Game 30: 'Spurs 1-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/959
League Game 31: 'Middlesbrough 0-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/960
League Game 32: 'Everton 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/963
League Game 33: 'Liverpool 3-1 Leeds
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MHmmR2EhcA0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MHmmR2EhcA0</a>
League Game 34: 'Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aNJA98m-15o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aNJA98m-15o</a>
League Game 35: 'Stoke 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/967
League Game 36: 'Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DyNJyiJdjxQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DyNJyiJdjxQ</a>
League Game 37: 'Liverpool 2-1 Ipswich
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GELB1lerDJk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GELB1lerDJk</a>
League Game 38: 'Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Lep2WXoF9Xs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Lep2WXoF9Xs</a>
League Game 39: 'QPR 1-1 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/522WQpIfdjU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/522WQpIfdjU</a>
League Game 40: 'Coventry 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/975
League Game 41: 'Liverpool 0-0 West Ham
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/976
League Game 42: 'Liverpool 2-1 Bristol City
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/977
Liverpool won the 10th league title with a 0-0 home draw vs West Ham...The FA Cup...
3rd Round: 'Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/948
3rd Round replay: 'Crystal Palace 2-3 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/949
4th Round: 'Liverpool 3-0 Carlisle
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/952
5th Round: 'Liverpool 3-1 Oldham
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cGFBSdm1VNM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cGFBSdm1VNM</a>
6th Round: 'Liverpool 2-0 Middlesbrough
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t4zEzPygabw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t4zEzPygabw</a>
Semi-Final: 'Liverpool 2-2 Everton
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TNWVJr3x1YQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TNWVJr3x1YQ</a>
Semi-Final replay: 'Liverpool 3-0 Everton
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7ouHOhOaB2w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7ouHOhOaB2w</a>
1977 FA Cup Final: 'Liverpool 1-2 Manchester Utd
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/urRIDqSqchE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/urRIDqSqchE</a>
'Boys Pen, Anfield 1976/77. Some of the kids who shaped Liverpool into the global force they are today. #AgainstModernFootball'
2nd Round: 'Liverpool 1-1 West Brom
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/922
2nd Round replay: 'West Brom 1-0 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rK4NO9rnq4Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rK4NO9rnq4Q</a>The European Cup...
1st Round, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 2-0 Crusaders
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/926
1st Round, 2nd leg: 'Crusaders 0-5 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ola64XiiwGY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ola64XiiwGY</a>
2nd Round, 1st leg: 'Trabzonspor 1-0 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RPE2woG9dNs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RPE2woG9dNs</a>
2nd Round, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 3-0 Trabzonspor
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e-PoPiWenCQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e-PoPiWenCQ</a>
3rd Round, 1st leg: 'Saint-Étienne 1-0 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xw75L33fMgk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xw75L33fMgk</a>
3rd Round, 2nd leg: '
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vZdpzXXKpp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vZdpzXXKpp8</a>
a RAWK 'audio/video' post for the Liverpool vs St Etienne
match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=320211.msg17863159#msg17863159
Semi-Final, 1st leg: 'FC Zürich 1-3 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9hCIB0vz-4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9hCIB0vz-4s</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9hCIB0vz-4s
Semi-Final, 2nd leg: '
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YctQwQd8_2M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YctQwQd8_2M</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/YctQwQd8_2M
The 1977 European Cup Final: 'Liverpool 3-1 Mönchengladbach
' (5 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5nRXzXbth9A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5nRXzXbth9A</a>
The 1977 European Cup Final: 'Liverpool 3-1 Mönchengladbach
' (13 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NL3-DOQOAN0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NL3-DOQOAN0</a>
a RAWK post covering all of Liverpool's European Cup Final wins
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg14278814Emlyn Hughes was the 1976/77 Footballer Of The Year...
^ if anyone has a non-watermarked pic - or better picture similar to this - please let me know and I'll post it here instead.
'Goal of the Season 197677 | Terry McDermott - vs Everton in FA Cup semi-final, at Maine Road
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S2qTEJWmFT8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S2qTEJWmFT8</a>
^ a better quality video image can be found here - https://twitter.com/1968Tv/status/1273519002665594880
'Match Of The 70's : 1976/77, Part 1
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7H7hG398WCg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7H7hG398WCg</a>
Part 2: www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNHw_KNdnnA
Part 3: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sn5mS5doCJw
Part 4: www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX378ZI-EsM
'1976-77 Season (ITV)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Av2a1DTVOcc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Av2a1DTVOcc</a>
some older / out-of-print 'Club History
' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641A few articles on the 1976/77 season...
We are the Champions: Liverpool 1976-77: https://gameofthepeople.com/2015/04/18/we-are-the-champions-liverpool-1976-77
36 years on - season that set standards: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/131032-years-on-season-that-set-standards
LFCInEurope.com - 1997 European Cup Final page: http://www.lfcineurope.com/7677-5.html
Euro Cup History '77: http://www.europeancuphistory.com/euro77.html
Liverpool icon Ian Callaghan on why 1977 Euro Cup win was turning point in club's history: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-icon-ian-callaghan-explains-22079102
Liverpool in Rome 77 - how one glorious night made the Reds the team to beat: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-in-rome-one-glorious-13087842
Flashback to Liverpool's first European Cup triumph in 1977: www.espn.co.uk/football/club/liverpool/364/blog/post/3133673/flashback-to-liverpools-first-european-cup-triumph-in-1977
Kevin Keegan: From a kiss on debut to a complicated Liverpool legacy: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/07/kevin-keegan-from-a-kiss-on-debut-to-a-complicated-liverpool-legacy
Football's Greatest Sides - Part 3 of 5: Liverpool FC (1977 to 1984): www.footyfair.com/2016/03/footballs-greatest-sides-part-3-of-5.html
The Boot Room: Liverpools engine room for European royalty part four: https://footballbh.net/2022/07/13/boot-room-part-four
Liverpool 1976/77 squad in detail: https://www.transfermarkt.com/liverpool-fc/kader/verein/31/saison_id/1976/plus/1/sort/rn
197677 in English football: https://en-academic.com/dic.nsf/enwiki/1960266
There are many more articles on the 1976/77 Season
in the 'Liverpool History Board
', here : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=40.0
