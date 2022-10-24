You are my hero Prof.
Ever since we stopped using the laws of mockers to our advantage...It's the only logical explanation
It's only down from here. Another 3 points likely dropped today in a weeks time.
Good old mockers, they never let you down.
A glimmer of hope
No there's no hope. It's downhill all the way from here
Would it be possible for someone to update this? Keen to see how far we're off. Hoping its not as much as the actual table suggests
What? Are you for real?
Live in hope CL looked unlikely 2 years ago and we pulled it out!
All right mate just cos you can walk on water and all that, no need to swag.Sadly for mere mortals it might be a miracle too far - unless you can call in a favour, like
Come I Prof . Its not just about winning. Lets see where we are. The climb will look great
In short, we'll need Spurs to Spurs it.
That's lucky.
I'll get it up to date and post in the next few days
I know. I know.It's been difficult to even think about it I'll get it up to date and post in the next few days
