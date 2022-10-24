Would it be possible for someone to update this? Keen to see how far we're off. Hoping its not as much as the actual table suggests

The names Jesus... Jesus Joaquin Fernandez Saez de La Torre but you can call me SUSO!



"I was going to sign for Real Madrid but one day before the phone rang and Rafael Benitez spoke to me. He convinced me that Liverpool was the club for me and after that I had to change my plans. I was going to come to Liverpool ."