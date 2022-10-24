« previous next »
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #40 on: October 24, 2022, 02:51:25 pm »
Ever since we stopped using the laws of mockers to our advantage...

It's the only logical explanation
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #41 on: October 24, 2022, 02:51:29 pm »
We've got some work to do.
Offline Sharado

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #42 on: October 24, 2022, 03:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Prof on October 24, 2022, 02:51:25 pm
Ever since we stopped using the laws of mockers to our advantage...

It's the only logical explanation

We aren't turning this around I'm afraid.
Offline The Last Known Survivor

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #43 on: October 29, 2022, 12:17:19 pm »
I avoided this thread so far this season, had a look this morning, should have stayed away.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #44 on: October 29, 2022, 01:27:30 pm »
It's only down from here.  Another 3 points likely dropped today. 
Offline Iska

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #45 on: November 6, 2022, 07:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on October 29, 2022, 01:27:30 pm
It's only down from here.  Another 3 points likely dropped today in a weeks time.
Good old mockers, they never let you down.
Offline Sharado

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #46 on: November 6, 2022, 09:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Iska on November  6, 2022, 07:23:08 pm
Good old mockers, they never let you down.

Can't see it continuing so wouldn't get your hopes up.
Online farawayred

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #47 on: November 6, 2022, 10:07:57 pm »
A glimmer of hope
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #48 on: November 6, 2022, 10:10:10 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November  6, 2022, 10:07:57 pm
A glimmer of hope
No there's no hope. It's downhill all the way from here
Online farawayred

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #49 on: November 6, 2022, 10:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  6, 2022, 10:10:10 pm
No there's no hope. It's downhill all the way from here
You're right. I just wanted to post on here so I can follow the thread...
Offline Austin Powers

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #50 on: November 6, 2022, 10:21:04 pm »
Is it time for Newcastle to be added?
Offline Iska

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #51 on: November 6, 2022, 11:01:44 pm »
It is, yeah - theyre closing in on 2ppg over nearly half-a-season, that should be on there soon.  Theyve played more hard games than I remember too.  Plus logically the mockers ought to mean that any new additions promptly 
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #52 on: November 7, 2022, 07:38:18 am »
That was a neat if unexpected result. Too bad there's no way we get a result against a resurgent Southampton. Also, subscribing to this thread, and with thanks to Prof as always!
Offline johnny74

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #53 on: November 13, 2022, 01:44:07 am »
A win against Southampton and a defeat for City at home however it will all be downhill from here. Almost impossible to catch and overtake Arsenal who have in my opinion already won it so we should give them the trophy now.
Offline Jesus

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #54 on: January 16, 2023, 08:20:24 am »
Would it be possible for someone to update this? Keen to see how far we're off. Hoping its not as much as the actual table suggests
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #55 on: January 16, 2023, 08:21:26 am »
Quote from: Jesus on January 16, 2023, 08:20:24 am
Would it be possible for someone to update this? Keen to see how far we're off. Hoping its not as much as the actual table suggests

What? Are you for real?
Offline Jesus

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #56 on: January 16, 2023, 11:47:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 16, 2023, 08:21:26 am
What? Are you for real?

Live in hope :)

CL looked unlikely 2 years ago and we pulled it out!
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #57 on: January 18, 2023, 11:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Jesus on January 16, 2023, 11:47:17 am
Live in hope :)

CL looked unlikely 2 years ago and we pulled it out!
All right mate just cos you can walk on water and all that, no need to swag.

Sadly for mere mortals it might be a miracle too far - unless you can call in a favour, like ;)
Online farawayred

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #58 on: January 19, 2023, 12:17:56 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 18, 2023, 11:31:18 pm
All right mate just cos you can walk on water and all that, no need to swag.

Sadly for mere mortals it might be a miracle too far - unless you can call in a favour, like ;)
That's not his most important feature.

Hey, Jesus mate, I have a big glass of water in front of me. Would you please?!
Offline timbo

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:08:23 am »
Come I Prof . Its not just about winning. Lets see where we are. The climb will look great
Offline BoRed

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:40:06 am »
Quote from: timbo on Today at 10:08:23 am
Come I Prof . Its not just about winning. Lets see where we are. The climb will look great

I think we have four par 1s to come, while Spurs have just two. We're currently six points behind with a game in hand. Unless I'm mistaken, that means we're seven points behind in APLT terms.

In short, we'll need Spurs to Spurs it.
Online tubby

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #61 on: Today at 10:40:31 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:40:06 am
In short, we'll need Spurs to Spurs it.

That's lucky.
Offline Sharado

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #62 on: Today at 11:42:40 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:40:31 am
That's lucky.

Remember the thread you're in.

Personally I can't see that happening, and wouldn't expect much in the next few games for us.
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #63 on: Today at 11:49:45 am »
Quote from: timbo on Today at 10:08:23 am
Come I Prof . Its not just about winning. Lets see where we are. The climb will look great
I know. I know.

It's been difficult to even think about it  ;D

I'll get it up to date and post in the next few days
Online Ycuzz

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #64 on: Today at 04:22:55 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 11:49:45 am
I'll get it up to date and post in the next few days

Thanks mate!
Online farawayred

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #65 on: Today at 06:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 11:49:45 am
I know. I know.

It's been difficult to even think about it  ;D

I'll get it up to date and post in the next few days
People have been blaming the players, injuries, but maybe your reluctance to make the table has been single-handedly responsible for our current predicament; have you though of that? The only year we didn't have a current APLT table going  we find ourselves mid-table...

;D

(Looking forward to enjoying our climb to a 3rd place finish, Prof!)
