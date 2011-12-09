« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23  (Read 108 times)

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« on: Today at 11:43:10 am »
The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23

This is a continuation of the last eleven APLT threads which ran over the last eleven seasons and can be found here:
2011-12 http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=278916.
2012-13 http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=296309.0
2013-14 http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=306705.0
2014-15 http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315567.0
2015-16 http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322215
2016-17 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329366.0
2017-18 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336191
2018-19 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340730
2019-20 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343471
2020-21 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345980
2021-22 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349054

For those of you who are new to the APLT, or those who need a reminder of the model, the APLT makes an assumption that in order to win the league title, a team needs to win 90 points for the season.  This can be achieved by winning all home matches, the seven easiest away matches (the three promoted teams and the 14th-17th ranked teams from the previous season) and draw the 12 remaining away matches.  I refer to these as the par results.  As in golf, par will be achieved more often than not, but sometimes points are dropped or gained in relation to par.

The fixture list below for the featured teams indicates the hardest matches which are all par 1s, with the remaining fixtures all par 3s.



Over the season, I will plot the results in relation to par for all the teams featured on a graph (an example of last seasons completed graph is below).  If a team plays to par, the line on the graph will be horizontal, whereas dropped points will lead to a negative gradient and gained points a positive gradient.



The green depreciating line reflects a drop of 0.5 points per game (dropping to 19 points below par by game 38) to illustrate a 71 point season, a reasonable estimation of the points needed to achieve a top four finish.  Any team with ambitions to finish top four needs to be above this green line by the end of the season.

Ill do my best to keep this up-to-date as best as possible as the season progresses and I hope it illustrates the impact of results on our season.

I'll also try to send a tweet when I do an update @RawkProf



This excellent post from Nessy is well worth reading if you are new to this....

Quote from: Nessy76 on September  1, 2014, 02:10:47 am
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,859
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:07:36 pm »
Yes, Prof!!!  Best thread on the site right here.  Looking forward to following along again this season. 
Logged

Online JCB

  • Sponsors of Digger Barnes.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:48:38 pm »
Hi Prof,

Heads up, something wrong with the City fixture on week 27. Apparently both us and Spurs are playing them whereas they play Palace.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 