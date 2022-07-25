Nice one ShanklyGates.
Both the swimming and the athletics should be really strong.
The US, Australia and Canada are always strong at swimming and two of those will be at the Games. I know a few of the best Australians swimmers didn't compete in the World Championships last month in order to compete at the Commonwealth Games and obviously all the best English and Scottish swimmers will be there so that'll definitely be a world class competition.
Similarly, Jamaica are sending a strong team for the athletics so that's going to be a strong competition as well.
Maybe bigger cricket fans than me can answer, but that should be quite good as well, with India, Pakistan, South Africa and Australia competing?
Like the Olympics, will probably watch a few sports I don't usually, not sure which ones yet.
Interestingly, one of the British lawn bowls players got kicked out from competing for being a bit racist. Probably the biggest controversy the sport has ever had.