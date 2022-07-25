The question should be what is even the point of it? You can adopt a membership model. Which raises capital in a similar way and gives fans a voice. The club can also go public and give fans a chance to own the actual club through shares. Season tickets already exist. From the article, it seems that the actual voting power these fans will have will be very limited look at the example it provides. You can achieve all of what this NFT does using a centralized database.





Sure for a small club, this generates "hype" from crypto bros and gives them a way to make money from them.



But what is the actual benefit for fans? That they can trade their season tickets and the club takes a 7.5% cut each time you do so? What happens if there is a hack? Are fans expected to go on Twitter and complain that all my football club is gone?



There is no real benefit for fans. It's a money-making scheme for the club based on the hope that the crypto-bros keep pumping money in hoping they get rich. That's it. I'm no crypto-/NFT-expert, but this is the way I see it: You buy an NFT for 0.36 ETH (which is roughly 500 Euros I think) and in return you get "Special input and voting on the future of Crawley Town FC" whatever that means, some special merch like a scarf and some other shite and more shite you get at every other club that offers membership (like behind the scenes videos, videos from the bench during matches and some digital shite that costs the club next to nothing). Furthermore, you might get free tickets for "some CTFC home matches" but that's still "(TBD)". And you get access to some IRL events no one knows anything about yet.I'm not sure I'd pay 500 Euros especially when it's about some club from some no-mark English football club, but of course the crypto-bros will buy, because they'll hope that the whole world and their dog will want to get on board and the NFTs will increase in value making them rich. Well, I'm not really sure that this is going to happen. For the club, it's a great way to make money. For their "investors" not so much. I would imagine they'll make some more money by pushing the whole concept a bit and getting some more publicity, but in the end no one will give a fuck anymore and the crypto-bros will end up with some worthless NFT while everyone is going for the next "big thing" in NFT-land.In terms of why they don't just do a special membership-scheme offering all that, the wagmi-guy in the article says why they don't, when he goes on about NFTs normally not telling a story, but how their NFT is great, because it tells the story of their small club on the way to the Premier League. I'd argue it's the opposite. They're doing it as an NFT, because than they can sell their special membership packet to people who want to make money with it instead of 500 people in Crawley who actually give a fuck about the football club. The people (who have no connection to the club) would buy the NFTs, if they were linked to specks of dust on the moon surface, because they might increase in value. They don't give a fuck about the football club and the story, they want to make money with this. Otherwise, there's absolutely no reason to make the investment.