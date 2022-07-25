.A few videos and some info on Liverpool's 1981/82 Season - our 13th league title...
Wikipedia page for the 1981/82 season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1981%E2%80%9382_Liverpool_F.C._season
LFCHistory.net page for the 1981/82 season: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/24
Liverpool wiki page for the 1981/82 season: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/1981-82_season1981/82 was the first season where 3 points was awarded for a league win Match Highlights... (or links to LFCHistory.net for match info where there are no highlights available / found)
League Game 1: 'Wolves 1-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1219
League Game 2: 'Liverpool 1-1 Middlesbrough
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1220
League Game 3: 'Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v7sStIDX0ac" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v7sStIDX0ac</a>
League Game 4: 'Ipswich 2-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1222
League Game 5: 'Liverpool 0-0 Aston Villa
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lOfUOSy-1S4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lOfUOSy-1S4</a>
League Game 6: 'Coventry 1-2 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1225
League Game 7: 'West Ham 1-1 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VhNDZi5HalM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VhNDZi5HalM</a>
League Game 8: 'Liverpool 2-2 Swansea City
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SVvrlMUUHUk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SVvrlMUUHUk</a>
^ the 1st home league match since Bill Shankly had passed.a Bill Shankly video and info post
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308169.msg18190815#msg18190815
League Game 9: 'Liverpool 3-0 Leeds
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1230
League Game 10: 'Brighton 3-3 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EIoSxXMATqo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EIoSxXMATqo</a>
League Game 11: 'Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hniVOthxs0Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hniVOthxs0Q</a>
League Game 12: 'Sunderland 0-2 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-65QGpv585g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-65QGpv585g</a>
League Game 13: 'Liverpool 3-1 Everton
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A3z7j2peZRo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A3z7j2peZRo</a>
League Game 14: 'West Brom 1-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1239
League Game 15: 'Liverpool 0-1 Southampton
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u12lnv6GyH4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u12lnv6GyH4</a>
League Game 16: 'Nottingham Forest 0-2 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1242
League Game 17: 'Liverpool 1-3 Manchester City
' (Boxing Day)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1rvlJeJWq6Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1rvlJeJWq6Y</a>
League Game 18: 'Liverpool 3-0 West Ham
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1247
League Game 19: 'Liverpool 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c8Bi1qGHLcg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c8Bi1qGHLcg</a>
League Game 20: 'Notts County 0-4 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1252
League Game 21: 'Aston Villa 0-3 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch/v/e_brPTG37Cg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch/v/e_brPTG37Cg</a>
League Game 22: 'Liverpool 4-0 Ipswich
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x3o-o_iIqk0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x3o-o_iIqk0</a>
or a 22 minute version below...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/caZIZIRC9J0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/caZIZIRC9J0</a>
League Game 23: 'Swansea 2-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1258
League Game 24: 'Liverpool 4-0 Coventry
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rEiqQCMq_d0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rEiqQCMq_d0</a>
League Game 25: 'Leeds 0-2 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1260
League Game 26: 'Liverpool 0-1 Brighton
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1262
League Game 27: 'Stoke 1-5 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1263
League Game 28: 'Liverpool 1-0 Sunderland
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1266
League Game 29: 'Everton 1-3 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fbSWiULW2LU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fbSWiULW2LU</a>
League Game 30: 'Liverpool 3-1 Birmingham
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1268
League Game 31: 'Liverpool 1-0 Notts County
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1269
League Game 32: 'Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1270
League Game 33: 'Manchester City 0-5 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MgWxbrDlXVY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MgWxbrDlXVY</a>
League Game 34: 'Liverpool 2-0 Stoke
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1272
League Game 35: 'Liverpool 1-0 West Brom
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1273
League Game 36: 'Southampton 2-3 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fBTaRrcV0R8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fBTaRrcV0R8</a>
League Game 37: 'Liverpool 2-0 Nottingham Forest
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1275
League Game 38: 'Spurs 2-2 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1276
League Game 39: 'Birmingham 0-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1277
League Game 40: 'Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1278
League Game 41: 'Liverpool 3-1 Spurs | Souness lifts the title number 13 at Anfield
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B54Trop1UXM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B54Trop1UXM</a>
League Game 42: 'Middlesbrough 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1280Final League Table...
^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/league-division-one/23-may-1982
- with week-to-week league tables for throughout the whole season.some images of winning the League Title 3-1 vs Spurs at Anfield...1981 World Club Championship...
1981 Intercontinental Cup Final: 'Flamengo 3-0 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OLskQc9QxR8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OLskQc9QxR8</a>
RAWK 'All FIFA Club World Cup Finals content ('81, '84, '05, and '19)
' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16951638#msg16951638The European Cup...
As always, the 'Liverpool In Europe
' website is fantastic for info on Liverpool's European (and World)
matches: www.lfcineurope.com
1st Round, 1st leg: 'Oulu Palloseura 0-1 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1223
1st Round, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 7-0 Oulu Palloseura
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/reQvOpw8Sx0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/reQvOpw8Sx0</a>
2nd Round, 1st leg: 'AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PtjhN_-ex64" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PtjhN_-ex64</a>
2nd Round, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 3-2 AZ Alkmaar
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ce4lznhXfW4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ce4lznhXfW4</a>
3rd Round, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 1-0 CSKA Sofia
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P6uOoIBRPxA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P6uOoIBRPxA</a>
3rd Round, 2nd leg: 'CSKA Sofia 2-0 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KEUv1dxM0yI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KEUv1dxM0yI</a>The FA Cup...
3rd Round: 'Swansea 0-4 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZLZU4-8ugtU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZLZU4-8ugtU</a>
4th Round: 'Sunderland 0-3 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CtutIrqTdrg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CtutIrqTdrg</a>
5th Round: 'Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s5Y5QB8nUM8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s5Y5QB8nUM8</a>The League Cup...
2nd Round, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 5-0 Exeter
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1229
2nd Round, 2nd leg: 'Exeter 0-6 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1234
3rd Round: 'Liverpool 4-1 Middlesbrough
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1238
4th Round: 'Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1241
4th Round, Replay: 'Liverpool 3-0 Arsenal
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1244
5th Round: 'Liverpool 0-0 Barnsley
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eu5yb9pPZiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eu5yb9pPZiQ</a>
5th Round, Replay: 'Barnsley 1-3 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1250
Semi-Final, 1st leg: 'Ipswich 0-2 Liverpool
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1254
Semi-Final, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 2-2 Ipswich
':-www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1256
The 1982 League Cup Final: 'Liverpool 3-1 Spurs (AET)
' (12 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4klQg_z47Lc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4klQg_z47Lc</a>
The 1982 League Cup Final: 'Liverpool 3-1 Spurs
' (45 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mfsdAHfOYSU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mfsdAHfOYSU</a>
Ray Clemence in goal for Spurs vs his old team-mates: https://twitter.com/CLEMENCEOFENGL1/status/1361238451081916416 (22 second video clip)
'Between 1981/82 and 1985/86, the League Cup was sponsored by the Milk Marketing Board, who designed their own trophy for the occasion.' - https://twitter.com/FootballMuseum/status/1204754399442149376
:-A few articles on the 1981/82 season...
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur, 1982: https://the1888letter.com/liverpool-v-tottenham-hotspur-1982
We are the Champions: 1981-82 Liverpool: https://gameofthepeople.com/2017/03/25/we-are-the-champions-1981-82-liverpool
Liverpools greatest comeback and how Bob Paisley turned the tide: www.thisisanfield.com/2020/04/the-story-of-liverpools-greatest-comeback-of-all-time-and-how-bob-paisley-turned-the-tide
1981/82 Paisleys New Liverpool team: https://redglories.wordpress.com/2021/01/04/1981-81-paisleys-new-liverpool-team
Greatest Liverpool title comeback started with Anfield loss to Man City: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/greatest-liverpool-title-comeback-started-18168811
Liverpool and the League Cup: The agony and the ecstasy: https://jeffgoulding.com/2016/02/27/liverpool-and-the-league-cup-the-agony-and-the-ecstasy
Bob Paisleys lesson in mental warfare as Liverpool clinch two trophies in one day: www.thisisanfield.com/2021/03/1982-league-cup-final-liverpool-tottenham
Heaven Up Here: The Story of Liverpool's 1981-82 League and League Cup Double: www.amazon.com/Heaven-Up-Here-Liverpools-1981-82/dp/1785319833
198182 in English football: https://en-academic.com/dic.nsf/enwiki/1959741
When Liverpool won the League Cup four years in a row: www.theguardian.com/football/that-1980s-sports-blog/2022/feb/25/liverpool-won-league-cup-final-four-years-in-a-row
Ronnie Whelan - underrated star: https://thesefootballtimes.co/2017/04/26/how-ronnie-whelan-became-the-most-underrated-liverpool-star-of-all
Bruce Grobbelaar player profile: www.liverpoolfc.com/history/past-players/bruce-grobbelaar
Bruce Grobbelaar - A Life Well-Lived: https://footballpink.net/bruce-grobbelaar-a-life-well-lived
League Cup final memories: 1982 - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/115863-league-cup-final-memories-1982
'Liverpool FC Goals Season 1981/82
' - 10 minute video:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g-s3Rb2ERGU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g-s3Rb2ERGU</a>
^ from https://twitter.com/TheRedsHistory/status/734207351842963457
