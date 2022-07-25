« previous next »
Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
A few videos and some info on Liverpool's 1981/82 Season - our 13th league title...








Wikipedia page for the 1981/82 season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1981%E2%80%9382_Liverpool_F.C._season

LFCHistory.net page for the 1981/82 season: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/24

Liverpool wiki page for the 1981/82 season: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/1981-82_season


1981/82 was the first season where 3 points was awarded for a league win ;D





Match Highlights... (or links to LFCHistory.net for match info where there are no highlights available / found)



League Game 1: 'Wolves 1-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1219



League Game 2: 'Liverpool 1-1 Middlesbrough':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1220



League Game 3: 'Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v7sStIDX0ac" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v7sStIDX0ac</a>



League Game 4: 'Ipswich 2-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1222



League Game 5: 'Liverpool 0-0 Aston Villa':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lOfUOSy-1S4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lOfUOSy-1S4</a>



League Game 6: 'Coventry 1-2 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1225



League Game 7: 'West Ham 1-1 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VhNDZi5HalM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VhNDZi5HalM</a> 



League Game 8: 'Liverpool 2-2 Swansea City':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SVvrlMUUHUk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SVvrlMUUHUk</a>


^ the 1st home league match since Bill Shankly had passed.


a Bill Shankly video and info post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308169.msg18190815#msg18190815




League Game 9: 'Liverpool 3-0 Leeds':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1230



League Game 10: 'Brighton 3-3 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EIoSxXMATqo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EIoSxXMATqo</a>



League Game 11: 'Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hniVOthxs0Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hniVOthxs0Q</a>



League Game 12: 'Sunderland 0-2 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-65QGpv585g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-65QGpv585g</a>



League Game 13: 'Liverpool 3-1 Everton':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A3z7j2peZRo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A3z7j2peZRo</a>



League Game 14: 'West Brom 1-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1239



League Game 15: 'Liverpool 0-1 Southampton':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u12lnv6GyH4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u12lnv6GyH4</a>



League Game 16: 'Nottingham Forest 0-2 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1242



League Game 17: 'Liverpool 1-3 Manchester City' (Boxing Day):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1rvlJeJWq6Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1rvlJeJWq6Y</a>











League Game 18: 'Liverpool 3-0 West Ham':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1247



League Game 19: 'Liverpool 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c8Bi1qGHLcg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c8Bi1qGHLcg</a>



League Game 20: 'Notts County 0-4 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1252



League Game 21: 'Aston Villa 0-3 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch/v/e_brPTG37Cg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch/v/e_brPTG37Cg</a>



League Game 22: 'Liverpool 4-0 Ipswich':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x3o-o_iIqk0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x3o-o_iIqk0</a>

or a 22 minute version below...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/caZIZIRC9J0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/caZIZIRC9J0</a>



League Game 23: 'Swansea 2-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1258



League Game 24: 'Liverpool 4-0 Coventry':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rEiqQCMq_d0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rEiqQCMq_d0</a>



League Game 25: 'Leeds 0-2 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1260



League Game 26: 'Liverpool 0-1 Brighton':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1262



League Game 27: 'Stoke 1-5 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1263



League Game 28: 'Liverpool 1-0 Sunderland':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1266



League Game 29: 'Everton 1-3 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fbSWiULW2LU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fbSWiULW2LU</a>



League Game 30: 'Liverpool 3-1 Birmingham':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1268



League Game 31: 'Liverpool 1-0 Notts County':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1269



League Game 32: 'Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1270



League Game 33: 'Manchester City 0-5 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MgWxbrDlXVY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MgWxbrDlXVY</a>



League Game 34: 'Liverpool 2-0 Stoke':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1272



League Game 35: 'Liverpool 1-0 West Brom':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1273



League Game 36: 'Southampton 2-3 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fBTaRrcV0R8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fBTaRrcV0R8</a>



League Game 37: 'Liverpool 2-0 Nottingham Forest':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1275



League Game 38: 'Spurs 2-2 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1276



League Game 39: 'Birmingham 0-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1277



League Game 40: 'Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1278



League Game 41: 'Liverpool 3-1 Spurs | Souness lifts the title number 13 at Anfield':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B54Trop1UXM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B54Trop1UXM</a>



League Game 42: 'Middlesbrough 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1280





Final League Table...



^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/league-division-one/23-may-1982 - with week-to-week league tables for throughout the whole season.






some images of winning the League Title 3-1 vs Spurs at Anfield...



















1981 World Club Championship...



1981 Intercontinental Cup Final: 'Flamengo 3-0 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OLskQc9QxR8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OLskQc9QxR8</a>


RAWK 'All FIFA Club World Cup Finals content ('81, '84, '05, and '19)' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16951638#msg16951638















The European Cup...


As always, the 'Liverpool In Europe' website is fantastic for info on Liverpool's European (and World) matches: www.lfcineurope.com



1st Round, 1st leg: 'Oulu Palloseura 0-1 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1223



1st Round, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 7-0 Oulu Palloseura':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/reQvOpw8Sx0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/reQvOpw8Sx0</a>



2nd Round, 1st leg: 'AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PtjhN_-ex64" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PtjhN_-ex64</a>



2nd Round, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 3-2 AZ Alkmaar':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ce4lznhXfW4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ce4lznhXfW4</a>



3rd Round, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 1-0 CSKA Sofia':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P6uOoIBRPxA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P6uOoIBRPxA</a>



3rd Round, 2nd leg: 'CSKA Sofia 2-0 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KEUv1dxM0yI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KEUv1dxM0yI</a>







The FA Cup...



3rd Round: 'Swansea 0-4 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZLZU4-8ugtU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZLZU4-8ugtU</a>



4th Round: 'Sunderland 0-3 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CtutIrqTdrg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CtutIrqTdrg</a>



5th Round: 'Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s5Y5QB8nUM8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s5Y5QB8nUM8</a>







The League Cup...



2nd Round, 1st leg: 'Liverpool 5-0 Exeter':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1229



2nd Round, 2nd leg: 'Exeter 0-6 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1234



3rd Round: 'Liverpool 4-1 Middlesbrough':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1238



4th Round: 'Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1241



4th Round, Replay: 'Liverpool 3-0 Arsenal':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1244



5th Round: 'Liverpool 0-0 Barnsley':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eu5yb9pPZiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eu5yb9pPZiQ</a>



5th Round, Replay: 'Barnsley 1-3 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1250



Semi-Final, 1st leg: 'Ipswich 0-2 Liverpool':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1254



Semi-Final, 2nd leg: 'Liverpool 2-2 Ipswich':-

www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1256





The 1982 League Cup Final: 'Liverpool 3-1 Spurs (AET)' (12 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4klQg_z47Lc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4klQg_z47Lc</a>



The 1982 League Cup Final: 'Liverpool 3-1 Spurs' (45 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mfsdAHfOYSU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mfsdAHfOYSU</a>





Ray Clemence in goal for Spurs vs his old team-mates: https://twitter.com/CLEMENCEOFENGL1/status/1361238451081916416 (22 second video clip)












'Between 1981/82 and 1985/86, the League Cup was sponsored by the Milk Marketing Board, who designed their own trophy for the occasion.' - https://twitter.com/FootballMuseum/status/1204754399442149376 :-









A few articles on the 1981/82 season...


Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur, 1982: https://the1888letter.com/liverpool-v-tottenham-hotspur-1982

We are the Champions: 1981-82  Liverpool: https://gameofthepeople.com/2017/03/25/we-are-the-champions-1981-82-liverpool

Liverpools greatest comeback  and how Bob Paisley turned the tide: www.thisisanfield.com/2020/04/the-story-of-liverpools-greatest-comeback-of-all-time-and-how-bob-paisley-turned-the-tide

1981/82 Paisleys New Liverpool team: https://redglories.wordpress.com/2021/01/04/1981-81-paisleys-new-liverpool-team

Greatest Liverpool title comeback started with Anfield loss to Man City: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/greatest-liverpool-title-comeback-started-18168811

Liverpool and the League Cup: The agony and the ecstasy: https://jeffgoulding.com/2016/02/27/liverpool-and-the-league-cup-the-agony-and-the-ecstasy

Bob Paisleys lesson in mental warfare as Liverpool clinch two trophies in one day: www.thisisanfield.com/2021/03/1982-league-cup-final-liverpool-tottenham

Heaven Up Here: The Story of Liverpool's 1981-82 League and League Cup Double: www.amazon.com/Heaven-Up-Here-Liverpools-1981-82/dp/1785319833

198182 in English football: https://en-academic.com/dic.nsf/enwiki/1959741

When Liverpool won the League Cup four years in a row: www.theguardian.com/football/that-1980s-sports-blog/2022/feb/25/liverpool-won-league-cup-final-four-years-in-a-row

Ronnie Whelan - underrated star: https://thesefootballtimes.co/2017/04/26/how-ronnie-whelan-became-the-most-underrated-liverpool-star-of-all

Bruce Grobbelaar player profile: www.liverpoolfc.com/history/past-players/bruce-grobbelaar

Bruce Grobbelaar - A Life Well-Lived: https://footballpink.net/bruce-grobbelaar-a-life-well-lived

League Cup final memories: 1982 - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/115863-league-cup-final-memories-1982






'Liverpool FC Goals Season 1981/82' - 10 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g-s3Rb2ERGU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g-s3Rb2ERGU</a>













^ from https://twitter.com/TheRedsHistory/status/734207351842963457






-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0



Some 'older' League Titles : 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : 1982/83 : 1981/82 : 1979/80 : 1978/79 : 1976/77 : 1975/76 : 1972/73 : 1965/66 : 1963/64.

Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa : Klopp. | Clem : Neal : Thommo : Hansen : Alan Kennedy : Barnes : Callaghan : Souness : Ray Kennedy : Rush : Dalglish.

Lawrence : Yeats : St John : Hunt : Keegan : Tosh : Heighway : Hughes : Case : McDermott : Johnston. | Biscan : Berger : Smicer : Aurelio : Lucas : Garcia : Fowler.

Henderson : Origi : Firmino. | Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for 'older' Liverpool match and video content) - www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos

'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Excelling yourself again, Jason.

*Doffs Cap*

It just shows the difference between then and now. The game was more real and even the very best had bad results. Some results there would be seen as disastrous today.

Some things don't change though. Like the Kop singing "You'll win fuck all again, Everton, Everton..."  ;D
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
wow, amazing stuff.
I used to listen to and remember many of these games from the BBC world service.
Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Recognise Money, Sheedy and Ogricivic but who is the lad on the top row on the left as you look at them, Avi Cohen?
Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 25, 2022, 02:50:20 pm
Recognise Money, Sheedy and Ogricivic but who is the lad on the top row on the left as you look at them, Avi Cohen?
I'm only viewing on my phone so the image isn't great when I zoom in but, yes, it does look like Avi.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 25, 2022, 02:50:20 pm
Recognise Money, Sheedy and Ogricivic but who is the lad on the top row on the left as you look at them, Avi Cohen?

Aye, I'm pretty sure it's Avi Cohen
Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Incredible. This is wonderful. 1981-82 is my favourite season of all seasons. The change of guards. The emergence and rise of Rush, Whelan, Lawrenson, Grobbelaar and Johnston. Souness being made captain. And most of all, the genius of Bob Paisley was on display for all to see

One small disappointment - there was no clip for the turnaround game - the 4-0 FA Cup 3rd Round win at Swansea
Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Quote from: Stubbins on July 25, 2022, 03:45:06 pm
Aye, I'm pretty sure it's Avi Cohen


Those were the days when you bought a couple of players just in case one of the '12' got injured. They got little game time and there was little in the way of rotation. Same team every week with Craig Johnston appearing in the second half.


For those who missed it, Avi was killed in a car crash in 2010, he played 18 games for us and that was in the days when signing someone from outside England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland was quite exotic. Around the time Spurs bought Ardiles and Villa which was a seismic leap at the time.
Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 25, 2022, 04:31:15 pm

Those were the days when you bought a couple of players just in case one of the '12' got injured. They got little game time and there was little in the way of rotation. Same team every week with Craig Johnston appearing in the second half.


For those who missed it, Avi was killed in a car crash in 2010, he played 18 games for us and that was in the days when signing someone from outside England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland was quite exotic. Around the time Spurs bought Ardiles and Villa which was a seismic leap at the time.

Fuck. I probably heard that but have no memory of it, had a lot going on in 2010.

My fave memory of Avi is him scoring an OG to put Villa level at 1-1 and then scoring his first goal in front of the Kop to put us 2-1 up and us winning the game 4-1 and therefore the league.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iZTUuyz1ugk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iZTUuyz1ugk</a>

I wore a coat that day and was sewating my bollocks off in the middle of the Kop and had older fellas taking the piss out of me.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Bloody brilliant.  8) Top stuff.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Thanks for this. I went to nearly every game, home and away, that season. Highlight was the win at Old Trafford. Lowlight was throwing away a 3-1 lead at Brighton in the last 12 minutes.  It threw it down all day and, to this day, I regret not saying hello to John Peel who I saw on the terraces whilst entering the ground.

The last away at Middlesbrough was memorable for, shall we say, differing reasons both inside and outside the ground.
Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Quote from: storkfoot on July 25, 2022, 07:01:35 pm
Thanks for this. I went to nearly every game, home and away, that season. Highlight was the win at Old Trafford. Lowlight was throwing away a 3-1 lead at Brighton in the last 12 minutes.  It threw it down all day and, to this day, I regret not saying hello to John Peel who I saw on the terraces whilst entering the ground.

The last away at Middlesbrough was memorable for, shall we say, differing reasons both inside and outside the ground.

I was young then but Im sure I remember Rush having a shot against Brighton which got stuck in the mud
Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Born in 73, this was the first season I really remember. What a team they were. I went to the League Cup final (and I still have the programme somewhere) my first ever Liverpool match - it wasnt until 85 that I went to Anfield though. So I cant say that I ever saw Souness play. I met him once in hotel though, very scary he was back then I didnt dare ask for his autograph!
Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Quote from: spen71 on July 25, 2022, 08:21:09 pm
I was young then but Im sure I remember Rush having a shot against Brighton which got stuck in the mud

Watching the video of the game on the link, it appears that one of Brightons goals didnt go over the line and we never complained!
Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Another memory is the Special to Exeter. There was only about 200 on it. It was just after Shanks died. A steward sombrely walked down the train giving out postcard sized pictures of Shanks with the FA Cup in 1974. I am chuckered now just thinking about that moment.

I still have the picture.
Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Thanks for this. My first season where the whole league table made sense and when my full geekdom kicked in. Was under the kitchen table with the lights off and the radio for that 1-0 at Old Trafford.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Quote from: rob1966 on July 25, 2022, 05:28:11 pm
My fave memory of Avi is him scoring an OG to put Villa level at 1-1 and then scoring his first goal in front of the Kop to put us 2-1 up and us winning the game 4-1 and therefore the league.


yeah, I was there as well, Villa were far more than decent (they won the league the next year and were european champions in 1982). I think that was Avi's only goal and what a big one as it could have easily been United winning the league without that.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Quote from: storkfoot on July 25, 2022, 07:01:35 pm
Thanks for this. I went to nearly every game, home and away, that season. Highlight was the win at Old Trafford. Lowlight was throwing away a 3-1 lead at Brighton in the last 12 minutes.  It threw it down all day and, to this day, I regret not saying hello to John Peel who I saw on the terraces whilst entering the ground.

The last away at Middlesbrough was memorable for, shall we say, differing reasons both inside and outside the ground.

John Peel regularly attended our games in those days didn't he. Saw him in the Park on one occasion.

Middlesbrough away was always a bundle of laughs. Seemed to play them towards the end of the season most years and often midweek. Stuck in that small, open corner of the ground, behind all that mesh fencing and a long trek back to the relative sanctuary of the station after the match.
Re: Liverpool's lucky 13 - 1981/82 Season...
Thanks for all the kinds words everyone - they are very much appreciated :wave

If anyone knows of a quality video or article I've missed out, and would like to see it included in the above 81/82 post (or any of these 'older title' threads), just let me know and I'll add it.



Quote from: MNAA on July 25, 2022, 04:04:16 pm
Incredible. This is wonderful. 1981-82 is my favourite season of all seasons. The change of guards. The emergence and rise of Rush, Whelan, Lawrenson, Grobbelaar and Johnston. Souness being made captain. And most of all, the genius of Bob Paisley was on display for all to see

One small disappointment - there was no clip for the turnaround game - the 4-0 FA Cup 3rd Round win at Swansea

I recently found and added a video for it mate ;D  (the fantastic Dave Waller posted a video of it a week or so ago on his quality youtube channel)
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
