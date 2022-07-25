Aye, I'm pretty sure it's Avi Cohen



Those were the days when you bought a couple of players just in case one of the '12' got injured. They got little game time and there was little in the way of rotation. Same team every week with Craig Johnston appearing in the second half.For those who missed it, Avi was killed in a car crash in 2010, he played 18 games for us and that was in the days when signing someone from outside England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland was quite exotic. Around the time Spurs bought Ardiles and Villa which was a seismic leap at the time.