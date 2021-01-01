« previous next »
90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)

Chakan

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:50:44 pm
Natural Born Killer 1994 - Thriller/Crime









Samie

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:02:19 pm
Romance /Foreign Language-  Three Colours: Red

Lastrador

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:24:08 pm
Ed Wood (1994) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical

Hazell

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:32:11 pm
Fucking Amal (1998) - Romance

Director: Lukas Moodysson

Budget: 900,000SEK (Indie & Foreign Language film)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Luv9ATR2XE0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Luv9ATR2XE0</a>
Sheer Magnetism

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:41:21 pm
Army of Darkness (1993) - Horror/Sci-fi

If anyone wants to reacquaint themselves, the full movie is right here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBtr-n8xt5M

Arguably the most consistently enjoyable film of the 1990's, Army of Darkness switched gears a little bit from the original Evil Dead films but Bruce Campbell is at his irresistable best and practically every line is gold: "What's that you've got on your face?" "First you want to kill me, then you want to kiss me," and of course "You found me beautiful once." "Honey, you got REAL ugly!".


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6o7rKkxsCkY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6o7rKkxsCkY</a>
red mongoose

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:33:23 pm
Audition
1999
Horror
Takashi Miike


"This disturbing Japanese thriller follows Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), a widower who decides to start dating again. Aided by a film-producer friend (Miyuki Matsuda), Aoyama uses auditions for a fake production to function as a dating service. When Aoyama becomes intrigued by the withdrawn, gorgeous Asami (Eihi Shiina), they begin a relationship. However, he begins to realize that Asami isn't as reserved as she appears to be, leading to gradually increased tension and a harrowing climax."


One of my favorite directors in a rare display of clarity, coherence and consistency.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm by red mongoose »
Betty Blue

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #86 on: Today at 10:17:58 am
Run Lola Run - Wildcard (1998)



This is a film that doesn't do anything that hasn't been done before, but what it does do is execute everything it wants to achieve almost perfectly. The performances, the editing, the locations (set in Berlin), the soundtrack. All on point. It's an excellent and exhilarating action-thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat for 80 minutes with a satisfying conclusion. Nothing more needs saying.

Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #87 on: Today at 10:24:41 am
Donnie Brasco

1997

Wildcard

tubby

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #88 on: Today at 10:39:00 am
Swingers - Wildcard - 1996 (Low-Budget)



Mars Attacks! - Fantasy - 1996

Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #89 on: Today at 10:45:28 am
Himalaya

1999

Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy

Foreign language film

Betty Blue

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #90 on: Today at 10:51:49 am
Man on the Moon - Comedy (1999)



This movie is definitely not for everyone. It's hilarious, but in a totally off the wall almost anti-funny way. It took me awhile to realise what I was even watching, but catching it late night one evening on TV I slowly became completely fixated by it. Jim Carey's performance is out of this world (pun intended) and the cast and crew (see the documentary Jim & Andy on Netflix) were reportedly in awe of just how in character he was for this role. There are accounts of people saying that whenever they spoke to him on set, they weren't even sure whether they were talking to Jim Carey himself, or Jim as Andy Kaufman. He didn't just play Andy Kaufman, he became Andy Kaufman. One of his greatest ever performances IMO.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dLtXG4Y2h4g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dLtXG4Y2h4g</a>
vivabobbygraham

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #91 on: Today at 11:10:08 am
Coneheads - Comedy - 1993 - Director: Steve Barron



Free Willy - Family - 1993 - Director: Simon Wincer

Sheer Magnetism

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #92 on: Today at 12:12:14 pm
Being John Malkovich (1999) - Wildcard

Being John Malkovich is best suited as a wild card pick because its largely uncategorisable. Its a meditation on our sense of self, how we achieve that and how we view celebrities (and celebrity), and its also really, really funny.

A lot of music video directors  David Fincher, Michel Gondry, Michael Bay  made the jump to cinema in the 90s but Spike Jonze was the best of the lot and he made the biggest splash right out the gate. You can see the quirks and sense of adventure that categorised some of his best videos*, and theyre allied to one of the most original scripts ever written and a string of great performances topped by Malkovich himself. And for the second time, Charlie Sheen gave his career a shot in the arm with an amazing two-scene cameo.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/meSIVfOyerg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/meSIVfOyerg</a>


*Buddy Holly, Sabotage and Praise You just off the top of my head.
red mongoose

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #93 on: Today at 12:30:44 pm
The Last of the Mohicans
1992
Action
Michael Mann
Daniel Day-Lewis

It's Michael Mann, so you know it is quality. Great score, great cinematography, great cast. The film really puts you in the womb of the brutality of early North American conquest. It's desperate and sad and hopeful in equal measure. I was, am, and will always be in love with 1992 Jodhi May.







« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:43 pm by red mongoose »
Hazell

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #94 on: Today at 01:01:40 pm
Office Space (1999) - Wildcard

Director: Mike Judge


Lastrador

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #95 on: Today at 02:01:51 pm
Fallen Angels (1995) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western (Foreign)

Samie

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #96 on: Today at 02:07:08 pm
Action- The Crow

Chakan

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
Reply #97 on: Today at 02:09:32 pm
The Crow 1994 - Fantasy



Not everyone favorite but i've honestly watched this movie so many times, I can quote it verbatim from start to finish.

I even in high school dressed up as the Crow for a day with friends.

RIP Brandon Lee.









