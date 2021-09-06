



"A couple of angels, O'Reilly (Holly Hunter) and Jackson (Delroy Lindo), are sent to Earth to make sure that their next supervised love-connection succeeds. They follow Celine (Cameron Diaz), a spoiled rich girl who has just accidentally shot a suitor (Stanley Tucci) and, due to a misunderstanding, is kidnapped by janitor Robert (Ewan McGregor). Although Celine quickly frees herself, she stays with Robert for thrills. O'Reilly and Jackson pursue, hoping to unite the prospective lovers."









After "Trainspotting," Danny Boyle could have filmed himself reading the phone book and I would have been all in. The fact that he came back with this charming little gem cemented his place as one of the best auteurs of the 90s. The leads have great kinetic chemistry, and Holly Hunter and Delroy Lindo make a perfect pair of angels. The soundtrack is one of the best of the era, too.