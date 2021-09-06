« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)  (Read 1419 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,561
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 05:19:31 pm »
Aladdin 1992 - Animated/Family Cat 7





Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,458
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:25:43 pm »
Con Air

Action

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:42:08 pm »
Dazed and Confused (1993) - Comedy

Logged

Offline NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,760
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:27:45 pm »
The Truman Show
(1998)
Dir. Peter Weir
Starring Jim Carrey
Cat. Comedy

Budget $60 million
Box office $264.1 million

Another film I adore: it is a magical mix of humour, thought-provoking satire and moving drama. A beautiful score by Dallwitz and Philip Glass too.



Logged

Offline dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 06:50:33 pm »
Starship Troopers (1997)
Dir: Paul Verhoeven

Casper Van Dien as Johnny Rico
Dina Meyer as Dizzy Flores
Denise Richards as Carmen Ibanez
Jake Busey as Ace Levy
Neil Patrick Harris as Carl Jenkins

Category 3 Adventure/Fantasy

i think i enjoyed this more than i should, i loved the twisted take on the western approach to colonisation, and the rush to invasion and war. much like Paul Verhoeven's earlier sci-fi work in the decade i feasted on the satire as much as the fantastical elements of the stories.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:56:56 pm by dis_1 »
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,550
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:17:50 pm »
War (1995) & Blockbuster - Braveheart



A movie not without many faults, I must admit, but it a cracking movie. Please note, it is not a documentary as some think. The fact that the battle of Stirling Bridge is fought in a big green field with not a bridge in sight should just be ignored. It doesn't really matter, does it?

Wildcard (only because I can't use this as my war movie, bizarrely) (1992) - A Few Good Men



A perfect movie, if a bit too smug about itself at times. Nicholson's finest hour? Probably, and if so, obviously one of the best movies ever.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,246
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:39:55 pm »
Face/Off - Sci-Fi



Pusher - Crime and Foreign Language

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:48:12 pm by AndyMuller »
Logged

Offline dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:07:19 pm »
Man Bites Dog (1992)
Dir: Benoît Poelvoorde

Benoît Poelvoorde as Ben
Valérie Parent as Valerie
Rémy Belvaux as Remy (Reporter)
André Bonzel as Andre (Cameraman)

Category 4 Drama/Romance
Category + Foreign language film

i've not watched this in maybe 25 years, so not sure how well it holds up today, but did watch a couple of times around it's release and it's stuck with me since. dark humour and satire, again.

Logged

Offline NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,760
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:17:40 pm »
American History X
(1998)
Dir. Tony Kaye
Starring Edward Norton, Edward Furlong, Avery Brooks
Cat. Wildcard

Not only one of the most important films of the decade, it still speaks volumes to this date.




« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:21:41 pm by NICHOLLS1986 »
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:26:39 pm »
Perfect Blue -1997 (Animation)

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,458
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:31:34 pm »
Chungking Express

Wildcard (also foreign language and low budget)

« Last Edit: Today at 07:00:52 am by El Lobo »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,561
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm »
The Rock 1996 - Cat 1 Action also blockbuster

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:09:26 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,053
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:15:00 pm »
Adventure and Indie- My Own Private Idaho

Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,023
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:54:26 pm »
Total Recall (1990) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,876
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:59:06 am »
The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) ​- Family

Director: Brian Henson

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 