- Snake format draft.
- Every movie released from 1990 to 1999 is eligible. We will use letterboxd.com
to corroborate the year of the release.
- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round.
- Every drafter will have to pick fleems (hi cap) and state into which one of these categories it falls:Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi
Cat 7. Animation/Family
Cat 8. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)
- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all eight of them have to be completed.
- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its letterbox.com
page to be valid.
Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/
In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.
- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:* 1 Foreign language film.
* 5 different years must be represented.
* 1 blockbuster. Budget over $50m. Grossed over $150m. in the box office worldwide. Wiki
* 1 small indie film (budget under $10 m.) Wiki
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.PICK ORDER:
1. Tubby
2. Sudden Death Draft Loser
3. Betty Blue
4. vivabobbygraham
5. red mongoose
6. Sheer Magnetism
7. Hazell
8. Lastrador
9. Samie
10. Chakan
11. El Lobo
12. Max
13. NICHOLLS1986
14. dis_1
15. McrRed PICKS:
Tubby:
Sudden Death Draft Loser:
Betty Blue:
vivabobbygraham:
red mongoose:
Sheer Magnetism:
Hazell:
Lastrador:
Samie:
Chakan:
El Lobo:
Max:
NICHOLLS1986:
dis_1:
McrRed: