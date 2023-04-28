EUROPEAN CUP KNOCKOUT ROUNDS



Last 32 - Saturday 29th - Thurs 4th May



Match 1 : XabiArt vs Port_Vale_Lad



Match 2 : Chris Sutton vs Crosby Nick



Match 3 : bryanod vs Thush



Match 4 : WillG.LFC vs mickitez



Match 5 : Youngest Son of Skittle vs bradders1011



Match 6 : Wabaloolah vs Barneylfc



Match 7 : Ycuzz vs Skittle



Match 8 : The G in Gerrard vs vivabobbygraham



Match 9 : BoRed vs Carllfc



Match 10 : KeegansPerm vs nayia2002



Match 11 : sami vs redforlife



Match 12 : bobinhood vs Vishwa Atma



Match 13 : RJH vs ollyfrom.tv



Match 14 : Cape_Tear vs gary75



Match 15 : Salger vs sameold



Match 16 : Black Bull Nova vs Garrus



Last 16 - Sat 6th - Mon 8th May



Match 17 : Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 14



Match 18 : Winner of Match 10 vs Winner of Match 7



Match 19 : Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 13



Match 20 : Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6



Match 21 : Winner of Match 12 vs Winner of Match 9



Match 22 : Winner of Match 4 vs Winner of Match 11



Match 23 : Winner of Match 2 vs Winner of Match 16



Match 24 : Winner of Match 15 vs Winner of Match 8



Quarter-Final - Sat 13th May - Thurs 18th May



Match 25 : Winner of Match 21 vs Winner of Match 22



Match 26 : Winner of Match 23 vs Winner of Match 19



Match 27 : Winner of Match 18 vs Winner of Match 24



Match 28 : Winner of Match 17 vs Winner of Match 20



Semi-Final - Sat 20th May - Thurs 25th May



Match 29 : Winner of Match 28 vs Winner of Match 26



Match 30 : Winner of Match 27 vs Winner of Match 25



Final - Sunday 28th May



Match 31 : Winner of Match 29 vs Winner of Match 30





All ties will have the following tie breakers applied in the event of a draw



1. Total correct scores in the round

2. Whoever posts first. For this tie breaker, any edits will be taken as the time of your post rather than the time of the original post.