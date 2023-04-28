« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread  (Read 6544 times)

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #240 on: April 28, 2023, 12:01:19 pm »
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #241 on: April 28, 2023, 12:02:36 pm »
EUROPEAN CUP STANDINGS after Round 2

Position, total score, Rnd 1 score, Rnd 2 score

1   16   05   11   Bored
2   15   09   06   RJH
3   14   09   05   Skittle
4   14   09   05   gary75
5   14   07   07   The G in Gerrard
6   14   06   08   Cape_Tear
7   13   08   05   Salger
8   13   05   08   Ycuzz
9   12   06   06   Black Bull Nova
10   12   06   06   Sami
11   12   05   07   Barneylfc
12   12   05   07   redforlife
13   12   04   08   WillG.LFC
14   11   06   05   olly
15   11   06   05   vivabobbygraham
16   11   05   06   Garrus
17   10   07   03   bradders1011
18   10   05   05   Thush
19   10   05   05   Carllfc
20   10   05   05   Crosby Nick
21   10   04   06   bryanod
22   10   04   06   Chris Sutton
23   10   03   07   XabiArt
24   9   02   07   Vishwa Atma
25   8   05   03   RobbieRedman
26   8   04   04   amir87
27   8   04   04   nayia2002
28   7   05   02   Youngest Son of Skittle
29   7   03   04   bobinhood
30   7   02   05   Emerald Red
31   6   05   01   Port_Vale_Lad
32   6   04   02   mickitez
33   6   03   03   Wabaloolah
34   6   00   06   sameold
35   5   03   02   Keita Success
36   5   00   05   KeegansPerm
37   4   00   04   Rhino
38   3   02   01   Prof
39   0   00   00   jackh
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #242 on: April 28, 2023, 03:04:22 pm »
WEEK 32 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

redforlife 6 v 9 Youngest Son of Skittle
Prof 3 v 7 RJH*
Port_Vale_Lad 8 v 5 Skittle**
mickitez 7 v 10 The G in Gerrard
KeegansPerm 8 v 1 Thush*
Emerald Red 3 v 9 WillG.LFC
Cape_Tear 7 v 7 Ycuzz
bryanod 5 v 3 amir87
bradders1011 8 v 4 Barneylfc
BoRed 9 v 8 Black Bull Nova

*Prof and Thush both posted late, but lost the head to head anyway
**Both players posted late, no head to head points awarded

CHAMPIONSHIP

sameold 10 v 9 XabiArt
RobbieRedman 0 v 5 Sami
Rhino 3 v 0 Sinyoro
Olly 8 v 0 tommyLFC
LovelyCushionedHeader 0 v 9 Vishwa Atma
Keita Success 4 v 7 vivabobbygraham
jackh 0 v 6 Wabaloolah
gary75 9 v 5 bobinhood
Garrus 7 v 5 Carllfc
nayia2002 8 v 5 Crosby Nick

LEAGUE ONE

7 Salger
3 Chris Sutton
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #243 on: April 28, 2023, 03:04:49 pm »
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #244 on: April 28, 2023, 03:06:44 pm »
WEEK 34 FIXTURES

PREMIER LEAGUE

Youngest Son of Skittle v Black Bull Nova
Barneylfc v BoRed
amir87 v bradders1011
Ycuzz v bryanod
WillG.LFC v Cape_Tear
Thush v Emerald Red
The G in Gerrard v KeegansPerm
Skittle v mickitez
RJH v Port_Vale_Lad
redforlife v Prof

CHAMPIONSHIP

XabiArt v Crosby Nick
Carllfc v nayia2002
bobinhood v Garrus
Wabaloolah v gary75
vivabobbygraham v jackh
Vishwa Atma v Keita Success
tommyLFC v LovelyCushionedHeader
Sinyoro v Olly
Sami v Rhino
sameold v RobbieRedman
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #245 on: April 28, 2023, 03:15:39 pm »
EUROPEAN CUP STANDINGS after Round 3

Position, total score, Rnd 1 score, Rnd 2 score, Rnd 3 score

01   25   05   11   09   Bored
02   24   07   07   10   The G in Gerrard
03   23   09   05   09   gary75
04   22   09   06   07   RJH
05   21   06   08   07   Cape_Tear
06   21   04   08   09   WillG.LFC
07   20   08   05   07   Salger
08   20   05   08   07   Ycuzz
09   20   06   06   08   Black Bull Nova
10   19   09   05   05   Skittle
11   19   06   05   08   olly
12   19   03   07   09   XabiArt
13   18   05   07   06   redforlife
14   18   06   05   07   vivabobbygraham
15   18   05   06   07   Garrus
16   18   07   03   08   bradders1011
17   18   02   07   09   Vishwa Atma
18   17   06   06   05   Sami
19   16   05   07   04   Barneylfc
20   16   04   04   08   nayia2002
21   16   05   02   09   Youngest Son of Skittle
22   16   00   06   10   sameold
23   15   05   05   05   Carllfc
24   15   05   05   05   Crosby Nick
25   15   04   06   05   bryanod
26   14   05   01   08   Port_Vale_Lad
27   13   04   06   03   Chris Sutton
28   13   04   02   07   mickitez
29   13   00   05   08   KeegansPerm
30   12   03   04   05   bobinhood
31   12   03   03   06   Wabaloolah
32   11   05   05   01   Thush*
33   11   04   04   03   amir87*
34   10   02   05   03   Emerald Red
35   09   03   02   04   Keita Success
36   08   05   03   00   RobbieRedman
37   07   00   04   03   Rhino
38   06   02   01   03   Prof
39   00   00   00   00   jackh


Thush finishes in the top 32 ahead of amir87 on the 3rd tie breaker. Thush had 1 correct score in this round, amir87 had 0.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #246 on: April 28, 2023, 03:25:07 pm »
EUROPEAN CUP KNOCKOUT ROUNDS

Last 32 - Saturday 29th - Thurs 4th May

Match 1 : XabiArt vs Port_Vale_Lad

Match 2 : Chris Sutton vs Crosby Nick

Match 3 : bryanod vs Thush

Match 4 : WillG.LFC vs mickitez

Match 5 : Youngest Son of Skittle vs bradders1011

Match 6 : Wabaloolah vs Barneylfc

Match 7 : Ycuzz vs Skittle

Match 8 : The G in Gerrard vs vivabobbygraham

Match 9 : BoRed vs Carllfc

Match 10 : KeegansPerm vs nayia2002

Match 11 : sami vs redforlife

Match 12 : bobinhood vs Vishwa Atma

Match 13 : RJH vs ollyfrom.tv

Match 14 : Cape_Tear vs gary75

Match 15 : Salger vs sameold

Match 16 : Black Bull Nova vs Garrus

Last 16 - Sat 6th - Mon 8th May

Match 17 : Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 14

Match 18 : Winner of Match 10 vs Winner of Match 7

Match 19 : Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 13

Match 20 : Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6

Match 21 : Winner of Match 12 vs Winner of Match 9

Match 22 : Winner of Match 4 vs Winner of Match 11

Match 23 : Winner of Match 2 vs Winner of Match 16

Match 24 : Winner of Match 15 vs Winner of Match 8

Quarter-Final - Sat 13th May - Thurs 18th May

Match 25 : Winner of Match 21 vs Winner of Match 22

Match 26 : Winner of Match 23 vs Winner of Match 19

Match 27 : Winner of Match 18 vs Winner of Match 24

Match 28 : Winner of Match 17 vs Winner of Match 20

Semi-Final - Sat 20th May - Thurs 25th May

Match 29 : Winner of Match 28 vs Winner of Match 26

Match 30 : Winner of Match 27 vs Winner of Match 25

Final - Sunday 28th May

Match 31 : Winner of Match 29 vs Winner of Match 30


All ties will have the following tie breakers applied in the event of a draw

1. Total correct scores in the round
2. Whoever posts first. For this tie breaker, any edits will be taken as the time of your post rather than the time of the original post.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #247 on: April 28, 2023, 05:10:14 pm »
Lets have it Sutton you yokel prick.
« Reply #248 on: April 28, 2023, 05:28:18 pm »
2nd in here, 2nd in the CL prediction thread, 2nd in the LFC prediction thread (both overall and PL), heading for the nightmare scenario. ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #249 on: April 28, 2023, 05:50:42 pm »
Everybody fears the 30th place advancer. It is known.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #250 on: April 28, 2023, 06:06:44 pm »
Nice one Barney.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #251 on: April 28, 2023, 07:17:02 pm »
I didn't want to be in the knock out phase anyway  :'(
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #252 on: May 9, 2023, 12:48:11 pm »
A tight turnaround in the next 2 rounds, with rounds 36 and 37 both ending on a Thursday night kick off.

I'll do my best to have both rounds updated before the next rounds kick off.

Round 34 and 35 will be updated later this week.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #253 on: May 17, 2023, 12:31:18 pm »
WEEK 34 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Youngest Son of Skittle 10 v 9 Black Bull Nova
Barneylfc 12 v 12 BoRed
amir87 11 v 9 bradders1011
Ycuzz 9 v 18 bryanod
WillG.LFC 11 v 13 Cape_Tear
Thush 10 v 11 Emerald Red
The G in Gerrard 11 v 10 KeegansPerm
Skittle 14 v 7 mickitez
RJH 9 v 11 Port_Vale_Lad
redforlife 9 v 8 Prof

Prof posted twice for round 34, but the second was posted late so I have taken his on time post as his entry.

CHAMPIONSHIP

XabiArt 13 v 12 Crosby Nick
Carllfc 8 v 0 nayia2002
bobinhood 11 v 10 Garrus
Wabaloolah 7 v 8 gary75
vivabobbygraham 12 v 0 jackh
Vishwa Atma 6 v 8 Keita Success*
tommyLFC 0 v 0 LovelyCushionedHeader**
Sinyoro 0 v 13 Olly
Sami 10 v 11 Rhino
sameold 10 v 13 RobbieRedman

*Vishwa Atma posted late, but lost the head to head anyway
**No head to head points awarded

LEAGUE ONE

11 Salger
10 Chris Sutton
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #254 on: May 17, 2023, 12:32:06 pm »
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #255 on: May 17, 2023, 12:38:04 pm »
EUROPEAN CUP KNOCKOUT ROUNDS

Last 32 - Saturday 29th - Thurs 4th May

Match 1 : XabiArt 13 vs 11 Port_Vale_Lad

Match 2 : Chris Sutton 10 vs 12 Crosby Nick

Match 3 : bryanod 18 vs 10 Thush

Match 4 : WillG.LFC 11 vs 7 mickitez

Match 5 : Youngest Son of Skittle 10 vs 9 bradders1011

Match 6 : Wabaloolah 7 vs 12 Barneylfc

Match 7 : Ycuzz 9 vs 14 Skittle

Match 8 : The G in Gerrard 11 vs 12 vivabobbygraham

Match 9 : BoRed 12 vs 8 Carllfc

Match 10 : KeegansPerm 10 vs 0 nayia2002

Match 11 : sami 10 vs 9 redforlife

Match 12 : bobinhood 11 vs 6 Vishwa Atma

Match 13 : RJH 9 vs 13 ollyfrom.tv

Match 14 : Cape_Tear 13 vs 8 gary75

Match 15 : Salger 11 vs 10 sameold

Match 16 : Black Bull Nova 9 vs 10 Garrus
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #256 on: May 17, 2023, 12:41:01 pm »
EUROPEAN CUP KNOCKOUT ROUNDS

Last 16 - Sat 6th - Mon 8th May

Match 17 : bryanod vs Cape_Tear

Match 18 : KeegansPerm vs Skittle

Match 19 : XabiArt vs ollyfrom.tv

Match 20 : Youngest Son of Skittle vs Barneylfc

Match 21 : bobinhood vs BoRed

Match 22 : WillG.LFC vs sami

Match 23 : Crosby Nick vs Garrus

Match 24 : Salger vs vivabobbygraham
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #257 on: May 17, 2023, 01:52:39 pm »
WEEK 35 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Prof 5 v 4 Youngest Son of Skittle
Port_Vale_Lad 5 v 4 redforlife
mickitez 4 v 5 RJH
KeegansPerm 5 v 4 Skittle
Emerald Red 5 v 5 The G in Gerrard
Cape_Tear 0 v 4 Thush
bryanod 0 v 1 WillG.LFC*
bradders1011 5 v 5 Ycuzz
BoRed 5 v 3 amir87
Black Bull Nova 7 v 7 Barneylfc

*WillG.LFC posted late, no head to head points awarded

CHAMPIONSHIP

RobbieRedman 0 v 3 XabiArt
Rhino 5 v 8 sameold
Olly 6 v 6 Sami
LovelyCushionedHeader 0 v 0 Sinyoro*
Keita Success 5 v 0 tommyLFC
jackh 6 v 6 Vishwa Atma
gary75 4 v 7 vivabobbygraham
Garrus 5 v 4 Wabaloolah
nayia2002 5 v 8 bobinhood
Crosby Nick 9 v 7 Carllfc

*No head to head points awarded

LEAGUE ONE

4 Salger
4 Chris Sutton
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #258 on: May 17, 2023, 01:53:06 pm »
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #259 on: May 17, 2023, 02:00:46 pm »
EUROPEAN CUP KNOCKOUT ROUNDS

Last 16 - Sat 6th - Mon 8th May

Match 17 : bryanod 0 vs 0 Cape_Tear

Match 18 : KeegansPerm 5 vs 4 Skittle

Match 19 : XabiArt 3 vs 6 ollyfrom.tv

Match 20 : Youngest Son of Skittle 4 vs 7 Barneylfc

Match 21 : bobinhood 8 vs 5 BoRed

Match 22 : WillG.LFC 1 vs 6 sami

Match 23 : Crosby Nick 9 vs 5 Garrus

Match 24 : Salger 4 vs 7 vivabobbygraham


I didn't account for neither player posting in the tie breakers for this, so rather than have someone in the last 8 receiving a bye, I'll put the highest scoring loser through to the next round.
This is between BoRed and Garrus. I'll have a check to separate them using the tie breakers I declared above.


Both players had 5 correct outcomes, but 0 correct scores. BoRed posted a day before Garrus so BoRed gets a reprieve and will advance to the last 8.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #260 on: May 17, 2023, 02:06:05 pm »
EUROPEAN CUP KNOCKOUT ROUNDS

Quarter-Final - Sat 13th May - Thurs 18th May

Match 25 : bobinhood vs sami

Match 26 : Crosby Nick vs ollyfrom.tv

Match 27 : KeegansPerm vs vivabobbygraham

Match 28 : BoRed vs Barneylfc


Cert that  :D

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #261 on: May 17, 2023, 02:08:23 pm »
Actually, happy enough with that  ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #262 on: May 17, 2023, 02:20:16 pm »
Pretty sure everyone except RobbieRedman has posted for round 36, so I'm going to go ahead and open round 37 to avoid the tight turnaround

Robbie can of course still make a prediction for Saudi v Brighton tomorrow night if he wishes to do so.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #263 on: May 17, 2023, 02:27:42 pm »
EUROPEAN CUP KNOCKOUT ROUNDS

Semi-Final - Sat 20th May - Thurs 25th May

Match 29 : BoRed/Barneylfc vs Crosby Nick/ollyfrom.tv

Match 30 : KeegansPerm/vivabobbygraham vs bobinhood/sami


These are the European Cup fixtures for round 37 in case I don't get 36 updated on Friday.

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #264 on: May 17, 2023, 02:34:55 pm »
Pretty sure Olly had beaten me as he is ahead and we have the same prediction for the Newcastle game. Congratulations Olly! I did take Chris Sutton out in the earlier rounds so Im happy enough.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #265 on: May 17, 2023, 02:36:07 pm »
Me v Olly in the semi final then  :P
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #266 on: May 17, 2023, 02:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 17, 2023, 02:08:23 pm
Actually, happy enough with that  ;D

:lmao

I was just going to say you might as well let Garrus through as I'm not beating anyone in the current round. ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #267 on: May 17, 2023, 02:53:59 pm »
I basically ended up with a bye anyway  :P
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #268 on: May 17, 2023, 03:26:06 pm »
Have given myself a head start for Round 36 update and done all scores up to and including our game on Monday, so I only need to add points for tomorrow nights game which I'll do on Friday.

3 of the 4 semi finalists are confirmed as below, with KeegansPerm v vivabobbygraham the only one not yet decided. KeegansPerm leads 6-5 as it stands.


EUROPEAN CUP KNOCKOUT ROUNDS

Semi-Final - Sat 20th May - Thurs 25th May

Match 29 : Barneylfc vs ollyfrom.tv

Match 30 : KeegansPerm/vivabobbygraham vs sami


Hopefully vivabobbygraham gets it with his 3-1 Brighton win prediction  :P
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #269 on: May 17, 2023, 04:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 17, 2023, 03:26:06 pm
Have given myself a head start for Round 36 update and done all scores up to and including our game on Monday, so I only need to add points for tomorrow nights game which I'll do on Friday.

3 of the 4 semi finalists are confirmed as below, with KeegansPerm v vivabobbygraham the only one not yet decided. KeegansPerm leads 6-5 as it stands.


EUROPEAN CUP KNOCKOUT ROUNDS

Semi-Final - Sat 20th May - Thurs 25th May

Match 29 : Barneylfc vs ollyfrom.tv

Match 30 : KeegansPerm/vivabobbygraham vs sami


Hopefully vivabobbygraham gets it with his 3-1 Brighton win prediction  :P

Just give me the cup when it happens  :champ
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #270 on: May 17, 2023, 06:09:36 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on May 17, 2023, 04:55:43 pm
Just give me the cup when it happens  :champ

That's a fair deal. Done  :wave
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 10:44:25 pm »
KeegansPerm v sami in semi final 2
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #272 on: Today at 09:30:22 am »
WEEK 36 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Youngest Son of Skittle 9 v 14 Barneylfc
amir87 13 v 10 Black Bull Nova
Ycuzz 8 v 7 BoRed
WillG.LFC 11 v 10 bradders1011
Thush 7 v 6 bryanod*
The G in Gerrard 11 v 14 Cape_Tear
Skittle 8 v 6 Emerald Red
RJH 8 v 7 KeegansPerm
redforlife 4 v 7 mickitez
Prof 10 v 5 Port_Vale_Lad

*bryanod posted late but lost the head to head anyway

CHAMPIONSHIP

XabiArt 13 v 4 Carllfc
bobinhood 5 v 9 Crosby Nick
Wabaloolah 9 v 9 nayia2002
vivabobbygraham 5 v 11 Garrus
Vishwa Atma 13 v 14 gary75
tommyLFC 0 v 6 jackh*
Sinyoro 0 v 11 Keita Success
Sami 11 v 0 LovelyCushionedHeader
sameold 13 v 13 Olly
RobbieRedman 0 v 9 Rhino

*jackh posted late, no head to head points awarded

LEAGUE ONE

12 Salger
12 Chris Sutton
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #273 on: Today at 09:35:32 am »
Tables, scores, and fixtures have been updated after round 36  :wave

Premier League

The G in Gerrard looks sure to seal his first PL title with a 14 point lead over 2nd place BoRed.
Only 7 points separate RJH in 15th from amir17 in 18th, but it looks like curtains for Port_Vale_Lad and bradders1011.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/12b3vtxycQWBvYknc1kzZwo5Yk0k8H9ZYavF4m7Eho2Q/edit?pli=1#gid=1638831760

Championship

In what is bound to be a record, XabiArt will confirm promotion this weekend with a round to spare as he holds a 47 point lead over gary75 in 2nd. Keita Success, Carllfc and nayia2002 are also in the hunt for the promotion places.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1IFe6V1vbHehlI_ljh9LP9CX2ZV239bja6fEkLT3rSb0/edit?pli=1#gid=1638831760

League One

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hrEFHHVq0cWBfubZjt9PQPwrr2cW4BektW2-Q1joueE/edit?pli=1#gid=672500623
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #274 on: Today at 09:37:39 am »
WEEK 37 FIXTURES

PREMIER LEAGUE

Port_Vale_Lad v Youngest Son of Skittle
mickitez v Prof
KeegansPerm v redforlife
Emerald Red v RJH
Cape_Tear v Skittle
bryanod v The G in Gerrard
bradders1011 v Thush
BoRed v WillG.LFC
Black Bull Nova v Ycuzz
Barneylfc v amir87

CHAMPIONSHIP

Rhino v XabiArt
Olly v RobbieRedman
LovelyCushionedHeader v sameold
Keita Success v Sami
jackh v Sinyoro
gary75 v tommyLFC
Garrus v Vishwa Atma
nayia2002 v vivabobbygraham
Crosby Nick v Wabaloolah
Carllfc v bobinhood
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #275 on: Today at 09:40:14 am »
And just to complete the formalities


EUROPEAN CUP KNOCKOUT ROUNDS

Quarter-Final - Sat 13th May - Thurs 18th May

Match 25 : bobinhood 5 vs 11 sami

Match 26 : Crosby Nick 9 vs 13 ollyfrom.tv

Match 27 : KeegansPerm 7 vs 5 vivabobbygraham

Match 28 : BoRed 7 vs 14 Barneylfc
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #276 on: Today at 09:41:11 am »
EUROPEAN CUP KNOCKOUT ROUNDS

Semi-Final - Sat 20th May - Thurs 25th May

Match 29 : Barneylfc vs ollyfrom.tv

Match 30 : KeegansPerm vs sami
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #277 on: Today at 09:42:53 am »
If you relegate me I'll never forgive you.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #278 on: Today at 09:47:55 am »
On the one hand, I'm going for a European Cup victory.

On the other, amir wants me to throw the game to keep him in the league.


Tough decision  :(
