RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread

Barry Manilow Fan. Y? Cuzz It's Xmas For All The Children

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,679
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #40 on: September 5, 2022, 02:11:26 pm »
Congratulations Barney! And welcome to the bottom of the totem pole. Hope all is well with mother and child.
@Yvanicuzz

XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,340
  • The passmaster.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #41 on: September 5, 2022, 02:50:53 pm »
Congratulations mate.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,817
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #42 on: September 5, 2022, 03:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on September  5, 2022, 02:11:26 pm
Congratulations Barney! And welcome to the bottom of the totem pole. Hope all is well with mother and child.

Alright Giggseh, keep it clean.
The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,109
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #43 on: September 9, 2022, 09:32:16 am »
Congratulations Barn.

Take it we won't need to post our predictions?
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #44 on: September 9, 2022, 09:41:10 am »
There's been no confirmation yet of what's happening with the weekend fixtures.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,817
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #45 on: September 9, 2022, 09:47:51 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  9, 2022, 09:41:10 am
There's been no confirmation yet of what's happening with the weekend fixtures.

The break will give you time to get the first 6 weeks results up. Every cloud.
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,291
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #46 on: September 9, 2022, 10:38:49 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  9, 2022, 09:47:51 am
The break will give you time to get the first 6 weeks results up. Every cloud.

It's almost like Charlie boy planned it this way when he slowly smothered his dear Mother with that chloroform drenched pillow.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,817
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #47 on: September 9, 2022, 10:39:30 am »
Quote from: amir87 on September  9, 2022, 10:38:49 am
It's almost like Charlie boy planned it this way when he slowly smothered his dear Mother with that chloroform drenched pillow.

Whats his username? Hes obviously confident hes won his first few on here.
sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,080
  • "Long live the King"
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #48 on: September 10, 2022, 09:08:45 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  5, 2022, 12:35:06 am
Cheers for the well wishes all.

Baby was born on Wednesday, a healthy 9lb 11. There was a late effort to call him Carvalho but VAR said no.  ;D

Plenty of spare time this week I hope, so the plan is to get cracking on Tuesday or Wednesday with the updates  :wave

Many congrats Barney. Hope is going well
Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,871
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #49 on: September 17, 2022, 10:06:54 am »
Completely forgot this weeks predictions sorry Barney. Just put them on now without last nights obviously.

Hope all is well with the little one (Im blaming mine for me forgetting ;D)
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #50 on: September 28, 2022, 04:10:06 pm »
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #51 on: September 28, 2022, 04:17:29 pm »
WEEK 1 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

amir87 5 v 7 Youngest Son of Skittle
Barneylfc 5 v 7 Ycuzz
Black Bull Nova 1 v 5 WillG.LFC*
BoRed 7 v 14 Thush
bradders1011 7 v 7 The G in Gerrard
bryanod 8 v 5 Skittle
Cape_Tear 6 v 5 RJH
Emerald Red 7 v 4 redforlife
KeegansPerm 7 v 12 Prof
mickitez 7 v 7 Port_Vale_Lad

*Black Bull Nova posted late, but lost the head to head anyway

CHAMPIONSHIP

bobinhood 6 v 10 XabiArt
Carllfc 7 v 7 Wabaloolah
Crosby Nick 11 v 2 vivabobbygraham
nayia2002 8 v 5 Vishwa Atma
Garrus 4 v 7 tommyLFC
gary75 12 v 5 Sinyoro
jackh 8 v 7 Sami
Keita Success 3 v 7 sameold
LovelyCushionedHeader 8 v 7 RobbieRedman
Olly 8 v 5 Rhino

LEAGUE ONE

8 Salger
6 Chris Sutton
5 Spanish Al
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #52 on: September 28, 2022, 04:22:17 pm »
Tables, scores, and fixtures have been updated after round 1  :wave

Solid starts for Thush and gary75 in the head to head leagues. Salger takes the lead at the first hurdle in the 2 horse League One race. 


Premier League

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/12b3vtxycQWBvYknc1kzZwo5Yk0k8H9ZYavF4m7Eho2Q/edit?pli=1#gid=1638831760

Championship

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1IFe6V1vbHehlI_ljh9LP9CX2ZV239bja6fEkLT3rSb0/edit?pli=1#gid=1638831760

League One

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hrEFHHVq0cWBfubZjt9PQPwrr2cW4BektW2-Q1joueE/edit?pli=1#gid=672500623
nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,124
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #53 on: September 28, 2022, 07:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 28, 2022, 04:10:06 pm

🥳🙌🤗😁
At last!

Cmon get a move! Still 6 weeks behind! 🤪🤣
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #54 on: September 28, 2022, 09:22:03 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on September 28, 2022, 07:06:36 pm
🥳🙌🤗😁
At last!

Cmon get a move! Still 6 weeks behind! 🤪🤣

Plenty of time for that in November  :D
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #55 on: September 29, 2022, 03:41:24 pm »
WEEK 2 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

A rare week of 100% entry and no late posts

PREMIER LEAGUE

Youngest Son of Skittle 10 v 7 Port_Vale_Lad
Prof 7 v 5 mickitez
redforlife 5 v 6 KeegansPerm
RJH 5 v 4 Emerald Red
Skittle 11 v 3 Cape_Tear
The G in Gerrard 7 v 5 bryanod
Thush 3 v 9 bradders1011
WillG.LFC 5 v 5 BoRed
Ycuzz 10 v 14 Black Bull Nova
amir87 4 v 5 Barneylfc

CHAMPIONSHIP

XabiArt 6 v 5 Rhino
RobbieRedman 11 v 11 Olly
sameold 7 v 7 LovelyCushionedHeader
Sami 5 v 9 Keita Success
Sinyoro 4 v 4 jackh
tommyLFC 12 v 6 gary75
Vishwa Atma 5 v 9 Garrus
vivabobbygraham 5 v 5 nayia2002
Wabaloolah 7 v 10 Crosby Nick
bobinhood 7 v 2 Carllfc

LEAGUE ONE

15 Spanish Al
7 Salger
5 Chris Sutton
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #56 on: September 29, 2022, 03:42:19 pm »
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,817
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #57 on: September 30, 2022, 05:41:21 pm »
Are tables worked out by points scored in the head to heads, or just who has the most points from correct predictions?
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #58 on: September 30, 2022, 05:57:59 pm »
It's a combined score of your prediction points and the head to heads.

Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #59 on: October 17, 2022, 09:40:11 am »
I'll need someone to open round 12 on Thursday after kick off in the Leicester v Leeds game as I'll likely be quite drunk by then  :wave
Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,822
  • since 1956
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #60 on: October 17, 2022, 03:59:00 pm »
4 correct scores   :mindblown

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Nottingham Forest (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Everton (2-0)
Leeds United V Arsenal (0-1)
Southampton V West Ham United (1-1)
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #61 on: October 17, 2022, 05:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on October 17, 2022, 03:59:00 pm
4 correct scores   :mindblown

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Nottingham Forest (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Everton (2-0)
Leeds United V Arsenal (0-1)
Southampton V West Ham United (1-1)

There might be an update on that round by Easter
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,817
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #62 on: October 17, 2022, 05:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 17, 2022, 05:14:32 pm
There might be an update on that round by Easter

Easter 2024?
redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,536
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #63 on: October 18, 2022, 04:35:50 pm »
No rush Barney!
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,291
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #64 on: October 18, 2022, 04:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 17, 2022, 05:14:32 pm
There might be an update on that round by Easter

Didn't eggspect anything less from you Barnacle.
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #65 on: October 18, 2022, 05:27:32 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on October 18, 2022, 04:43:04 pm
Didn't eggspect anything less from you Barnacle.

Love that. 15 extra points to you.
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,291
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #66 on: October 18, 2022, 09:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 18, 2022, 05:27:32 pm
Love that. 15 extra points to you.

Problem is I dont know if that helps get me out of the relegation zone or wins me the title without having an up to date league table. ;D
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #67 on: November 8, 2022, 04:12:46 pm »
Last round before the sportswashing cup break. Should be the ideal time to get round 3 updated.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,817
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #68 on: November 14, 2022, 09:39:13 am »
Late predicting two weeks on the spin. Oops. Whats the penalty for that?
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #69 on: November 14, 2022, 09:42:48 am »
Automatic loss of your head to head fixture for that week. Unless your opponent also posted late or not at all, in which case no head to head points will be awarded.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,817
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #70 on: November 14, 2022, 10:05:57 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 14, 2022, 09:42:48 am
Automatic loss of your head to head fixture for that week. Unless your opponent also posted late or not at all, in which case no head to head points will be awarded.

I blame the lack of updates from management.
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #71 on: November 14, 2022, 10:09:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 14, 2022, 10:05:57 am
I blame the lack of updates from management.

Shambles mate. I'd write a strongly worded letter of complaint to the founder, Phil M. He takes these things very serious.
bryanohnonodanotherbleedingxmas

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,896
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #72 on: November 14, 2022, 10:35:09 am »
In fairness, given 6 week break we might get updates from rounds 3 and 4 by time it returns.
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #73 on: November 14, 2022, 10:44:49 am »
I can guarantee round 3 will be updated. Round 4 is expecting a lot.
The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,109
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #74 on: November 14, 2022, 07:13:50 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on November 14, 2022, 10:35:09 am
In fairness, given 6 week break we might get updates from rounds 3 and 4 by time it returns.
;D I'm expecting to win this whole thing and being announced winner............In 2026.
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #75 on: Today at 06:04:59 pm »
Hello there
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #76 on: Today at 06:06:15 pm »
WEEK 3 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Barneylfc 7 v 5 Youngest Son of Skittle
Black Bull Nova 3 v 3 amir87
BoRed 3 v 2 Ycuzz
bradders1011 2 v 5 WillG.LFC
bryanod 5 v 7 Thush
Cape_Tear 6 v 4 The G in Gerrard
Emerald Red 2 v 2 Skittle
KeegansPerm 7 v 5 RJH
mickitez 3 v 3 redforlife
Port_Vale_Lad 2 v 3 Prof

CHAMPIONSHIP

Carllfc 12 v 5 XabiArt
Crosby Nick 5 v 4 bobinhood
nayia2002 6 v 3 Wabaloolah
Garrus 9 v 4 vivabobbygraham
gary75 3 v 4 Vishwa Atma
jackh 8 v 4 tommyLFC
Keita Success 5 v 4 Sinyoro
LovelyCushionedHeader 0 v 6 Sami
Olly 6 v 4 sameold
Rhino 4 v 5 RobbieRedman

LEAGUE ONE

6 Spanish Al
4 Salger
2 Chris Sutton
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #77 on: Today at 06:09:16 pm »
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,817
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #78 on: Today at 06:16:44 pm »
Stop the count!
Online Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,341
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #79 on: Today at 06:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 06:16:44 pm
Stop the count!

Well, funny you should say that...

Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on September  5, 2022, 12:35:06 am
Cheers for the well wishes all.

Baby was born on Wednesday, a healthy 9lb 11. There was a late effort to call him Carvalho but VAR said no.  ;D

Plenty of spare time this week I hope, so the plan is to get cracking on Tuesday or Wednesday with the updates  :wave

It turns out having a newborn baby doesn't mean you have plenty of spare time. Quite the opposite in fact  ;D

Every time I go to make a start at doing a few rounds, something comes up. Barely get any free time at all recently and not likely to change any time soon. I turned my laptop on at 10.15 this morning planning on rattling through 4/5 rounds during the day, but 1 round is all I could muster  :butt

So with that in mind, I've made the decision that this will be my last season running the RPLP competitions.

I fully intend to see out the season no matter what, but if anyone fancies taking over the reigns next summer and doing a few rounds at some point this season feel free to give me a shout and we'll sort it out.

Thanks everyone for their patience, to those that have stuck it out knowing there's no chance at all of being up to date every week, and hopefully whoever takes over is a bit more punctual than me.  :wave

I'll get another couple of rounds tomorrow at least, and the Christmas rounds will be open over the weekend.
