Stop the count!



Cheers for the well wishes all.



Baby was born on Wednesday, a healthy 9lb 11. There was a late effort to call him Carvalho but VAR said no.



Plenty of spare time this week I hope, so the plan is to get cracking on Tuesday or Wednesday with the updates



Well, funny you should say that...It turns out having a newborn baby doesn't mean you have plenty of spare time. Quite the opposite in factEvery time I go to make a start at doing a few rounds, something comes up. Barely get any free time at all recently and not likely to change any time soon. I turned my laptop on at 10.15 this morning planning on rattling through 4/5 rounds during the day, but 1 round is all I could musterSo with that in mind, I've made the decision that this will be my last season running the RPLP competitions.I fully intend to see out the season no matter what, but if anyone fancies taking over the reigns next summer and doing a few rounds at some point this season feel free to give me a shout and we'll sort it out.Thanks everyone for their patience, to those that have stuck it out knowing there's no chance at all of being up to date every week, and hopefully whoever takes over is a bit more punctual than me.I'll get another couple of rounds tomorrow at least, and the Christmas rounds will be open over the weekend.