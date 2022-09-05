Congratulations Barney! And welcome to the bottom of the totem pole. Hope all is well with mother and child.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
There's been no confirmation yet of what's happening with the weekend fixtures.
The break will give you time to get the first 6 weeks results up. Every cloud.
It's almost like Charlie boy planned it this way when he slowly smothered his dear Mother with that chloroform drenched pillow.
Cheers for the well wishes all. Baby was born on Wednesday, a healthy 9lb 11. There was a late effort to call him Carvalho but VAR said no. Plenty of spare time this week I hope, so the plan is to get cracking on Tuesday or Wednesday with the updates
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]