I am writing a masters thesis at UCL on Liverpool FC fan culture and wanted some information on this old song.



"We are the men from Anfield's Spion Kop,





- When was this first chanted?

- When did this stop being chanted?



"We are the men from[/b][/s]Spion Kop,Our team is Liverpool FC.We like to sing and shout,Because we know,We'll cheerteam to victory.For it's a great team you'll agree,Andgo down in history.We've won the cup,champions too,And today we'll murder you.the Liverpool FC.And if yougo to any ground,always hear ourTo see our team we'llIf it's Europe we'll be thereFor we know our team willFIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHTIt's gonna be a gloriousSIGHT, SIGHT, SIGHTit's gonna beAnother glorious victoryFor the Liverpool FC."As an old school Kopite, delighted to help Nick lad.First off forgive all the corrections. It may seem a mite pedantic but I assume if you're doing a master's thesis then you'd want the original version as sung on the Kop and at the away games back in the day. So I've amended it to accord with how it used to be sung back then.It used to be my favourite as it so happens as it was such an inspiring song and often we'd sing it marching through the streets of various towns where the Reds would be playing and feel as if we were some sort of conquering army of scousers. As it is, I think the version you got may well be from the RAWK song archive - and incidentally all credit to the likes of SP, Steve Davies and Bob Kurac [Simon Glinn] for compiling that as it is a priceless source of probably 90% at least of the Kop songs and chants down the years.Anyroad.From what I know it was written by an ardent Kopite and away match regular called Peter Daly to the tune of the US marines marching song 'Shores of Tripoli'. It was first sung during the 1965/66 season, initially on the coaches to the away matches and soon thereafter at the away games and a short time later on the Kop. Now Peter Daly was also the lad who wrote the earlier song "Oh I am a Liverpudlian" which as you'll know now forms the closing section of the more famous Kop song 'Poor Scouser Tommy' but 'I am A Liverpudlian' was not sung in that particular 'Poor Scouser Tommy' format until some time in the mid '70's I think and up to that time was always sung as a separate song in its own right.The song [The men from the Anfield Spion Kop] never took off in the same way as Oh I am A Liverpudlian. Possibly because not as many fans got to know the words but it just never seemed to rise much above cult status. Don't get me wrong, it was still sung loud and clear but not quite to the level of other songs. It's a bit like the other fantastic song which had even less traction on the Kop namely 'If you're feeling tired and weary and your heart it skips a beat you'll get your fuckin 'ead kicked in if you walk down Heyworth Street'. Whereas the song [I am A Liverpudlian] was sung pretty much by a large portion of the Kop, the singing of the former song [The men from Anfield Spion Kop] tended to be limited to the central, more youthful element of the Kop.We used to stand just to the right of the goal on the Lake street side and we'd probably form the limit of those who'd sing it, though I do remember in the final home match that '65/66 season when we clinched the title 2-1 against Chelsea there was a really loud and clear version which seemed to take in most of the Kop and it featured on Match of the Day later that night and made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up when I heard us singing it on the telly.As for its shelf life on the Kop, it's hard to say but probably not much more than a few seasons, though we always used to sing it in the pub and at the aways.That's about all I've got on it mate. Hope it helps.