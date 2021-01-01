« previous next »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 10:43:09 pm
As with any chairman he made good decisions (Houllier & Benitez) and he made bad decisions (Souness and H & G). He was gutted when Roy Evans walked away from the joint managerial pact. Evans was right to do so. There can only be one boss.

He was the last chairman for me when football was more about sport than business. Delighted he was around to see us win the Premiership. Condolences to his friends and family. May he Rest In Peace.

RIP David glad he saw us win the title again bet he was made up with it selling to H&G was a huge mistake but i don't think he should take all the blame
He was/is part of the legacy and very fabric of this football club.

Saddened to hear this.

RIP
