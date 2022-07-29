Had a lot of fun. Great decade for film. All personal of course so there you go. Some forgotten favourites resurrected and a couple more I haven't seen but am intrigued by so will watch over the weeked as they were bigged up a lot. Ones I couldn't squeeze in were As Good As It Gets, Unforgiven, Thelma & Louise, When We Were Kings, A River Runs Through It, The Quick and the Dead and Farewell my Concubine to name but a few. Well done all