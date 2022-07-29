For transparency sake.
Don't see Cats Mongy.
I have actually seen that. That fucking James Corden is proof that this is definitely the darkest timeline.
Great, now we have your IP address we're one step away from finding out where you work and getting you sacked by Samie.
I knew not renewing my VPN was a mistake.
Las, I was going to list the names and categories with the posters like Samie did so you can post them when you do the voting thread. Is that all right?
Chaks, you're an uncultured wine. We all know this.
Ive seen showgirls, I need that wretched hour and whatever back! Is that a moscato?
Think you're more of a Merlot, mate.
Enemy of the State is a very underrated thriller.
Omg I cant believe I forgot Tank Girl! For shame me!
ooh yeah - forgot all about that - not seen it since it came out, how does it hold up?
Forgie my ignorance but are they match ups against each other or can you just pick the best 2 lists?
No, they aren't against each other mate. You can pick any of the lists as your 2 favourites. Sorry for the confusion, guess I shouldn't have called them matches.
