90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: Lastrador on July 29, 2022, 04:42:08 pm
For transparency sake.

Great, now we have your IP address we're one step away from finding out where you work and getting you sacked by Samie.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: Samie on July 29, 2022, 04:42:46 pm
Don't see Cats Mongy.   ;D

Not much danger of that, Mole  ;D
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: red mongoose on July 29, 2022, 04:39:28 pm
I have actually seen that. That fucking James Corden is proof that this is definitely the darkest timeline.

I think I have as well, actually  :-X  Although it's not a patch on Danny Dyer's Doghouse.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: Betty Blue on July 29, 2022, 04:49:40 pm
Great, now we have your IP address we're one step away from finding out where you work and getting you sacked by Samie.
I knew not renewing my VPN was a mistake.  ;D
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: Lastrador on July 29, 2022, 04:55:19 pm
I knew not renewing my VPN was a mistake.  ;D

Las, I was going to list the names and categories with the posters like Samie did so you can post them when you do the voting thread. Is that all right?
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
I actually think my group is very tough. Samie has one of my favourite lineups in the entire draft. Heat and Red are two of my all-time favourites. 12 Monkeys, My Own Private Ihado and The Lion King are excellent movies too. Dis_1 also has a great lineup with The Big Lebowski, Gattaca, Saving Private Ryan, Reservoir Dogs, and Starship Troopers all personal favourites. Much of SDDL's lineup I haven't seen, but those I did are really good. Enemy of the State is a very underrated thriller. So no leg-up group here.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: red mongoose on July 29, 2022, 04:58:22 pm
Las, I was going to list the names and categories with the posters like Samie did so you can post them when you do the voting thread. Is that all right?
Of course mate. If you want to post it here or send it to me via PM.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Samie has showgirls which immediately disqualified him.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: Samie on July 29, 2022, 03:20:22 pm

Nice, although I haven't seen Showgirls. 12 Monkeys is an underrated flick I think, class film.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Chaks, you're an uncultured wine. We all know this.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: Samie on July 29, 2022, 05:22:23 pm
Chaks, you're an uncultured wine. We all know this.

Ive seen showgirls, I need that wretched hour and whatever back!

Is that a moscato?
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: Chakan on July 29, 2022, 05:26:20 pm
Ive seen showgirls, I need that wretched hour and whatever back!

Is that a moscato?
Think you're more of a Merlot, mate.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: Lastrador on July 29, 2022, 05:31:11 pm
Think you're more of a Merlot, mate.

I'll take that.

Although I don't drink wine much unless it's a good sangria. More a whiskey man :P
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: Lastrador on July 29, 2022, 04:59:44 pm
Enemy of the State is a very underrated thriller.

It's fantastic, need to watch it again.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Btw if anyone can tell me how Starship Troopers got a rating of PG-13 i'm all ears. It's good boobs and more gore and blood than half the Nightmare on Elm Street movies.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Last of the Mohicans - Action/War/Western







Millers Crossing - Thriller/Crime







A Life Less Ordinary - Adventure/Fantasy







JFK - Drama/Romance







Postman Blues - Comedy/ Musical







Audition - Horror/Sci-Fi







Ninja Scroll - Animation/Family







Titanic - Wildcard





















Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
The Silence of the Lambs


Clerks 


Aladdin 


The Rock 


Ghost in the Shell 


Natural Born Killer 


The Crow


Lost Highway
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Cat 1. Action/War/Western - HARD BOILED




Cat 2. Thriller/Crime - LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL




Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - FEAR AND LOATHING IN LAS VEGAS




Cat 4. Drama/Romance - FALLING DOWN




Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical - MAN ON THE MOON




Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi - THE MATRIX




Cat 7. Animation/Family - DROP DEAD FRED




Cat 8. Wildcard - RUN LOLA RUN


Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
True story. Few years ago I was waiting at a bus stop and a junkie came up to me and asked "Do you want some movies man?". I replied no. The man put his hands down his underwear and pulled out 3 DVDs from what appeared to be his behind and waved them in front of me. He then proceeded to sell me on those films.

So let me use this draft as an opportunity to share the contents of my underwear.


Terminator 2: Judgement Day - Action




Jackie Brown - Crime/Thriller




Edward Scissorhands - Fantasy




La Haine - Drama




Dazed and Confused - Comedy




Cure - Horror




Perfect Blue - Animation




Barton Fink - Wildcard








Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Nichols1986 stands out at this point for me. Handful of great selections
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Action/War/Western - eXistenZ



Thriller/Crime - L.A. Confidential



Adventure/Fantasy - Bill & Teds Bogus Journey



Drama/Romance - Fucking Amal

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Luv9ATR2XE0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Luv9ATR2XE0</a>

Comedy/ Musical - Rushmore



Horror/Sci-Fi - Interview with the Vampire



Animation/Family - The Muppet Christmas Carol



Wildcard - Office Space

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9ZUw8LYOQ-g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9ZUw8LYOQ-g</a>
   

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
The Shawshank Redemption  - Crime - 1994 - Director: Frank Darabont


Apollo 13 - Adventure - Blockbuster - 1995 - Director: Ron Howard



Boogie Nights - Drama - 1997 - Director: Paul Thomas Anderson


Galaxy Quest - Sci-Fi - 1999 - Director: Dean Parisot


Tombstone - Western - 1993 - Director: George P. Cosmatos


Coneheads - Comedy - 1993 - Director: Steve Barron



Free Willy - Family - 1993 - Director: Simon Wincer


All About My Mother - 1999 - Wildcard - Foreign - Low budget ($4,989,091 Wiki) Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Had a lot of fun. Great decade for film. All personal of course so there you go. Some forgotten favourites resurrected and a couple more I haven't seen but am intrigued by so will watch over the weeked as they were bigged up a lot. Ones I couldn't squeeze in were As Good As It Gets, Unforgiven, Thelma & Louise, When We Were Kings, A River Runs Through It, The Quick and the Dead and Farewell my Concubine to name but a few. Well done all
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
True Romance
(1993) Dir. Tony Scott

The Usual Suspects
(1995) Dir. Bryan Singer


Dances with Wolves
(1990) Dir. Kevin Costner


Good Will Hunting
(1997) Dir. Gus Van Sant


The Truman Show
(1998) Dir. Peter Weir


Scream
(1996) Dir. Wes Craven


The End of Evangelion
(1997) Dir. Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki


American History X
(1998) Dir. Tony Kaye

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Looking through my DVD/BluRays this morning, forgot about SLING BLADE (1996)!
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Category 1 Action/War/Western + Blockbuster

Saving Private Ryan (1998)
https://letterboxd.com/film/saving-private-ryan/



Dir: Steven Spielberg
Tom Hanks as Captain John H. Miller
Edward Burns as Private First Class Richard Reiben
Matt Damon as Private First Class James Francis Ryan
Tom Sizemore as Technical Sergeant Mike Horvath


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hde7OVJKdgg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hde7OVJKdgg</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NSRr7wUjLxw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NSRr7wUjLxw</a>


Category 2 Thriller/Crime + Indie

Reservoir Dogs (1992)
https://letterboxd.com/film/reservoir-dogs/



Dir: Quentin Tarantino
Harvey Keitel as Mr. White/Larry Dimmick
Tim Roth as Mr. Orange/Freddy Newandyke
Michael Madsen as Mr. Blonde


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ju65gr9sUjk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ju65gr9sUjk</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MruIam3rASs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MruIam3rASs</a>



Category 3 Adventure/Fantasy

Starship Troopers (1997)
https://letterboxd.com/film/starship-troopers/



Dir: Paul Verhoeven
Casper Van Dien as Johnny Rico
Dina Meyer as Dizzy Flores
Denise Richards as Carmen Ibanez
Jake Busey as Ace Levy
Neil Patrick Harris as Carl Jenkins


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gCB8Uz0dY58" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gCB8Uz0dY58</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EKHme9MvMx0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EKHme9MvMx0</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P1M69CVXze4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P1M69CVXze4</a>



Category 4 Drama/Romance + Foreign

Man Bites Dog (1992)
https://letterboxd.com/film/man-bites-dog/



Dir: Benoît Poelvoorde
Benoît Poelvoorde as Ben
Valérie Parent as Valerie
Rémy Belvaux as Remy (Reporter)
André Bonzel as Andre (Cameraman)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bcPhaieTg4o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bcPhaieTg4o</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k_qS2XbPzZo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k_qS2XbPzZo</a>



Category 5 Comedy

The Big Lebowski (1998)
https://letterboxd.com/film/the-big-lebowski/



Dir: Joel Coen
Jeff Bridges as Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski
John Goodman as Walter Sobchak

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ngV0RBhGZmE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ngV0RBhGZmE</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lribEONhqSI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lribEONhqSI</a>


Category 6 Horror/Sci-Fi

Gattaca (1997)
https://letterboxd.com/film/gattaca/



Dir: Andrew Niccol
Ethan Hawke as Vincent Freeman, impersonating Jerome Eugene Morrow
Uma Thurman as Irene Cassini
Jude Law as Jerome Eugene Morrow

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W_KruQhfvW4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W_KruQhfvW4</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pSj9uOEGV7k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pSj9uOEGV7k</a>



Category 7 Animation/Family

The Witches (1990)
https://letterboxd.com/film/the-witches/



Dir: Nicolas Roeg
Anjelica Huston as Eva Ernst
Mai Zetterling as Helga Eveshim
Kristen Steinsland as Child Helga
Jasen Fisher as Luke Eveshim
Rowan Atkinson as Mr. Stringer
Bill Paterson as Mr. Jenkins
Brenda Blethyn as Mrs. Jenkins

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d_ZyqaN_XNM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d_ZyqaN_XNM</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TrjLNpfDTi0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TrjLNpfDTi0</a>



Category 8 Wildcard

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)
https://letterboxd.com/film/the-adventures-of-priscilla-queen-of-the-desert/



Dir: Stephan Elliott
Terence Stamp as Bernadette Bassenger
Hugo Weaving as Anthony "Tick" Belrose/Mitzi Del Bra
Guy Pearce as Adam Whitely/Felicia Jollygoodfellow
Bill Hunter as Robert "Bob" Spart

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wGWWeourHUg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wGWWeourHUg</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kevJJDQloNE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kevJJDQloNE</a>
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Omg I cant believe I forgot Tank Girl! For shame me!
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
o
Quote from: Chakan on July 30, 2022, 07:00:58 pm
Omg I cant believe I forgot Tank Girl! For shame me!
oh yeah - forgot all about that - not seen it since it came out, how does it hold up?
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: dis_1 on July 30, 2022, 07:24:47 pm
ooh yeah - forgot all about that - not seen it since it came out, how does it hold up?

It's a good watch still!
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Category 1 - Braveheart



Category 2 - Se7en



Category 3 - Armageddon



Category 4 - Trainspotting



Category 5 - My Cosin Vinny



Category 6 - Ringu



Category 7 - The Iron Giant



Category 8 - A Few Good Men

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
A Few Good Men is a fantastic pick mate. Didn't realise you'd picked that.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Pulp Fiction



Porco Rosso



Groundhog Day



Tremors



True Lies



Swingers



Mars Attacks!



The Game

Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
I watched The Game on Friday night. I have no idea how I had never heard of it before. Very good movie.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Hi gents.

The first batch of matches is live.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352831.0
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Forgie my ignorance but are they match ups against each other or can you just pick the best 2 lists?
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 04:39:40 pm
Forgie my ignorance but are they match ups against each other or can you just pick the best 2 lists?

Ahhh buggar it is just the two best lists from four, I thought it was match-ups (sorry Max.....)
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Any 2 from 4. There is no "V" in the boxes.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 04:39:40 pm
Forgie my ignorance but are they match ups against each other or can you just pick the best 2 lists?
No, they aren't against each other mate. You can pick any of the lists as your 2 favourites. Sorry for the confusion, guess I shouldn't have called them matches.  ;D
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:45:46 pm
No, they aren't against each other mate. You can pick any of the lists as your 2 favourites. Sorry for the confusion, guess I shouldn't have called them matches.  ;D

Cheers, pal. Tough, tough choices
