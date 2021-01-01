Both great choices and great films.



Honestly, and I'm sure it's similar for a lot of people but my favourite films are those which I feel a connection with. I like a lot of films but the ones I absolutely adore are those that I have that emotional connection to - Fucking Amal (and another Swedish film, Let the Right One In) and Rushmore (and also Wes Anderson's Royal Tenenbaums) are two of and I'm glad I managed to get them. Fucking Amal is just a beautiful film.