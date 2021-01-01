« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion  (Read 7116 times)

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,704
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #520 on: Today at 07:17:42 pm »
"Barton Fink" rules, obviously. I can't believe so many of you haven't heard of "Priscilla." I haven't seen it either, but I've heard of it. Having lived in Bangkok for six years, I'm not sure I need to watch it now.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,450
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #521 on: Today at 07:18:40 pm »
I haven't got a chance when it comes to voting, I've never even heard of about half these movies, nor do I have time to watch them.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,086
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #522 on: Today at 07:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:18:40 pm
I haven't got a chance when it comes to voting, I've never even heard of about half these movies, nor do I have time to watch them.

Just vote on the collection of films you'd like to see mate.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,604
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #523 on: Today at 07:21:03 pm »
Showgirls is way out of left field.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,086
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #524 on: Today at 07:21:55 pm »
My motto will be " Come for Heat, Stay for Showgirls".
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,704
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #525 on: Today at 07:28:21 pm »
Good Lord  :lmao
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,913
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #526 on: Today at 07:29:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:05:02 pm
This has been a great draft. Ive a shitload of films to watch! Well done on running it Las.

Me too, I was making a list today.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,086
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #527 on: Today at 07:31:39 pm »
Respect Paul Verhoeven.  ;D
Logged

Offline dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #528 on: Today at 07:33:14 pm »
yeah, even the films i've seen - i now want to re-watch
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,064
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #529 on: Today at 07:35:33 pm »
Appreciate the kind words, boys. It's been a blast and it has run really smoothly.

More to come in the future, but I'll probably refrain from running one so close to a deadline at work.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,086
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #530 on: Today at 07:37:26 pm »
Las, you do know you;re penciled in to do the 80's and 70's Draft right?
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,771
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #531 on: Today at 07:41:11 pm »
Yep, great draft Las. Nice to make a change from picking Redondo and Ayala.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:37:26 pm
Las, you do know you;re penciled in to do the 80's and 70's Draft right?

00s too
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,064
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #532 on: Today at 07:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:37:26 pm
Las, you do know you;re penciled in to do the 80's and 70's Draft right?
Oh yeah, but we'll take a break before I become unemployed and can't pay the internet to run them.  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 07:45:57 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,491
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #533 on: Today at 07:41:43 pm »
Samie only chose Showgirls cos I took his first choice wank material with my last pick
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,064
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #534 on: Today at 07:51:27 pm »
So on a more serious...ish note. There are only two drafters that need fulfilling their quotas with the last pick: SDL the 5 five different years quota, and Bobby the foreign language and low-budget films. I think they shouldn't be a problem, but if you need some help with those let me know.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,771
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #535 on: Today at 07:53:22 pm »
I'd like to petition for Cool Runnings to be allowed as my family pick. I was going to pick it until I realised Letterboxd inexplicably don't list it as one. Who is this film for if not for disgruntled parents and grandparents to be forced to take their children to!

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,913
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #536 on: Today at 08:08:24 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 12:31:39 pm
Both great choices and great films.

Honestly, and I'm sure it's similar for a lot of people but my favourite films are those which I feel a connection with. I like a lot of films but the ones I absolutely adore are those that I have that emotional connection to - Fucking Amal (and another Swedish film, Let the Right One In) and Rushmore (and also Wes Anderson's Royal Tenenbaums) are two of and I'm glad I managed to get them. Fucking Amal is just a beautiful film.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,086
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #537 on: Today at 08:14:54 pm »
"Sanka yer dead?"
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,450
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #538 on: Today at 08:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:51:27 pm
So on a more serious...ish note. There are only two drafters that need fulfilling their quotas with the last pick: SDL the 5 five different years quota, and Bobby the foreign language and low-budget films. I think they shouldn't be a problem, but if you need some help with those let me know.

Unless someone nabs it I'm sorted.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 