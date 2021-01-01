I haven't got a chance when it comes to voting, I've never even heard of about half these movies, nor do I have time to watch them.
This has been a great draft. Ive a shitload of films to watch! Well done on running it Las.
Las, you do know you;re penciled in to do the 80's and 70's Draft right?
Las, you do know you;re penciled in to do the 80's and 70's Draft right?
Both great choices and great films.
So on a more serious...ish note. There are only two drafters that need fulfilling their quotas with the last pick: SDL the 5 five different years quota, and Bobby the foreign language and low-budget films. I think they shouldn't be a problem, but if you need some help with those let me know.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]