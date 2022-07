Agreed and will be doing the same. Is anybody in this draft actually on Letterboxd? I'm on it and logged 188 films up to now, only done 30 this year though!



I'm on there as Captain Dave Poulin (my moniker from the NHL board I'm on). I don't know how to see how many films I have logged - I have 10 pages, and I haven't logged all the films I have ever seen because it would take forever and I can't remember everything. I have been logging everything I watch the past few years. It gives me a lot of great leads for stuff to watch.