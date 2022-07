I know I'm sounding like a broken record, but god, Leaving Las Vegas is such a great pick. Sheer's write-up is also fantastic and spot on as always. It's a deeply sad and heartbreaking movie but a powerful one too. Anyone who's had a closed one, or themselves really, with some sort of addiction can relate to this. And the performances by Cage and Shue are wonderful. Probably one of Nic's more subtle ones.