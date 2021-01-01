« previous next »
Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,538
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #120 on: Today at 04:03:00 pm
Ok thanks, i'm not a huge drama fan to be honest, so was trying to tick of a category with a great film. Agreed on changing the rules once it starts.

So i'll leave it as is. As I said I wouldn't classify that as a drama primarily but it's not as stretch.

Thanks.
red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,676
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #121 on: Today at 04:03:52 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:00:49 pm
Sorry was busy with the write-up for Fargo, and... work?

I'm not a fan of changing the ruling once the draft starts. Drama is definitely not the first thing you think of when you think of Silence of the Lambs, but it's not a stretch either, and if we began arguing about what is what isn't drama or any other genre, it's a slippery slope. That's why the letterboxd genre ruling was put there, to not let subjectivity be the final judge. So Chakan's choice of genre is valid. He can change if he wishes to be more aligned with the rest, but he doesn't have to.

A sound and logical decision. Thank fuck Samie isn't in charge of this.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,726
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #122 on: Today at 04:04:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:58:51 pm
I love how we are arguing over the genre's and not the films themselves.  Tells you we're picking absolute bangers. ;D

I think it tells you we're all massive film nerds  :D
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,020
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #123 on: Today at 04:04:55 pm
 ;D

I don't do sound and logical mate.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,449
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #124 on: Today at 04:09:45 pm
Ahhh Good Will Huntings a great film, havent seen that in ages
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,538
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #125 on: Today at 04:10:04 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:09:45 pm
Ahhh Good Will Huntings a great film, havent seen that in ages

Sci-fi and horror??

Wtf?

Fantastic movie though. I miss Robin Williams so much.
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,726
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #126 on: Today at 04:11:09 pm
Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on Today at 04:06:15 pm
Good Will Hunting
Category: Sci-fi, Horror

Great film. My favourite part if when the aliens abduct Matt Damon.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,538
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #127 on: Today at 04:11:32 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:11:09 pm
Great film. My favourite part if when the aliens abduct Matt Damon.

How'd they like those apples?
Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,991
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #128 on: Today at 04:14:25 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:11:09 pm
Great film. My favourite part if when the aliens abduct Matt Damon.
Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,991
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #129 on: Today at 04:19:11 pm
Yeah, letterboxd doesn't classify "Good Will Hunting" as sci-fi or horror, so Nicholls gonna have to change it to drama, as it's the only genre valid for it.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,020
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #130 on: Today at 04:20:08 pm
Las, the fact you had to check Letterboxd to see if Good Will Hunting is a Sci-Fi.  ;D
Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,991
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #131 on: Today at 04:22:22 pm
Las, the fact you had to check Letterboxd to see if Good Will Hunting is a Sci-Fi.  ;D
Well, if letterboxd had it in there, I would have to change the ruling.  ;D
NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #132 on: Today at 04:24:42 pm
 ;D


...sorry, I got The Martian and Good Will Hunting mixed up  ;)

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,726
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #133 on: Today at 04:25:02 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:19:11 pm
Yeah, letterboxd doesn't classify "Good Will Hunting" as sci-fi or horror, so Nicholls gonna have to change it to drama, as it's the only genre valid for it.

Pretty sure Nicholls was just taking the piss anyway and will change it shortly.

Unless he's mixing Good Will Hunting up with that all time scifi classic Suburban Commando.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,538
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #134 on: Today at 04:25:29 pm
Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on Today at 04:24:42 pm
;D


...sorry, I got The Martian and Good Will Hunting mixed up  ;)



Easy to do, they're basically the same film.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,020
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #135 on: Today at 04:26:43 pm
Suburban Commando had Undertaker and Hulk delivering Oscar nomination worthy performances I'll have you know Betts.
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,726
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #136 on: Today at 04:31:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:26:43 pm
Suburban Commando had Undertaker and Hulk delivering Oscar nomination worthy performances I'll have you know Betts.

Yeah, actually I regret mentioning it now. Could've been a great late round pick.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,991
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #137 on: Today at 04:40:39 pm
Great write up Sheer. I have King of Comedy and Taxi Driver ahead of Goodfellas, but only because the latter half kind of depresses me, which I know it's probably the idea, but still. It's a masterpiece though, no doubt.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,449
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #138 on: Today at 04:41:48 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:31:15 pm
Yeah, actually I regret mentioning it now. Could've been a great late round pick.

Are you Christopher Lloyds biggest fan? I swear that other nutjob movie you said t'other day had him in too. You'll be luring us in with My Favourite Martian next.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,726
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #139 on: Today at 04:50:36 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:41:48 pm
Are you Christopher Lloyds biggest fan? I swear that other nutjob movie you said t'other day had him in too. You'll be luring us in with My Favourite Martian next.

I was thinking more Baby Geniuses. But that's another good shout.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,538
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #140 on: Today at 04:51:39 pm
Who isn't a Christopher Lloyd fan? Shameful.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,020
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #141 on: Today at 04:52:20 pm
Will be interesting to see what the newbies pick as to get an idea on what kind of lads they are.  ;D
NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #142 on: Today at 04:52:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:18 pm
Crime/Thriller- HEAT


LOVE LOVE LOVE Michael Mann's Heat. I was hoping it would last to me as it usually goes under the radar on 'greatest film' discussions. Criminally not even in the imdb top 100 (a poll I dislike anyway).
Pacino  :-* De Niro  :-*
It's my second favourite crime film after the Godfather Part 2.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,449
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #143 on: Today at 04:54:02 pm
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,020
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #144 on: Today at 04:56:50 pm
Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on Today at 04:52:45 pm
LOVE LOVE LOVE Michael Mann's Heat. I was hoping it would last to me as it usually goes under the radar on 'greatest film' discussions. Criminally not even in the imdb top 100 (a poll I dislike anyway).
Pacino  :-* De Niro  :-*
It's my second favourite crime film after the Godfather Part 2.

Another heat man, good man.

Heat 2 novel is coming out next month. It's a prequel/sequel. Set 8 years before HEAT and immediately after the film ends.  Mann said he wants to adapt it into film next.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,020
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #145 on: Today at 04:58:40 pm
Good man Dis.  ;D
