Sorry was busy with the write-up for Fargo, and... work? I'm not a fan of changing the ruling once the draft starts. Drama is definitely not the first thing you think of when you think of Silence of the Lambs, but it's not a stretch either, and if we began arguing about what is what isn't drama or any other genre, it's a slippery slope. That's why the letterboxd genre ruling was put there, to not let subjectivity be the final judge. So Chakan's choice of genre is valid. He can change if he wishes to be more aligned with the rest, but he doesn't have to.
I love how we are arguing over the genre's and not the films themselves. Tells you we're picking absolute bangers.
Ahhh Good Will Huntings a great film, havent seen that in ages
Good Will HuntingCategory: Sci-fi, Horror
Great film. My favourite part if when the aliens abduct Matt Damon.
Las, the fact you had to check Letterboxd to see if Good Will Hunting is a Sci-Fi.
Yeah, letterboxd doesn't classify "Good Will Hunting" as sci-fi or horror, so Nicholls gonna have to change it to drama, as it's the only genre valid for it.
...sorry, I got The Martian and Good Will Hunting mixed up
Suburban Commando had Undertaker and Hulk delivering Oscar nomination worthy performances I'll have you know Betts.
Yeah, actually I regret mentioning it now. Could've been a great late round pick.
Are you Christopher Lloyds biggest fan? I swear that other nutjob movie you said t'other day had him in too. You'll be luring us in with My Favourite Martian next.
Crime/Thriller- HEAT
LOVE LOVE LOVE Michael Mann's Heat. I was hoping it would last to me as it usually goes under the radar on 'greatest film' discussions. Criminally not even in the imdb top 100 (a poll I dislike anyway). Pacino De Niro It's my second favourite crime film after the Godfather Part 2.
