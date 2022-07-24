Before we start, I wanted to quibble the animation/documentary section. Of all the ones covered, those make the least sense together. I'd suggest going with animation/family as twin genres, as that allows some classics that probably won't get in elsewhere. Not sure where that leaves documentary as a category though.
Yep, good call. I put those two together cause they were the biggest genres left and I wanted to stick to 7 films. Haz raises two good points, there's an overlap with the adventure/fantasy category and there aren't a lot of well-known 90s docs. Thinking of moving animation to the adventure/fantasy category and scrapping documentaries altogether, and replace with a wildcard pick. Is this cool with everyone?
Just thinking about this, some of the films chosen will overlap into different categories, which can be quite subjective. What the thinking on this?
Good point. To be fair to everyone, let's say that the genre you choose for your movie, must be present on its letterbox category section. For example, The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/
You have two genres to choose from, drama and crime. But you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered. Is this fair?