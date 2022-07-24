« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion  (Read 823 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,853
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:37:33 pm
I think you have to say what category you choose from when selecting.

Yeah that's fair enough but if I think a film is a particular genre and others disagree, what's the upshot?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,853
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:40:43 pm
Before we start, I wanted to quibble the animation/documentary section. Of all the ones covered, those make the least sense together. I'd suggest going with animation/family as twin genres, as that allows some classics that probably won't get in elsewhere. Not sure where that leaves documentary as a category though.

I would say there's quite an overlap between adventure/fantasy and animation as well, they could conceivably all be one. And then have documentaries on it's own, although I can't think of a 90's single documentary I've watched.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,711
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:47:16 pm
I would say there's quite an overlap between adventure/fantasy and animation as well, they could conceivably all be one. And then have documentaries on it's own, although I can't think of a 90's single documentary I've watched.

Yeah, that's possibly true. I'm a huge fantasy and adventure fan though, so selfishly I'd rather that one stay focused. I'm not sure how the voting is supposed to go, but as we're picking in categories it would seem that we'd be judging each pick against each other. Which is why putting Animation and Documentary together could be quite confusing.

Like you, I also can't think of any classic 90s documentaries. Maybe some music ones?
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,969
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:40:43 pm
Before we start, I wanted to quibble the animation/documentary section. Of all the ones covered, those make the least sense together. I'd suggest going with animation/family as twin genres, as that allows some classics that probably won't get in elsewhere. Not sure where that leaves documentary as a category though.
Yep, good call. I put those two together cause they were the biggest genres left and I wanted to stick to 7 films. Haz raises two good points, there's an overlap with the adventure/fantasy category and there aren't a lot of well-known 90s docs. Thinking of moving animation to the adventure/fantasy category and scrapping documentaries altogether, and replace with a wildcard pick. Is this cool with everyone?

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:34:49 pm
Just thinking about this, some of the films chosen will overlap into different categories, which can be quite subjective. What the thinking on this?
Good point. To be fair to everyone, let's say that the genre you choose for your movie, must be present on its letterbox category section. For example, The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/
You have two genres to choose from, drama and crime. But you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered. Is this fair?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:49:52 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,853
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:43:48 pm »
That sounds good to me mate. Sorry, didn't want to be a stickler, whatever you decide is fine with me :)

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,969
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:43:48 pm
That sounds good to me mate. Sorry, didn't want to be a stickler, whatever you decide is fine with me :)
Not at all mate, it was a really fair point that I'm glad you raised, as it saved me from a potential headache later on.  ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,711
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 09:15:07 pm
Yep, good call. I put both of them together cause they were the biggest genres left and I wanted to stick to 7 films. Haz raises two good points, there's an overlap with the adventure/fantasy category and there aren't a lot of well-known 90s docs. Thinking of moving animation to the adventure/fantasy category and scrapping documentaries altogether, and replace with a wildcard pick. Is this cool with everyone?

I am against, because IMO it will pollute both categories if you throw them together. Family is a much better fit if you want to beef that category up as it then allows (cheesy) 90s classics like Home Alone, Space Jam, Mrs Doubtfire, Hook etc to find a place, whereas they're unlikely to be picked in other stronger categories.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,969
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:55:03 pm »
So, the picking order has arrived:


List Randomizer

There were 14 items in your list. Here they are in random order:

    Tubby
    Sudden Death Draft Loser
    Betty Blue
    vivabobbygraham
    red mongoose
    Sheer Magnetism
    Hazell
    Lastrador
    Samie
    Chakan
    El Lobo
    Max
    NICHOLLS1986
    dis_1

IP: 2800:a4:2288:2a00:e8d0:4a6d:99a7:741a
Timestamp: 2022-07-24 20:43:56 UTC

We'll start tomorrow at 09:00 am UK time. I won't be around till 1 pm approximately (Uruguayan time zone), so I'll address any problems or doubts after that. Good picking.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,969
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #48 on: Today at 10:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:51:34 pm
I am against, because IMO it will pollute both categories if you throw them together. Family is a much better fit if you want to beef that category up as it then allows (cheesy) 90s classics like Home Alone, Space Jam, Mrs Doubtfire, Hook etc to find a place, whereas they're unlikely to be picked in other stronger categories.
Yep, that's fair enough. Think family is so broad of a genre that could easily overlap with the adventure/fantasy category, but it's true that it allows for some fun cheesy picks, so I'll go with that.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:17:14 pm »
There is gonna be a lot of overlap in categories. I say be generous and let drafters state what category the film they are picking is in. For example, a lot of sci-fi films also are adventure films, rom-coms are a thing and there is a fine line between thriller and horror sometimes.

Las can be the final adjudicator for really cheesy picks.
Logged

Online McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,131
  • In the town where I was born
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:18:56 pm »
As an aside, I've only just spotted this has gone up and would have been on it like vom if I'd seen it sooner.
God bless this draft and God bless all who sail in her
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 