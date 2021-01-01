Welcome to the first and (hopefully) not last of a long and fun series of movie drafts. We will start with the decade that's not necessarily the greatest in film quality, but probably the one that most of us grew up watching movies. Let's milk that 90s nostalgia!
The draft
Snake format draft.
Every movie released from 1990 to 1999 is eligible. We will use letterboxd.com
to corroborate the release years.
Every drafter will have to pick 7 fleems (hi cap) that fall into each of these categories:Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi
Cat 7. Animation/ Documentary
I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all seven of them have to be completed.
Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following regulations: - 1 Foreign language film.
- 5 different years must be represented.
- 1 blockbuster. Budget over $50m. Grossed over $150m. in the box office worldwide. Wiki
- 1 small indie film (budget under $10 m.) Wiki
- Only 1 movie per director.
- No repeated lead actors.
I recommend using letterboxd.com
to do your research. Its an incredibly comprehensive and user-friendly movie database/social media. You can search movies by filtering by decade, year, genre, rating, etc. There are some great lists too, that you can also filter by decade. Ill paste some of them at the bottom of the post.
That's all I can think of, as of now. Happy to discuss and change any of the different categories and regulations. https://letterboxd.com/films/decade/1990s/https://letterboxd.com/peterstanley/list/1001-movies-you-must-see-before-you-die/https://letterboxd.com/top10ner/list/2020-edition-top10ners-1001-greatest-movies/https://letterboxd.com/momsaysitsok/list/r-truefilm-canon-1000-films/
SIGN UP:
Lastrador
Lobo
Sheer
Hazell
Samie
Chakan
Sudden Death Draft Loser
NICHOLLS1986