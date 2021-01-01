« previous next »
90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion

90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« on: Yesterday at 08:48:28 pm »

Welcome to the first and (hopefully) not last of a long and fun series of movie drafts. We will start with the decade that's not necessarily the greatest in film quality, but probably the one that most of us grew up watching movies. Let's milk that 90s nostalgia!

The draft

Snake format draft.

Every movie released from 1990 to 1999 is eligible. We will use letterboxd.com to corroborate the release years.

Every drafter will have to pick 7 fleems (hi cap) that fall into each of these categories:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi
Cat 7. Animation/ Documentary

I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all seven of them have to be completed.

Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following regulations:

- 1 Foreign language film.
- 5 different years must be represented.
- 1 blockbuster. Budget over $50m. Grossed over $150m. in the box office worldwide. Wiki
- 1 small indie film (budget under $10 m.) Wiki
- Only 1 movie per director.
- No repeated lead actors.

I recommend using letterboxd.com to do your research. Its an incredibly comprehensive and user-friendly movie database/social media. You can search movies by filtering by decade, year, genre, rating, etc. There are some great lists too, that you can also filter by decade. Ill paste some of them at the bottom of the post.

That's all I can think of, as of now. Happy to discuss and change any of the different categories and regulations.

https://letterboxd.com/films/decade/1990s/
https://letterboxd.com/peterstanley/list/1001-movies-you-must-see-before-you-die/
https://letterboxd.com/top10ner/list/2020-edition-top10ners-1001-greatest-movies/
https://letterboxd.com/momsaysitsok/list/r-truefilm-canon-1000-films/

SIGN UP:

Lastrador
Lobo
Sheer
Hazell
Samie
Chakan
Sudden Death Draft Loser
NICHOLLS1986
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:50:09 pm »
go on then.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:53:54 pm »
Post the link to the film thread mate.  :wave
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:54:01 pm »
ok sounds good
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:57:17 pm »
yea
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:36:27 am »
 8) Im in!
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:41:27 am »
Let's do it. What constitutes a lead actor: first three names? Name on the poster?
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:41:27 am
Let's do it. What constitutes a lead actor: first three names? Name on the poster?
Yeah I would go with that. Basically everyone whos crucial to the narrative, either the story revolves around them (Bruce Willis in Die Hard), or they are such big part of it that you cant imagine the movie without him/her (John Travolta in Pulp Fiction). Whats not a lead would be someone like Harvey Keitel in Pulp fiction. Memorable character but not crucial to the story involved.

Still missing a few people to begin I would say. Unfortunately, my venture into the film thread hasnt brought any new blood to these parts. That thread is basically Trada and Andy recounting what terrible movie they have seen lately.

I say if we can get around 14 people involved we should start.

Btw Im thinking about a special round, where people can be nasty little devils to each other. I know you and Betty will love it.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:24:07 pm »
Buck Pete who does none footie drafts is going on holidays, so he's out.  I've sent for my mate the Mongoose as well.  :wave
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:24:07 pm
Buck Pete who does none footie drafts is going on holidays, so he's out.  I've sent for my mate the Mongoose as well.  :wave
Good boy Samuel. I've PM'ed the mongoose too. Let's see if we can get that little rascal involved, and some others.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:24:07 pm
Buck Pete who does none footie drafts is going on holidays, so he's out.

The selfish fucker. He should know that RAWK drafts are far more important.
