With one race left Gerry has a 16 point lead on 282 from BoRed on 266. Next are Red Star 261, Beneath 259, Barneylfc 257, duvva 256
Barney is the only one with a slight chance of winning from here. If Fantasy Believer wins at 16/1 or higher that would be 30 points enough to take Barney into the lead as long as Bolthole doesnt place 2nd or 3rd.
Ajero looks like going off Fav so will gain no bonus points which means BoRed is 1 point shy of being able to catch Gerry
Gerry Attrick - Bolthole
BoRed - Ajero
Red Star - Bolthole
Beneath - Forest Falcon
Barneylfc - Fantasy Believer
duvva - Fantasy Believer