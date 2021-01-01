« previous next »
Buck Pete

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 06:48:13 am
1:05 Classic
1:40 Stone of Destiny
2:10 Hms President
2:40 Sea la Rosa NAP
3:20 Regional
3:55 Galiac
4:20 Bolthole




duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 06:55:48 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:48:13 am
1:05 Classic
1:40 Stone of Destiny
2:10 Hms President
2:40 Sea la Rosa NAP
3:20 Regional
3:55 Galiac
4:20 Bolthole






Just got in or just got up? :)
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 08:30:27 am
1:05 The Foxes
1:40 Lethal Levi
2:10 Cemhaan (NAP)
2:45 Viola
3:20 Inverpark
3:55 Spirit of Nguru
4:30 Kitsune Power
duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 08:50:51 am
Dont forget first race is earlier today at 1:05
RobbieRedman

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 09:09:34 am
1:05 Classic (NAP)
1:40 Lethal Levi
2:10 Cemhan
2:45 Sea La Rosa
3:20 Batwan
3:55 Wodeton
4:30 Mark of Respect
Barneylfc∗

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 09:40:41 am
13.05 Classic (NAP)
13.40 Lethal Levi
14.10 Soapy Stevens
14.45 Emily Dickinson
15.20 Inver Park
15.55 Koy Koy
16.30 Fantasy Believer
duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 09:42:08 am
1:05 Classic (NAP)
1:40 Abate
2:10 Red Flyer
2:45 Emily Dickinson
3:20 Inver Park
3:55 Positive Impact
4:30 Fantasy Believer

LFCStephen

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 09:50:16 am
1:05 The foxes
1:40 Dream composer
2:10 Cemhaam (NAP)
2:45 Emily Dickinson
3:20 Mr Wagu
3:55 Positive Impact
4:30 Sweet reward
Red Star

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 09:50:26 am
Day 5:-

1.05 Classic
1.40 Lethal Levi (nap)
2.10 Cemhaan
2.45 Sea La Rosa
3.20 Regional
3.55 Spirit Of Nguru
4.30 Bolthole
Gerry Attrick

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 09:50:55 am
1.05 Classic (NAP)
1.40 Lethal Levi
2.10 Bague D'Or
2.45 Emily Dickinson
3.20 Chil Chil
3.55 Koy Koy
4.30 Bolthole
ollyfrom.tv

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 10:52:29 am
Day 5

1.05 - Loyal Touch
1.40 - Many A Star
2.10 - Trawlerman
2.45 - Forbearance
3.20 - Chil Chil
3.55  Koy Koy (NAP)
4.30 - Bolthole
Barneylfc∗

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 10:56:10 am
Xabisfeet

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 11:01:31 am
1.05: Classic
1.40: Dark Shot (NAP)
2.10: Valley Forge
2.45: Emily Dickinson
3.20: Able Kane
3.55: Galiac
4.30: Sweet Reward
Mag Hull

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 11:32:22 am

The last hurrah!

1.05pm Classic
1.40pm Lethal Levi NAP
2.10pm Cemhaan
2.45pm Viola
3.20pm Summerghand
3.55pm Koy Koy
4.30pm Ajero

RP Pros

1.05pm Classic
1.40pm Lethal Levi
2.10pm Boss Power
2.45pm Viola
3.20pm Chil Chil NAP
3.55pm Positive Impact
4.30pm Sweet Reward
chromed

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 12:16:48 pm
1.05 Classic
1.40 Lethal Levi (NAP)
2.10 Soapy Stevens
2.45 Sea la Rosa
3.20 Summerghand
3.55 Koy Koy
4.30 Kitsune Power
Youngest Son Of Skittle

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 12:24:06 pm
1.05 Loyal Touch
1.40 Dream Composer
2.10 Soapy Stevens
2.45 Sea La Rosa
3.20 Inver Park
3.55 Positive Impact (NAP)
4.30 Mark Of Respect
Beneath

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 12:56:07 pm
1.05 Classic
1.40 The Lamplighter
2.10 Bague D'Or
2.45 Sea La Rosa  NAP
3.20 Above
3.55 Galiac
4.30 Forest Falcon
Gerry Attrick

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 01:08:10 pm
Pat Dobbs is a fucking moron. He should never see that horse again.
duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 01:09:43 pm
1:05 Goodwood

1. The Foxes 5/1  15
2. Classic 4/5f . 10
3. Loyal Touch 4/1 .. 7

9 ran

A lot of naps have gone down there
duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 02:31:25 pm
1:40 Goodwood

1. Many A Star 8/1 .. 15 + 5 = 20
2. The Lamplighter 16/1  10 + 5 = 15
3. Dark Shot 50/1 .. 7 + 10 = 17

12 ran
duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 02:33:45 pm
2:10 Goodwood

1. Trawlerman 6/1 . 15
2. Bague Dor 4/1cf . 10
3. Euchan Glen 20/1 .. 7 + 5 = 12

13 ran
Gerry Attrick

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 02:50:13 pm
Jockeys are some of the thickest individuals you'll see. What was Ryan Moore doing sitting that far off the pace? By all means leave Urban Artist alone but giving Sea La Rosa that much rope? Braindead.
duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 02:51:02 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 02:50:13 pm
Jockeys are some of the thickest individuals you'll see. What was Ryan Moore doing sitting that far off the pace? By all means leave Urban Artist alone but giving Sea La Rosa that much rope? Braindead.
Tom Marquand on the other hand didnt panic
duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 02:52:46 pm
2:45 Goodwood

1. Sea La Rosa 9/4 .. 15
2. Urban Artist 18/1  10+5 =15

7 ran
Gerry Attrick

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 03:02:15 pm
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 02:51:02 pm
Tom Marquand on the other hand didnt panic

It's what I was saying yesterday about Buick not getting them beat. When do you ever see him not have his horse in a prime position? Rarely ever happens. Moore usually serves up at least one stinker a week.
duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 03:14:24 pm
With 3 races to go Gerry has managed to extend his lead to 25 points. Beneath has picked up 65 points to make a late run for the title

Gerry Attrick 282
Barneylfc      257
duvva          256
Red Star      254
Beneath      252
BoRed         252
duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 03:34:59 pm
3.20 Goodwood

1. Commanche Falls 25/1 .. 15+15 = 30
2. Tabdeed 12/1 .. 10
3. Regional 13/2 . 7
4. Good Eye 150/1 .. 4 + 10 =14

28 ran

Not many scorers there
Red star takes 2nd on 261 and BoRed 3rd on 259
duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 04:05:36 pm
3.55 Goodwood

1. Im A Gambler 18/1 .. 15 + 15 = 30
2. Gisburn 33/1 . 10 + 10 = 20
3. Galiac 5/1  7

9 ran
duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 04:20:42 pm
With one race left Gerry has a 16 point lead on 282 from BoRed on 266. Next are Red Star 261, Beneath 259, Barneylfc 257, duvva 256

Barney is the only one with a slight chance of winning from here. If Fantasy Believer wins at 16/1 or higher that would be 30 points enough to take Barney into the lead as long as Bolthole doesnt place 2nd or 3rd.
Ajero looks like going off Fav so will gain no bonus points which means BoRed is 1 point shy of being able to catch Gerry

Gerry Attrick - Bolthole
BoRed - Ajero
Red Star - Bolthole
Beneath - Forest Falcon
Barneylfc - Fantasy Believer
duvva - Fantasy Believer
duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 04:40:18 pm
Ill post the scores later but Congratulations to Gerry adding the Goodwood trophy to his Cheltenham one
BoRed

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 04:40:18 pm
At least I didn't lose by a single point. ;D

Well done Gerry!
Barneylfc∗

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 04:44:21 pm
Well in Gerry.

Shame I couldn't last the pace. Last 2 days were shit  :D

Nice one for running Duvva. Will be back next year  :wave
Beneath

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 07:52:20 pm
Nicely done, Gerry, and thank you Duvva for running a cool comp.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Today at 06:03:50 am
Thanks folks. Nice to win this one after finishing 3rd last year. All credit must go to Duvva though. Top work, mate.
aedge659

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30
« Reply #194 on: Today at 08:15:26 am »
Well in Gerry, great tipping mate. Well deserved and great work from Duv.

I'm off to Chester today so hopefully my picks improve.
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
« Reply #195 on: Today at 09:03:40 am »
Top work Gerry. Well done
Offline PeterJM

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
« Reply #196 on: Today at 09:28:51 am »
Well done Gerry and cheers Duvva for running the show 👍
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
« Reply #197 on: Today at 01:40:19 pm »
Well played Gerry. Thanks Duvva
Online oldfordie

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
« Reply #198 on: Today at 03:40:35 pm »
Well done Gerry  :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin
Thanks for running comp Duvva.
Online duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
« Reply #199 on: Today at 06:34:52 pm »
4:30 Goodwood

1. Ajero 7/2f .. 15
2. Kitsune Power 15/2 .. 10
3. Bolthole 6/1 . 7
4. Dutch Decoy 16/1  4 + 5 = 9

16 ran (handicap 4 places)
