With one race left Gerry has a 16 point lead on 282 from BoRed on 266. Next are Red Star 261, Beneath 259, Barneylfc 257, duvva 256



Barney is the only one with a slight chance of winning from here. If Fantasy Believer wins at 16/1 or higher that would be 30 points enough to take Barney into the lead as long as Bolthole doesn’t place 2nd or 3rd.

Ajero looks like going off Fav so will gain no bonus points which means BoRed is 1 point shy of being able to catch Gerry



Gerry Attrick - Bolthole

BoRed - Ajero

Red Star - Bolthole

Beneath - Forest Falcon

Barneylfc - Fantasy Believer

duvva - Fantasy Believer