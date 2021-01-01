With one race left Gerry has a 16 point lead on 282 from BoRed on 266. Next are Red Star 261, Beneath 259, Barneylfc 257, duvva 256



Barney is the only one with a slight chance of winning from here. If Fantasy Believer wins at 16/1 or higher that would be 30 points enough to take Barney into the lead as long as Bolthole doesnt place 2nd or 3rd.

Ajero looks like going off Fav so will gain no bonus points which means BoRed is 1 point shy of being able to catch Gerry



Gerry Attrick - Bolthole

BoRed - Ajero

Red Star - Bolthole

Beneath - Forest Falcon

Barneylfc - Fantasy Believer

duvva - Fantasy Believer