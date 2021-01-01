DAY TWO SCORES
oldfordie 110
Gerry Attrick 77
Mag Hull 77
PeterJM 77
YSoS 75
chromed 74
aedge659 70
Barneylfc 70
Beneath 66
Red Star 62
Xabisfeet 58
BoRed 55
duvva 55
naYoRHa2b 54
LFCStephen 51
Buck Pete 45
Luke 17 40
ollyfrom.tv 40
RobbieRedmen 40
Racing Post 22
liversaint 0 (no selections)
Fantastic effort from oldfordie 5 winners and 2 seconds to win day two in a canter. A lot of decent scoring today
Got the Placepot up but never bother with the Jackpot so happy enough with 1 horse I didn't back coming 2nd.
waiting on The Platinum Queen, thought she had gone far too fast and expecting her to fold up inside final furlong.accelerated. WOW, Very special
My selections for Thursday.
1.50pm Warren Point
2.25pm Deauville Legend
3.00pm New London
3.35pm Dreamloper
4.10pm Miss Jungle Cat
4.45pm Swayze
5.20pm Luckin Brew NAP