DAY TWO SCORES



oldfordie 110

Gerry Attrick 77

Mag Hull 77

PeterJM 77

YSoS 75

chromed 74

aedge659 70

Barneylfc 70

Beneath 66

Red Star 62

Xabisfeet 58

BoRed 55

duvva 55

naYoRHa2b 54

LFCStephen 51

Buck Pete 45

Luke 17 40

ollyfrom.tv 40

RobbieRedmen 40

Racing Post 22

liversaint 0 (no selections)



Fantastic effort from oldfordie 5 winners and 2 seconds to win day two in a canter. A lot of decent scoring today



Got the Placepot up but never bother with the Jackpot so happy enough with 1 horse I didn't back coming 2nd.waiting on The Platinum Queen, thought she had gone far too fast and expecting her to fold up inside final furlong.accelerated. WOW, Very specialMy selections for Thursday.1.50pm Warren Point2.25pm Deauville Legend3.00pm New London3.35pm Dreamloper4.10pm Miss Jungle Cat4.45pm Swayze5.20pm Luckin Brew NAP