The government has announced how all households in England, Scotland and Wales will receive £400 to help with rising fuel bills this autumn.The money, part of the Energy Bill Support Scheme, will be paid in six instalments.Households will see a discount of £66 applied to their energy bills in October and November, and £67 a month from December to March 2023.But how the money is received will depend on how you pay your bill.Customers paying by direct debit, either monthly or quarterly, will see an automatic deduction off those bills.Those with "smart" pre-payment devices will see an automatic monthly top-up added to their account, meaning they will have to add less credit to their meter for the total energy they use.But those with older "non-smart" pre-payment devices will not get this money automatically.Instead, they will receive an energy bill discount voucher in the first week of each month, via text, email or in the post. Customers will have to redeem these in person at their usual top-up point, such as a local Post Office.