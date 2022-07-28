« previous next »
For those without a Costco

Gulf 24 hour on Garston Way
Unleaded £1.69.9
Diesel £1.79.9
Nestle have increased prices again. Thats nestle who made £4.5bn profit last year, concerned about their slim margins.
'Insult to millions: Shell and Centrica profits cause outrage as energy bills soar'

News of billion-pound profits comes after UK households warned average annual bill could hit £3,850 by 2023

www.theguardian.com/business/2022/jul/28/an-insult-soaring-profits-at-shell-and-centrica-cause-outrage
And apparently Centrica has requested that government step in to help consumers.  Unbelievable really.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-62338543

The government has announced how all households in England, Scotland and Wales will receive £400 to help with rising fuel bills this autumn.

The money, part of the Energy Bill Support Scheme, will be paid in six instalments.

Households will see a discount of £66 applied to their energy bills in October and November, and £67 a month from December to March 2023.

But how the money is received will depend on how you pay your bill.

Customers paying by direct debit, either monthly or quarterly, will see an automatic deduction off those bills.

Those with "smart" pre-payment devices will see an automatic monthly top-up added to their account, meaning they will have to add less credit to their meter for the total energy they use.

But those with older "non-smart" pre-payment devices will not get this money automatically.

Instead, they will receive an energy bill discount voucher in the first week of each month, via text, email or in the post. Customers will have to redeem these in person at their usual top-up point, such as a local Post Office.
I guess they are hoping that despite thousands of pounds on energy costs and probably hundreds added on fuel for everyone, a tiny bit of "free" money will shut everyone up.
The situation isn't amazing at the moment but this is still a good thing.

Thanks for sharing
BP profits triple to £7bn as oil prices surge because of Ukraine war

Labour says government is totally wrong to give tax breaks to oil companies amid cost of living crisis

Quote
BP will hand billions of pounds to shareholders after tripling its profits to nearly £7bn in the second quarter of the year amid high oil prices during Russias invasion of Ukraine, even as families struggle in a cost of living crisis.

The FTSE 100 oil company on Tuesday said its preferred measure of profit, which it describes as its underlying replacement cost profit, rose to $8.5bn (£6.9bn) between April and June. That is up from $6.2bn in the first three months of the year, and three times BPs underlying profits of $2.8bn in the second quarter of 2021.

BPs first-quarter profit was already its highest for more than a decade. Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said the eye-watering profits showed that the government was totally wrong to have given significant tax breaks to oil companies.

BP also said it would hand investors $3.5bn through a share buyback, while it increased its total dividend payout by 10% to about $1.1bn.

Oil companies in the UK and beyond have enjoyed booming earnings in recent months on the back of rising energy prices as households around the world have struggled with soaring bills. As Russias invasion grinds on, analysts have predicted the UK annual energy bills could jump to £3,850 in the winter, three times what they were paying at the start of 2022.

Shell last week reported record quarterly profits of nearly £10bn between April and June, while the British Gas owner, Centrica, made operating profits of £1.3bn, most of which came from its oil and gas drilling division. Shell and Frances Total last week said they would also give shareholders billions of dollars in share buybacks and dividends.

BP said its huge profits were caused by higher refining margins and continuing exceptional oil trading performance.

The company was forced to write down the value of its investments in Russia by $24bn in the first quarter, but higher oil prices have made up for much of the lost ground. The strong cashflows have allowed it to cut its debt pile, in a further boost to investors.

Energy bills have been an important contributor to inflation, which has risen to a 40-year high of 9.4% in the UK. Several forecasters believe inflation will move above 10% in the coming months.

The UK government belatedly responded to political pressure amid soaring energy prices with a windfall tax on oil companies extraordinary profits. However, the 25% tax, known as the energy profits levy, did not come into force until 14 July, meaning that it does not apply to profits made by BP or other oil companies during the second quarter.

Reeves criticised the government for at the same time giving the oil companies 80% tax breaks for new investments that reduce their tax bill. She said Labour would use extra cash from abolishing the tax breaks for a green energy sprint instead, as well as for more home insulation to cut energy use.

People are worried sick about energy prices rising again in the autumn, but yet again we see eye-watering profits for oil and gas producers, she said.

Labour argued for months for a windfall tax on these companies to help bring bills down, but when the Tories finally U-turned they decided to hand billions of pounds back to producers in tax breaks. That is totally wrong.

BP reports its own replacement cost profit measure to indicate its profitability before taking into account swings in the value of the oil it has in storage.


https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/aug/02/bp-profits-oil-prices-ukraine-war-energy-prices-cost-of-living-crisis
