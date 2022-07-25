Huge profits reported again this morning across the energy industry at both Shell and Centrica. All of it going to the people who matter to the companies and the government- the shareholders.



All the talk of investing in future energy production and pretty much all the surplus cash goes on share buybacks that are entirely used to boost management incentive plan payouts. An absolute joke- there should be a windfall tax throughout every level of the production chain that is making excess profits.



A small example from the Guardian- "Shells refining profit margins almost tripled in the last quarter, to $28 per barrel of oil. Thats up from a refining margin of $10 per barrel in the first three months of this year." That is one of the reasons fuel prices are so high for motorists