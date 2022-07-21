There were reports that the cost per litre could drop by about 10p next week due to oil prices dropping.



For some, electric will be the way forward, although the price of electric outside of the home is rising quite markedly also - 6 months ago 30p per kWh was quite normal, it is now closer to 50p per kwh - this is still competitive but the gap is closing.



The difference maker is what you can pay at home - there are more and more domestic EV tariffs, i am currently paying 5p / kwh 11pm - 6.30pm with Octopus, this tariff is locked in till Feb 23 (peak 24p) but after that, the tariff will rise to 7.5p off peak and 40p peak, that is going on todays quotes, but post Oct and Jan when the price hikes come in, who knows.



Through my work i get 5p per mile for commuting - this doesn't come close to covering the actual cost and the way this is calculated doesn't seem to keep up with the raise in the price of electric.