« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man Utd away selling details  (Read 1254 times)

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,670
  • Internet terrorist
Man Utd away selling details
« on: July 20, 2022, 01:34:40 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following information on away ticket sales for the Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday August 22 (8pm BST kick-off).

Allocation: 3043
Disabled allocation: 28 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.
Prices

Adult: £30
Over 65 (65+): £15
Young Adult (18-21): £22.50
Juniors (16-17): £15
Juniors (Under 16): £10

Price notes

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Tickets sales notes

Supporters are advised that Area S229 is a safe standing area, we advise that only supporters who wish to remain standing throughout the game purchase their tickets in this area. Juniors under the age of 14 will not be permitted.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale: 11 or more games - from 8.15am BST Monday August 1 until 10.45am Wednesday August 3.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 10 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Wednesday August 3.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 9 or more games - from 1pm until 2.45pm Wednesday August 3.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: 8 or more games - from 3pm Wednesday August 3.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to FORWARD to other supporters.

Ticket credits

Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,163
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Man Utd away selling details
« Reply #1 on: July 20, 2022, 07:22:09 pm »
Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

Fulham says just 2018-19 ?
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd away selling details
« Reply #2 on: July 20, 2022, 08:01:50 pm »
Quote from: ant on July 20, 2022, 07:22:09 pm
Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

Fulham says just 2018-19 ?
Was the same last season becasie of 19/20 being cut short there wasnt enough aways
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,303
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Man Utd away selling details
« Reply #3 on: July 20, 2022, 09:46:50 pm »
I wondered what S229 was at first, then realised it's the bit I have never been in :)

Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,303
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Man Utd away selling details
« Reply #4 on: August 1, 2022, 08:29:53 am »
I only have one ticket but it says I have exceeded the maximum and won't let me check out :no
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
Re: Man Utd away selling details
« Reply #5 on: August 1, 2022, 04:09:32 pm »
Can definitely tell credits are back

Only that shite block left - didnt this drop mega low last season?
Logged

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Man Utd away selling details
« Reply #6 on: August 1, 2022, 05:50:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on August  1, 2022, 04:09:32 pm
Can definitely tell credits are back

Only that shite block left - didnt this drop mega low last season?
Just checked it dropped to 4 last season the fan update hasn't really impacted the away credits
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,163
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Man Utd away selling details
« Reply #7 on: August 2, 2022, 08:50:30 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on July 20, 2022, 08:01:50 pm
Was the same last season becasie of 19/20 being cut short there wasnt enough aways
sound - ynwa
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline Kite

  • The answer my friend, is blowing in the....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
Re: Man Utd away selling details
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:57:42 pm »
How do lads.  Returning from Australia.  First time back in six years.  If anyone knows of a way to get an away ticket to this please can you PM me.
Logged
Who says fatties can't play football.......

Online stevienash

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,538
  • 'White liquid in a bottle has to be milk.'"
Re: Man Utd away selling details
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:30:24 am »
Quote from: Kite on Yesterday at 09:57:42 pm
How do lads.  Returning from Australia.  First time back in six years.  If anyone knows of a way to get an away ticket to this please can you PM me.

Just pick up a home ticket as they will all be outside 😂
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 