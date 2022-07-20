Liverpool FC has released the following information on away ticket sales for the Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday August 22 (8pm BST kick-off).



Allocation: 3043

Disabled allocation: 28 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices



Adult: £30

Over 65 (65+): £15

Young Adult (18-21): £22.50

Juniors (16-17): £15

Juniors (Under 16): £10



Price notes



Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.



Tickets sales notes



Supporters are advised that Area S229 is a safe standing area, we advise that only supporters who wish to remain standing throughout the game purchase their tickets in this area. Juniors under the age of 14 will not be permitted.



Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.



First sale: 11 or more games - from 8.15am BST Monday August 1 until 10.45am Wednesday August 3.



First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.



Second sale: 10 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Wednesday August 3.



Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Third sale: 9 or more games - from 1pm until 2.45pm Wednesday August 3.



Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Fourth sale: 8 or more games - from 3pm Wednesday August 3.



Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Hospitality Members



Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.



General notes



Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to FORWARD to other supporters.



Ticket credits



Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.