Poll

Who wins?

Betty Blue VS
Tubby
surfer VS
Robbieredman
Hazell VS
XabiArt
red1977 VS
Samie

Voting closes: July 18, 2022, 10:37:16 am

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Round 1(2)  (Read 71 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,116
  • Bam!
Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Round 1(2)
« on: Today at 10:37:16 am »
Voting to be done with players current ability (not just form, try take the last year or 2 into consideration)

--------------------------------------------------

Betty Blue



VS

Tubby



--------------------------------------------------

surfer - see below for a little write up on the team



VS

Robbieredman



--------------------------------------------------

Hazell



vs

XabiArt



--------------------------------------------------

red1977


VS

Samie



Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,116
  • Bam!
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Round 1(2)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:38:09 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 10:09:53 am


Since it's on current ability, the detail and stats for the 21/22 season are provided. Appearances, height (for set piece assessments) goals, assists are for club competitions only: league, domestic cup and european competition if any.



Gone for a physically powerful side, only 2 players under 6 foot, the shortest in Cuadrado (179cm) close to a 6 footer anyway. The players play in their best, most common positions for last season, loaded the midfield with potentially six players in there, Cuadrado and Alex Sandro providing the width as wing backs and making it a back 5 in defence. Schar, as he does for Newcastle, and with more freedom here with three centre backs, pushes forward with the ball. Pellegrini (roma captain) and Llorente have the characteristics to contribute in both phases of the game.

Can use this as the write-up as well, cheers.

edit: stats, detail from transfermarkt and soccerway
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,342
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Round 1(2)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:38:46 pm »
Surprised Betty is taking an early beating here, looks stronger in every position
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,697
  • JFT96
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Round 1(2)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:49:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:38:46 pm
Surprised Betty is taking an early beating here, looks stronger in every position

Always happens immediately after winning a draft. Tubby has a good team though and it's a shame so many big hitters have met each other in round 1. Good luck, Tubs.

I wish people paid more attention to keepers though. It would be nice if picking someone made up had some effect on voting.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 