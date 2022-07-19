« previous next »
World Athletics Championships 2022

Offline Hazell

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #40 on: July 19, 2022, 08:35:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 17, 2022, 08:38:28 am
A couple of nations switched up the order of the mixed relay in the Olympics and if just completely fucked things up for them.

Yeah, though it is a new event so teams may evolve and find that another combination works better. I hope so anyway.

Quote from: Ziltoid on July 18, 2022, 11:38:43 am
Quite enjoying the champs this year.  I record the evening session then get up early doors and can usually skip through & watch highlights within the hour before watching any news or opening social media. 

Me too, I try and avoid what happens in the evening session and then try and watch it in real time. Enjoying it as well, Women's 100m and men's high jump have been the highlights so far.

Quote from: Ziltoid on July 18, 2022, 11:38:43 am
Obviously got vested interest in the Men's 800m my lad's mate Max Burgin running (know his dad pretty well back when he was running 1:47/48 - he's about 3 years older than me).  Just hope he can handle the 2 heats before the final.  Weird that about a month ago he was playing poker with my 3 lads in our dining room!

ha ha nice! Will look out for him.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TheShanklyGates

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #41 on: July 20, 2022, 03:35:49 am »
Gold for Jake Wightman in the 1500m! He just ran away from the Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen! Mad, didn't see that coming at all.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online spen71

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #42 on: July 20, 2022, 06:55:55 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July 20, 2022, 03:35:49 am
Gold for Jake Wightman in the 1500m! He just ran away from the Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen! Mad, didn't see that coming at all.

Nor me.   I thought he might get a silver, he ran brilliantly and never looked like being passed
Offline Ziltoid

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #43 on: July 20, 2022, 08:40:43 am »
He's looked good in the rounds, and tactically he's probably the best out there. Always thought it'd be him or Ingebrigsen and going ahead with 200m to go i think affected Ingebrigsen as he's used to dictating from the front.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #44 on: July 20, 2022, 08:57:20 am »
Brilliant! Slightly annoyed that I heard in the news when I put the radio on rather than watching as live but still great to watch. When was the last time three Europeans won the medals in the 1,500m?

Also, did Warholm forget his magic shoes?
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #45 on: July 20, 2022, 09:00:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 20, 2022, 08:57:20 am
Also, did Warholm forget his magic shoes?

Carrying a hamstring injury isn't he?
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #46 on: July 20, 2022, 09:03:20 am »
Inegbritsen was a bit salty after too, which should make it much sweeter for Wightman.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #47 on: July 20, 2022, 09:04:22 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 20, 2022, 09:00:10 am
Carrying a hamstring injury isn't he?

Just watched the race, and it mentioned his form/fitness had been a bit of a concern before hand. Shame for him although a brilliant run from the Brazilian.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #48 on: July 20, 2022, 09:06:53 am »
Funny how having once been so good at middle distance events, then going through a pretty barren spell with the exception of Kelly Holmes weve suddenly got loads of medal possibilities across the men and women. How does that happen? Loads of good planning and coaching behind the scenes? Just a good crop pushing each other on? Although Wightman is 28 so been around a while.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #49 on: July 20, 2022, 09:30:40 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 20, 2022, 09:06:53 am
Funny how having once been so good at middle distance events, then going through a pretty barren spell with the exception of Kelly Holmes weve suddenly got loads of medal possibilities across the men and women. How does that happen? Loads of good planning and coaching behind the scenes? Just a good crop pushing each other on? Although Wightman is 28 so been around a while.
Big improvement to make at 28
YNWA

Offline Ziltoid

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #50 on: July 20, 2022, 09:41:23 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on July 20, 2022, 09:30:40 am
Big improvement to make at 28

Not really he's always been in finals in recent years and was European Junior Champion
Offline Elzar

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #51 on: July 20, 2022, 09:42:44 am »
Why do they do 1500m rather than 1600m?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #52 on: July 20, 2022, 09:44:19 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on July 20, 2022, 09:30:40 am
Big improvement to make at 28

Haha here we go. :D

Its not like hes smashed a world record out of nowhere. Wasnt a particularly fast race I dont think and hes been around and in the mix for a while.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #53 on: July 20, 2022, 09:59:56 am »
Quote from: Elzar on July 20, 2022, 09:42:44 am
Why do they do 1500m rather than 1600m?

It's the metric mile isn't it?
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Hazell

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #54 on: July 20, 2022, 08:23:38 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July 20, 2022, 03:35:49 am
Gold for Jake Wightman in the 1500m! He just ran away from the Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen! Mad, didn't see that coming at all.

Watched this as live and it was a pretty great race, loved Steve Cram getting all excited when he realised Wightman was going to win it. Britain doing quite well in the middle distances right now with Wightman, Muir and Hodgkinson all winning medals at major championships.

The 400m hurdles was great as well, Dos Santos deservedly got the gold in that one.

And the women's 200m semi's was high quality, no surprise given how strong that field is right now. That final should be brilliant.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Hazell

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #55 on: July 20, 2022, 08:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 20, 2022, 09:03:20 am
Inegbritsen was a bit salty after too, which should make it much sweeter for Wightman.

Yeah ;D Something about Ingebrigtsen rubs me up the wrong way.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #56 on: July 20, 2022, 08:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July 20, 2022, 08:24:44 pm
Yeah ;D Something about Ingebrigtsen rubs me up the wrong way.

What did he say?
Offline Hazell

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #57 on: July 20, 2022, 08:41:12 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #58 on: July 20, 2022, 08:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July 20, 2022, 08:41:12 pm
Don't know, I just like that he's bitter.

Thanks.
Offline duvva

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #59 on: July 20, 2022, 09:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July 20, 2022, 08:23:38 pm
Watched this as live and it was a pretty great race, loved Steve Cram getting all excited when he realised Wightman was going to win it. Britain doing quite well in the middle distances right now with Wightman, Muir and Hodgkinson all winning medals at major championships.

The 400m hurdles was great as well, Dos Santos deservedly got the gold in that one.

And the women's 200m semi's was high quality, no surprise given how strong that field is right now. That final should be brilliant.
I havent heard it but apparently Wightmans dad was the stadium commentator, imagine it was pretty emotional calling his boy home in front
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Hazell

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #60 on: July 20, 2022, 09:10:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva on July 20, 2022, 09:04:32 pm
I havent heard it but apparently Wightmans dad was the stadium commentator, imagine it was pretty emotional calling his boy home in front

Yeah he was. I haven't heard the commentary but yeah, must have been a special moment.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Ziltoid

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #61 on: July 21, 2022, 01:09:01 am »
Gutted, Max has had to pull out due to calf injury
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #62 on: July 21, 2022, 07:28:32 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 21, 2022, 01:09:01 am
Gutted, Max has had to pull out due to calf injury

Yeah, just read that. Shame.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #63 on: July 21, 2022, 07:29:08 am »
Surprised to read that Semenya has balls.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #64 on: July 21, 2022, 07:58:58 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 21, 2022, 01:09:01 am
Gutted, Max has had to pull out due to calf injury

Thats a shame. Were you saying he hasnt been at a Championships for a long time?
Offline Ziltoid

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #65 on: July 21, 2022, 10:26:48 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 21, 2022, 07:58:58 am
Thats a shame. Were you saying he hasnt been at a Championships for a long time?

He's pretty injury prone and missed the whole of last season.  He's run very sparingly this season and concentrated on strength work back in winters/spring.  His WL time was only his 2nd race this season.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #66 on: July 21, 2022, 11:37:06 am »
Quote from: Hazell on July 20, 2022, 08:23:38 pm
Watched this as live and it was a pretty great race, loved Steve Cram getting all excited when he realised Wightman was going to win it. Britain doing quite well in the middle distances right now with Wightman, Muir and Hodgkinson all winning medals at major championships.

The 400m hurdles was great as well, Dos Santos deservedly got the gold in that one.

And the women's 200m semi's was high quality, no surprise given how strong that field is right now. That final should be brilliant.
Annoyingly Burgin had to pull out of the 800m as he had the quickest time of the year.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 12:46:32 pm »
Noah Lyles ran a 19.31s 200m. :o Faster than Michael Johnson's old world record and only behind Bolt and Blake on the all time list.

Well done to Dina Asher-Smtih as well on picking up a bronze behind the two Jamaicans.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Crosby Nick

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 12:50:51 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 12:46:32 pm
Noah Lyles ran a 19.31s 200m. :o Faster than Michael Johnson's old world record and only behind Bolt and Blake on the all time list.

Well done to Dina Asher-Smtih as well on picking up a bronze behind the two Jamaicans.

Behind 2 of the 3 Jamaicans! I excellent run from her just to get a medal. I read that the Silver Medal time from when she won it in 2019 wouldnt have been fast enough to make the final this time round, showing how high the standard was. Where were all the Jamaicans in 2019?!).
Offline Linudden

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 03:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on July 16, 2022, 08:41:17 pm
Seems to have gone under the radar this year, usually gets more attention.

Eilish McColgan currently going in the 10,000m Final.

I think it being in Pacific Time always makes it more difficult for the event to get attention in Europe. Likewise, I don't know whether the 2028 Olympics will be a success in Europe for the same reason. It's much easier when it's in Asia because then the TV stations can do re-runs at night and most people are awake while the finals are going on anyway.
Linudden.

Offline Ray K

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #70 on: Today at 02:45:28 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 21, 2022, 01:09:01 am
Gutted, Max has had to pull out due to calf injury
Steve Cram just said on the commentary that Max's calf injury was actually Deep Vein Thrombosis, as a result of the flight over. He'll have to wait over there a while as it's very dangerous to fly back with it.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online TheShanklyGates

Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #71 on: Today at 03:55:08 am »
Sydney McLaughlin just took nearly a second off her own world record in the 400m hurdles :o

That's the 4th time she's broken the world record in the last year, incredible.

Her time was faster than 2 of the finalists ran in the flat 400m race!
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
