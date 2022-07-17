A couple of nations switched up the order of the mixed relay in the Olympics and if just completely fucked things up for them.
Quite enjoying the champs this year. I record the evening session then get up early doors and can usually skip through & watch highlights within the hour before watching any news or opening social media.
Obviously got vested interest in the Men's 800m my lad's mate Max Burgin running (know his dad pretty well back when he was running 1:47/48 - he's about 3 years older than me). Just hope he can handle the 2 heats before the final. Weird that about a month ago he was playing poker with my 3 lads in our dining room!
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Gold for Jake Wightman in the 1500m! He just ran away from the Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen! Mad, didn't see that coming at all.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Also, did Warholm forget his magic shoes?
Carrying a hamstring injury isn't he?
Funny how having once been so good at middle distance events, then going through a pretty barren spell with the exception of Kelly Holmes weve suddenly got loads of medal possibilities across the men and women. How does that happen? Loads of good planning and coaching behind the scenes? Just a good crop pushing each other on? Although Wightman is 28 so been around a while.
Big improvement to make at 28
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Why do they do 1500m rather than 1600m?
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]