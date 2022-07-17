A couple of nations switched up the order of the mixed relay in the Olympics and if just completely fucked things up for them.



Quite enjoying the champs this year. I record the evening session then get up early doors and can usually skip through & watch highlights within the hour before watching any news or opening social media.



Obviously got vested interest in the Men's 800m my lad's mate Max Burgin running (know his dad pretty well back when he was running 1:47/48 - he's about 3 years older than me). Just hope he can handle the 2 heats before the final. Weird that about a month ago he was playing poker with my 3 lads in our dining room!



Yeah, though it is a new event so teams may evolve and find that another combination works better. I hope so anyway.Me too, I try and avoid what happens in the evening session and then try and watch it in real time. Enjoying it as well, Women's 100m and men's high jump have been the highlights so far.ha ha nice! Will look out for him.