Been a good start so far, all time great Allyson Felix had her final race yesterday in the mixed 4x400m relay and won bronze. I quite like that event, though I wish they could mix it up a little instead of having a male/female/male/female order.
Looking forward to seeing Femke Bol in the 400m hurdles (don't know if she's doing the 400m flat but she nearly won the mixed relay for the Dutch yesterday) and how much better she can get, Katarina-Johnson Thompson tomorrow and Monday in the Heptathlon and the women's 100m - that's stacked with talent and the men's high jump should be good well with Barshim competing.