Seems to have gone under the radar this year, usually gets more attention.



Michael Johnson doing the punditry still for BBC right? He's P4P the best pundit the Beeb have had for 20 odd years.



Yeah, it's normally a huge event but seems to be getting very little attention. I thought that was just in the UK (which kind of makes sense as Oregon is 8 hours behind so the night session is on in the early hours) but Michael Johnson was complaining about it as well and saying Athletics in general isn't as popular as it was. I've always thought of it as one of the bigger sporting events of the year though.Yep, he's terrific, love listening to him talk about the sport in general and the technicalities of Athletics, which he explains better than anyone.