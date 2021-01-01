« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Athletics Championships 2022  (Read 147 times)

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
World Athletics Championships 2022
« on: Yesterday at 08:41:17 pm »
Seems to have gone under the radar this year, usually gets more attention.

Eilish McColgan currently going in the 10,000m Final.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,628
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 08:41:17 pm
Seems to have gone under the radar this year, usually gets more attention.

Eilish McColgan currently going in the 10,000m Final.

Yeah, doesnt always seem to be on the main BBC channels, just iPlayer and Red button which isnt great.
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:46:56 pm
Yeah, doesnt always seem to be on the main BBC channels, just iPlayer and Red button which isnt great.

It's on BBC Three at the moment, was on BBC 1 earlier I think. But all the hype is around the football at the moment.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,925
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm »
Michael Johnson doing the punditry still for BBC right? He's P4P the best pundit the Beeb have had for 20 odd years.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,683
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm
Michael Johnson doing the punditry still for BBC right? He's P4P the best pundit the Beeb have had for 20 odd years.

Hes amazing.   Knows his stuff,   Doesnt come across as a wanker
.   Could listen to him all day
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,792
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:23:24 pm »
Been a good start so far, all time great Allyson Felix had her final race yesterday in the mixed 4x400m relay and won bronze. I quite like that event, though I wish they could mix it up a little instead of having a male/female/male/female order.

Looking forward to seeing Femke Bol in the 400m hurdles (don't know if she's doing the 400m flat but she nearly won the mixed relay for the Dutch yesterday) and how much better she can get, Katarina-Johnson Thompson tomorrow and Monday in the Heptathlon and the women's 100m - that's stacked with talent and the men's high jump should be good well with Barshim competing.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,792
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 08:41:17 pm
Seems to have gone under the radar this year, usually gets more attention.

Yeah, it's normally a huge event but seems to be getting very little attention. I thought that was just in the UK (which kind of makes sense as Oregon is 8 hours behind so the night session is on in the early hours) but Michael Johnson was complaining about it as well and saying Athletics in general isn't as popular as it was. I've always thought of it as one of the bigger sporting events of the year though.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm
Michael Johnson doing the punditry still for BBC right? He's P4P the best pundit the Beeb have had for 20 odd years.

Yep, he's terrific, love listening to him talk about the sport in general and the technicalities of Athletics, which he explains better than anyone.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:38:28 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:23:24 pm
Been a good start so far, all time great Allyson Felix had her final race yesterday in the mixed 4x400m relay and won bronze. I quite like that event, though I wish they could mix it up a little instead of having a male/female/male/female order.

Looking forward to seeing Femke Bol in the 400m hurdles (don't know if she's doing the 400m flat but she nearly won the mixed relay for the Dutch yesterday) and how much better she can get, Katarina-Johnson Thompson tomorrow and Monday in the Heptathlon and the women's 100m - that's stacked with talent and the men's high jump should be good well with Barshim competing.

A couple of nations switched up the order of the mixed relay in the Olympics and if just completely fucked things up for them.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 