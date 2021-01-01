« previous next »
Tiny Desk Concerts

AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 10:43:35 am
These are boss, post your faves in here.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/up8ODGFWgFg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/up8ODGFWgFg</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ferZnZ0_rSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ferZnZ0_rSM</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QrR_gm6RqCo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QrR_gm6RqCo</a>

Red Raw

  Klopptimistic
Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 11:11:27 am
Love these.
Idles were fabulous, especially I'm Scum (from about 08:20)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wMehItNQKAA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wMehItNQKAA</a>
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 12:50:24 pm
This is one of my favourite Taylor Swift performances, as its just her. Just her and a guitar and a piano.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FvVnP8G6ITs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FvVnP8G6ITs</a>


Done as promo for Lover, before the pandemic so we got:

Lover
The Man
Death By A Thousand Cuts
All To Well (original - not the 10 min version)


duvva

Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 12:56:32 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 12:50:24 pm
This is one of my favourite Taylor Swift performances, as its just her. Just her and a guitar and a piano.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FvVnP8G6ITs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FvVnP8G6ITs</a>


Done as promo for Lover, before the pandemic so we got:

Lover
The Man
Death By A Thousand Cuts
All To Well (original - not the 10 min version)



Andy will love this
jackh

  Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 12:57:59 pm
Yeah, Tiny Desk is boss.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j1Yz-NyLV90" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j1Yz-NyLV90</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QKzobTCIRDw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QKzobTCIRDw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D0E5vMkDfOI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D0E5vMkDfOI</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XZdnq5tN5vI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XZdnq5tN5vI</a>
AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 12:58:44 pm
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 12:56:32 pm
Andy will love this

 ;D

I'll give it a go!
AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 01:04:52 pm
A couple of more faves: -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1alXHOMDBN4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1alXHOMDBN4</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CIjXUg1s5gc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CIjXUg1s5gc</a>
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 01:08:16 pm
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 12:57:59 pm
Yeah, Tiny Desk is boss.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j1Yz-NyLV90" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j1Yz-NyLV90</a>

Remember listening to this a few years ago and liking it but never got round to checking the out fully. I take it they're really good?
Schmarn

Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 01:21:57 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 12:50:24 pm
This is one of my favourite Taylor Swift performances, as its just her. Just her and a guitar and a piano.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FvVnP8G6ITs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FvVnP8G6ITs</a>


Done as promo for Lover, before the pandemic so we got:

Lover
The Man
Death By A Thousand Cuts
All To Well (original - not the 10 min version)

Agreed. Her acoustic performances are outstanding.

jackh

  Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 01:39:12 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:08:16 pm
Remember listening to this a few years ago and liking it but never got round to checking the out fully. I take it they're really good?

Yeah their album is really good, and they're clearly both good live performers. Are you familiar with both of their solo/Bright Eyes/boygenius work?
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 01:44:01 pm
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 01:39:12 pm
Yeah their album is really good, and they're clearly both good live performers. Are you familiar with both of their solo/Bright Eyes/boygenius work?

I think I was listening to boygenius a bit at the time as well, mainly because of Phoebe Bridgers (not really familiar with the other two) and liked that as well.

Sound mate, got some more listening to do :)
jackh

  Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 02:12:56 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:44:01 pm
I think I was listening to boygenius a bit at the time as well, mainly because of Phoebe Bridgers (not really familiar with the other two) and liked that as well.

Sound mate, got some more listening to do :)

My starting point for any of this would be the Bright Eyes album 'I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning' - let us know what you think!
tubby

Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 02:14:15 pm
Fevers and Mirrors is a really good Bright Eyes album too.
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 07:26:35 pm
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 02:12:56 pm
My starting point for any of this would be the Bright Eyes album 'I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning' - let us know what you think!

Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:14:15 pm
Fevers and Mirrors is a really good Bright Eyes album too.

Thanks, got a few things to get onto!
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 07:50:25 pm
Don't know how to embed (someone teach me!) but my favourite artist of the moment:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_oACPWGvM4

S

Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 08:45:09 pm
Phoebe Bridgers is always good to listen to. Here's my personal favourite song from any Tiny Desk though, the beautiful rendition of Tonight, Tonight at the beginning of Billy Corgan's set.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oaSN_bHjyIw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oaSN_bHjyIw</a>
Red Raw

Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 09:23:36 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:50:25 pm
Don't know how to embed (someone teach me!) but my favourite artist of the moment:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C_oACPWGvM4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C_oACPWGvM4</a>
I am sure it has been exlained lots of different ways but I'll have another go.  :)

How to embed Youtube vids
  • If not selected already you need to toggle the view in the reply box so that the BB code tags can be seen - these are pairs of square brackets. The button to do this is the one with the blue cursor in the red square brackets.
  • Use the 'flash' tags rather than the 'url' tags with a size in pixels appropriate for the display size and aspect ratio e.g. 480,270 is 16 by 9 and doesn't fill up too much of the screen.
  • Take the YouTube url and stick it between the flash tags but modify it by replacing '/watch?v=/' with '/v/' as follows:
Code: [Select]
[flash=480,270]https://www.youtube.com/v/C_oACPWGvM4[/flash]
[close]
It should then look like the version in your post quoted above. :)
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:50:25 pm
Don't know how to embed (someone teach me!) but my favourite artist of the moment:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_oACPWGvM4




https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352035.0

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C_oACPWGvM4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C_oACPWGvM4</a>
Black Bull Nova

Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Yesterday at 11:43:16 pm
BRITTANY HOWARD
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XyW5Zz0w1zg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XyW5Zz0w1zg</a>

SAM BEAM AND JESCA HOOP
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/syxhhSFNe-c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/syxhhSFNe-c</a>

CALEXICO
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WxxQBMtYq5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WxxQBMtYq5E</a>

ANDREW BIRD
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QGAzPtwUJJU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QGAzPtwUJJU</a>

MANDOLIN ORANGE
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k2QjEgOtCAA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k2QjEgOtCAA</a>

DRIVE BY TRUCKERS
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ewLgmWXQsqU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ewLgmWXQsqU</a>

NATALIA LAFOURCADE
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JODaYjDyjyQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JODaYjDyjyQ</a>

JON BATISTE
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ze4xcmBFvaE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ze4xcmBFvaE</a>

JACOB COLLIER
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vPBirt1YhuM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vPBirt1YhuM</a>

MARIACHI FLOR DE TOLOACHE
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-rl26QKPHtE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-rl26QKPHtE</a>

THE CRANBERRIES
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hxsJvKYyVyg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hxsJvKYyVyg</a>

TROUBLE FUNK
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/592crJUBgGc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/592crJUBgGc</a>

BADBADNOTGOOD
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ap4DtvUu7Bk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ap4DtvUu7Bk</a>

BLACK PUMAS
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TKfRm6uNx7I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TKfRm6uNx7I</a>

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PMpGjox3TBs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PMpGjox3TBs</a>

TOWER OF POWER
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IDksWTzZQ2c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IDksWTzZQ2c</a>

WILCO
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UZAKTCeE70Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UZAKTCeE70Y</a>

THE DECEMBERISTS
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VHdsoNewFdU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VHdsoNewFdU</a>
LISA HANNIGAN
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r-B_fkZfWjk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r-B_fkZfWjk</a>

MARIACHI EL BRONX
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d8IMf7dBLuw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d8IMf7dBLuw</a>

GABY MORENO
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sIdRsY5HJGw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sIdRsY5HJGw</a>
Classycara

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Tiny Desk Concerts
Today at 12:15:58 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:43:35 am
These are boss, post your faves in here.

Came in here to post the Mac Miller one and scrolled up to see if anyone had beaten me to it. It must not have loaded when i read your post.

It's a great one, and it's sadly poignant. When the last song (with the strings) starts, you can tell it's meaningful to him. it's hard not to feel something watching it

On a separate note, if anyone enjoying these hasn't heard of KEXP radio, then check them out too. They make similarly high quality recordings of great sessions.
