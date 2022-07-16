« previous next »
Author Topic: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex  (Read 3253 times)

Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #40 on: July 16, 2022, 11:48:11 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 16, 2022, 09:13:59 am
Very sure.  I'm currently reading a book about Massive and Bristol at the moment and 3D is actually quoted saying Westwood was important to their career early on.  I live about five minutes walk from Del Naja and used to go clubbing during the whole Wild Bunch thing, Westwood was always hanging around members of that group.  He ran a pirate station and used to play their early stuff before anyone else.

Which book is that mate? Wouldnt mind reading it if its any good. I missed that wild bunch era but my best mate shared a flat with Grant Marshall a few years before all that when the Dug Out was the place to be and The Pop Group was Bristols eminent band
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #41 on: July 16, 2022, 04:09:07 pm »
They would have made it anyway

Fucking Massive Attack. Be serious
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #42 on: July 16, 2022, 04:09:45 pm »
Ill find the link on Amazon, It talks about The Pop Group quite a bit.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Massive-Attack-Out-Comfort-Zone/dp/1910089729/ref=mp_s_a_1_2?crid=1IP7KBSVUG5DU&keywords=massive+attack&qid=1657984063&sprefix=massive+attack%2Caps%2C65&sr=8-2

Its a translation of a French book and its iffy at times, still a good read though.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #43 on: July 16, 2022, 04:17:43 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 16, 2022, 04:09:07 pm
They would have made it anyway

Fucking Massive Attack. Be serious

Im just saying what I actually know. They probably would of made it, theyre one of  THE great British bands. I didnt speak to any of them, but I spoke to people that hung around with them all the time, including the dude that produced Blue Lines.

Tim Westwood is clearly an arsehole, but he was there all the time during the soundstage stuff and after, he took their tapes away and played them on his radio station. Neneh Cherry was there every other weekend. He played her stuff early on. 3D basically wrote Manchild.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #44 on: July 16, 2022, 07:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 16, 2022, 04:09:45 pm
Ill find the link on Amazon, It talks about The Pop Group quite a bit.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Massive-Attack-Out-Comfort-Zone/dp/1910089729/ref=mp_s_a_1_2?crid=1IP7KBSVUG5DU&keywords=massive+attack&qid=1657984063&sprefix=massive+attack%2Caps%2C65&sr=8-2

Its a translation of a French book and its iffy at times, still a good read though.

Cheers!
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #45 on: July 18, 2022, 03:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 16, 2022, 04:17:43 pm
Im just saying what I actually know. They probably would of made it, theyre one of  THE great British bands. I didnt speak to any of them, but I spoke to people that hung around with them all the time, including the dude that produced Blue Lines.

Tim Westwood is clearly an arsehole, but he was there all the time during the soundstage stuff and after, he took their tapes away and played them on his radio station. Neneh Cherry was there every other weekend. He played her stuff early on. 3D basically wrote Manchild.

Plot twist: it was about Tim Westwood
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #46 on: July 18, 2022, 04:47:37 pm »
Doesnt matter if he discovered the Beatles, the man is a contemptible sex offender.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #47 on: July 18, 2022, 07:50:36 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July 18, 2022, 04:47:37 pm
Doesnt matter if he discovered the Beatles, the man is a contemptible sex offender.

And that's the worst kind.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #48 on: July 18, 2022, 08:47:54 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July 18, 2022, 04:47:37 pm
Doesnt matter if he discovered the Beatles, the man is a contemptible sex offender.

Shouldnt the be an accused contemptible sex offender?
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #49 on: July 21, 2022, 01:44:21 pm »
I remember when Westwood was shot at years ago.
People were saying he was targeted because he 'supported' people who were opponents of the shooters.
That's always sounded like a bit of a stretch to me.
Why target a DJ? High risk and for what gain?

Could it be he was targeted because the shooters detested how he operated within the community as a predator?
That sounds more plausible.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #50 on: July 21, 2022, 02:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 21, 2022, 01:44:21 pm
I remember when Westwood was shot at years ago.
People were saying he was targeted because he 'supported' people who were opponents of the shooters.
That's always sounded like a bit of a stretch to me.
Why target a DJ? High risk and for what gain?

Could it be he was targeted because the shooters detested how he operated within the community as a predator?
That sounds more plausible.

Reading the wiki page on him.

Westwood was injured in a drive-by shooting in Kennington, South London, on 18 July 1999, after he had been playing at the Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park. According to police reports, gunmen on a motorbike pulled up alongside his Range Rover and shot him and his assistant. He alleged that the gunmen were gang members who had been threatening him to stop playing shows in the neighbourhood

Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #51 on: July 21, 2022, 05:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 21, 2022, 01:44:21 pm
I remember when Westwood was shot at years ago.
People were saying he was targeted because he 'supported' people who were opponents of the shooters.
That's always sounded like a bit of a stretch to me.
Why target a DJ? High risk and for what gain?

Could it be he was targeted because the shooters detested how he operated within the community as a predator?
That sounds more plausible.


Socially and morally conscious gangsters just trying to clean the streets of predators, yeah that sounds plausible. Lol
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #52 on: July 21, 2022, 05:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 21, 2022, 05:41:41 pm

Socially and morally conscious gangsters just trying to clean the streets of predators, yeah that sounds plausible. Lol

Well there was Dexter, The Equalizer and Paul Kersey so why not a hip hop inspired group of justice seeking vigilantes?
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #53 on: July 21, 2022, 05:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 21, 2022, 05:41:41 pm

Socially and morally conscious gangsters just trying to clean the streets of predators, yeah that sounds plausible. Lol

Paedo's don't tend to do well in prison so it's not a big stretch.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #54 on: July 21, 2022, 06:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 21, 2022, 05:57:55 pm
Paedo's don't tend to do well in prison so it's not a big stretch.


Let's hope Westwood's stretch (assuming he's guilty) is big
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #55 on: July 21, 2022, 07:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 21, 2022, 05:41:41 pm

Socially and morally conscious gangsters just trying to clean the streets of predators, yeah that sounds plausible. Lol

Am I being wooshed ?
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #56 on: July 25, 2022, 07:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 21, 2022, 05:57:55 pm
Paedo's don't tend to do well in prison so it's not a big stretch.
Exactly.

Plus I think I read earlier that it was well-known in the UK hip-hop scene / black community that Westwood was a bit 'dodgy'.
I reckon if you venture into any community and start targetting their vulnerable members then you're asking to be roughed up a bit eventually. Some people can't stomach things like this and will react with violence.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #57 on: July 26, 2022, 09:13:35 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 25, 2022, 07:07:46 pm
Exactly.

Plus I think I read earlier that it was well-known in the UK hip-hop scene / black community that Westwood was a bit 'dodgy'.
I reckon if you venture into any community and start targetting their vulnerable members then you're asking to be roughed up a bit eventually. Some people can't stomach things like this and will react with violence.

Well he seems to have got away with it for decades so someone was covering it up.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #58 on: July 27, 2022, 01:42:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 26, 2022, 09:13:35 am
Well he seems to have got away with it for decades so someone was covering it up.
Yeah, maybe.
I can't understand why someone would want to cover for him though, and crimes such as these.
In some ways the people who cover up are worse than the criminals.
The criminal may have an 'excuse' that they've got some mental instability (if proven by an expert) to commit a certain crime.
But what 'excuse' do the accomplices have? How do they benefit from the crime?
Just sick.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #59 on: Today at 02:48:04 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July 18, 2022, 04:47:37 pm
Doesnt matter if he discovered the Beatles, the man is a contemptible sex offender.
I guess this is the big reason why these people get away with this for so long, then still get defended by their fans. How do you react when your supposed heroes turn out to be the scum of the Earth?

I think the only thing you can do is separate the man/woman from their achievements/contributions.

Then you can acknowledge whatever good stuff they've done, but still lock them up and throw away the key for being utter c*nts.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #60 on: Today at 03:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 27, 2022, 01:42:33 pm
But what 'excuse' do the accomplices have? How do they benefit from the crime?
Money perhaps?

I have absolutely no knowledge of the dance scene or what he was involved in, but even I remember seeing his name on posters in the streets and hearing about him, Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris and other famous DJ's quite often.

So he was clearly a big cash cow, and with that I'm sure some were benefitting from the fame it brought to their venue/studio/events business/radio etc, and sadly for some people they value that more than the victims.

You get world leaders of so supposedly democratic nations overlooking atrocities and fist pumping or shaking hands with some vile people with blood on their hands, and it's almost always money.

I guess -as horrific and tragic this is for the victims- it's just a smaller scale of the same collusion.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #61 on: Today at 07:30:23 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 03:45:13 pm
Money perhaps?

I have absolutely no knowledge of the dance scene or what he was involved in, but even I remember seeing his name on posters in the streets and hearing about him, Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris and other famous DJ's quite often.

So he was clearly a big cash cow, and with that I'm sure some were benefitting from the fame it brought to their venue/studio/events business/radio etc, and sadly for some people they value that more than the victims.

You get world leaders of so supposedly democratic nations overlooking atrocities and fist pumping or shaking hands with some vile people with blood on their hands, and it's almost always money.

I guess -as horrific and tragic this is for the victims- it's just a smaller scale of the same collusion.
The real world is complicated. Sometimes politicians are compelled to do things they find abhorrent because of very difficult circumstances, but do it for the benefit of their country (and beyond) and population. Biden did not 'fist bump' MBS for personal gain.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #62 on: Today at 10:08:50 pm »
I'm surprised that he hasn't had his head kicked in or is he in hiding ?
