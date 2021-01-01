« previous next »
Author Topic: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex  (Read 226 times)

Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« on: Today at 03:54:03 pm »
Just saw this on BBC News. Massive image of him alongside a massive headline so they're certainly not holding back on this story:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62126645

As well as being a current news story, it got me thinking.. as part of a wider debate, is it useful/necessary for someone who is accused of something to be put out in public?
Or should this only become public once the police have charge a person?
Or only when it goes to court?

If a person is innocent, then a lot of personal damage can happen until they are exonerated.
Is there any benefit for the public to know if someone is simply accused of something? Where are the boundaries?
You could accuse person X of the most heinous of crimes which may then produce so many unnecessary negatives before the person is actually found to be innocent.

p.s. I'm not a fan of Tim Westwood in any way. Even without this news story, I've always found him to come across as a sleazy, fake, wannabe gangster. With a silly way of speech.


Mods: pardon my ignorance - move to a more relevant board if needed.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:03:11 pm »
If I remember there was a big deal over the Cliff Richard accusations about 6 years ago and how the papers were at his house in the morning around Christmas after he was wrongly accused of something.

There will be plenty of people who just remember that something went on - not the specifics or outcome - but will forever think of him as a nonce. I can't imagine he cares much but what if it was Dave from IT - he will have his life ruined by it.

A very tricky question but I tend to lean towards anonymity on things until at the least they are formally charged - the difficulty being that this may make people less likely to come forward as they will be unaware that something is going on.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:04:03 pm »
You also have conflicting instances of anonymity such as this recent one:

Quote
A Premier League and international footballer has been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

The 29-year-old, who has not been named, was taken into custody on Monday morning where he remains, as reported by the Telegraph.

The Metropolitan Police told BBC Sport: "On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

"It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022."

The statement added: "On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:05:03 pm »
It's a tough one because making the story public has often led to more victims coming forward in the past, while also stopping public figures from completely avoiding any sort of repercussions due to power or legal technicalities.

On the other hand, there are a lot of people out there who will assume guilt from the first accusation and stick with that assumption regardless of anything that follows. Misandry is a growing problem.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:08:44 pm »
One of the things to become apparent in the case of Savile was that victims believed themselves to be alone, and it would be their word against his. Many of the ones who did go to the authorities were told to shut up (and in some instances actually punished and called evil), adding to the sense of isolation.

I know there's a fine line to be walked, and if there's only one allegation, then perhaps investigate it fully before naming. But very often when allegations against a 'famous' person are made public, several others come forward with their own stories of how they have been similarly assaulted. Because predatory behaviour of this type is usually not an isolated incident.



Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:10:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:05:03 pm
On the other hand, there are a lot of people out there who will assume guilt from the first accusation and stick with that assumption regardless of anything that follows. Misandry is a growing problem.


It's a fair point. I still harbour a strong suspicion that there was something in those Cliff Richard allegations
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:10:01 pm

It's a fair point. I still harbour a strong suspicion that there was something in those Cliff Richard allegations

It's not helped by the medias growing issues with the truth. I'm well aware that the more right-leaning organisations only care about agendas, but recent events have made me realise that supposed left-leaning organisations don't really care about the truth much either, just appealing to the right people.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:20:22 pm »
He's definitely guilty of being an absolute weapon!

Not really surprised if he does turn out to be a wrongun.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:21:23 pm »
People in high places, positions of power, the wealthy, the famous or celebrities believe they'll get away with these things.

Money shuts mouths and the establishment makes it easy for them.  The police, lawyers and the courts would rather "a deal" be done than "drag the victim" through reliving the trauma.

Every day sexual assault, abuse and rape is dealt with in a similar way but for different reasons rarely even gets to court.

It all fucking stinks that women still face this shit after years of so called equality.

Just like murder, there should be no paying off a victim or it being kept hush hush.
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:20:25 pm »
It's been rumoured for years and years that he's a wrong 'un so not surprised this is all coming out. And not even rumours really, but first-hand accounts of what he's been up to or tried to get up to. 
Re: Tim Westwood accused of forced sex
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:39:48 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:20:25 pm
It's been rumoured for years and years that he's a wrong 'un so not surprised this is all coming out. And not even rumours really, but first-hand accounts of what he's been up to or tried to get up to. 

It's mad that this is still a thing with how quickly things get around on social media and how fast the pitchforks have been out in the past over lesser allegations.
