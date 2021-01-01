Just saw this on BBC News. Massive image of him alongside a massive headline so they're certainly not holding back on this story:As well as being a current news story, it got me thinking.. as part of a wider debate, is it useful/necessary for someone who is accused of something to be put out in public?Or should this only become public once the police have charge a person?Or only when it goes to court?If a person is innocent, then a lot of personal damage can happen until they are exonerated.Is there any benefit for the public to know if someone is simply accused of something? Where are the boundaries?You could accuse person X of the most heinous of crimes which may then produce so many unnecessary negatives before the person is actually found to be innocent.p.s. I'm not a fan of Tim Westwood in any way. Even without this news story, I've always found him to come across as a sleazy, fake, wannabe gangster. With a silly way of speech.Mods: pardon my ignorance - move to a more relevant board if needed.