Welcome to the 2022/23 Premier League Predictions.
The new season is only a couple of weeks away so time to confirm your participation for the RPLP. If any player does not confirm participation in this thread, I assume they won't be playing and replace them with a player from the division below. The deadline for confirming participation will be kick off in the first game of the season, Friday 13th August at 8pm.
Each division will be as follows, pending confirmation of each player -PREMIER LEAGUEBarneylfcYoungest Son of SkittlebryanodThush
ProfWillG.LFC
KeegansPermYcuzzBoRedCape_Tear
Skittleamir87
Emerald Red
RJHredforlife
GrobbellrevellThe G in GerrardPort_Vale_LadBlack Bull Novabradders1011CHAMPIONSHIP
GreatEx
mickitezSamiWabaloolah
CarllfcOlly
Rhinovivabobbygraham
sameoldLovelyCushionedHeader
Gerry Attrick
jackhXabiArtGarrusCrosby Nick
Keita SuccessVishwa Atma
gary75
CornerFlag
bobinhoodLEAGUE ONEtommyLFCGarnier
Due to quite a few people dropping out, we've just about got enough players for the 2 head to head divisions. There are currently no players for League One, so hopefully we can entice a few newbies.
If any Premier League player drops out, they will be replaced by the first player listed as above in the Championship, with the first listed player in League 1 also being pushed up a division.
New players are very welcome, but as always, please don't join if you're not willing to keep it up until the end of the season. Please use this thread to confirm you are in for next season and see you all in August
For anyone not familiar with the competition have a check of the rules here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349029.0
And last seasons prediction thread https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349035.0
Suggestions for improvement always welcome